Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Saturday

Karli Evans

Still alive? Still ready to rage?

Day One of Ultra Music Festival 2017 is history lying beneath a layer of mud and wood chips on the grounds of Bayfront Park. Oh my, but is there a laundry list of Miami Music Week events within and without on this (hopefully) less dreary Saturday. We’ll keep introductions short and get right to the good stuff.

Throughout the week, MMW presents so many opportunities to catch global icons at a variety of locations outside the confines of Ultra. While that’s great, the weekend opens the floodgates to what essentially amounts to mini-festivals. Miami being the all-consuming capitalist Hungry Hungry Hippo that it is, this is where it’s essential to get the most bang, or beat, for your buck. Claude VonStroke presents The Birdhouse is a good place to start. Running from 2 to 11 p.m. at the Delano Beach Club, The Birdhouse boasts a sexy little lineup that includes, Joris Voorn, Skream, and the show’s headliner, Claude VonStroke. For those searching to make their dance muscles ache, this is a proper start. VonStroke (a devastating potential pornstar name) makes the sort of dope robot dance beats that sound the way Daft Punk looks.

These mini-festivals are hardly the exclusive property of Downtown or South Beach. The unlikeliest of MMW venues has its own bombastic offering for those willing to make the trek. Churchill’s Pub welcomes the one-night-only, Winter Bass Conference. The 18 and up event features some of our favorite local musicians including, but not limited to, “The Sultan of Sucio” himself, Otto Von Schirach, the “future bass” of LAMEBOT, and the wonderfully weird and trashy, POORgrrrl. The shenanigans are scheduled to run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. No word on price, but come on. It’s Churchill’s. It’s probably ten bucks and a high-five.

Most of us are already familiar with the marquee names emblazoned across the giant screens at main stages across popular EDM fests, but perhaps it’s time to take a chance on a newcomer to the scene. For example, there is absolutely no shortage of stars shining across Miami’s skyline tonight. Adventure Club (and friends) populate Mana Wynwood at 11 p.m.; Eric Prydz will host a sold-out show at Space; DJ Mag After Dark presents KSHMR at MAPS Backlot; the legendary John Digweed leads the Bedrock Showcase at Treehouse; ZEDD headlines a show at E11even alongside Slushii and MAKJ; and David Guetta takes over LIV Nightclub for the low, low price of $125.

Then there are the smaller, newer acts. Tonight’s recommendation comes via Belgium. His name is Felix De Laet, but he’s better known by his stage name, Lost Frequencies. He achieved a small, but considerable amount of fame for his syrupy singles, “Are You With Me” and “Reality” in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The 23-year-old vocalist and producer crafts elegantly pretty and silky dance grooves, at home on a darkened dance floor or gently spilling from the speakers situated above an outdoor veranda overlooking a tropical landscape. Aptly enough, Lost Frequencies will headline his own pool party at The Confidante Hotel from noon until 11 p.m.

Speaking of losing yourself, the highlight of the day must be Damian Lazarus’ Get Lost insane 24-hour dance marathon. We still don’t know where the hell it’s being held, but rest assured, wherever Lazarus and his crazy long list of supporting artists, over 40 at last count, it will be well worth the trip into the wilds of Miami.

