Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Saturday

Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Saturday
Karli Evans
Still alive? Still ready to rage?

Day One of Ultra Music Festival 2017 is history lying beneath a layer of mud and wood chips on the grounds of Bayfront Park. Oh my, but is there a laundry list of Miami Music Week events within and without on this (hopefully) less dreary Saturday. We’ll keep introductions short and get right to the good stuff.

Throughout the week, MMW presents so many opportunities to catch global icons at a variety of locations outside the confines of Ultra. While that’s great, the weekend opens the floodgates to what essentially amounts to mini-festivals. Miami being the all-consuming capitalist Hungry Hungry Hippo that it is, this is where it’s essential to get the most bang, or beat, for your buck. Claude VonStroke presents The Birdhouse is a good place to start. Running from 2 to 11 p.m. at the Delano Beach Club, The Birdhouse boasts a sexy little lineup that includes, Joris Voorn, Skream, and the show’s headliner, Claude VonStroke. For those searching to make their dance muscles ache, this is a proper start. VonStroke (a devastating potential pornstar name) makes the sort of dope robot dance beats that sound the way Daft Punk looks.

These mini-festivals are hardly the exclusive property of Downtown or South Beach. The unlikeliest of MMW venues has its own bombastic offering for those willing to make the trek. Churchill’s Pub welcomes the one-night-only, Winter Bass Conference. The 18 and up event features some of our favorite local musicians including, but not limited to, “The Sultan of Sucio” himself, Otto Von Schirach, the “future bass” of LAMEBOT, and the wonderfully weird and trashy, POORgrrrl. The shenanigans are scheduled to run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. No word on price, but come on. It’s Churchill’s. It’s probably ten bucks and a high-five.

Most of us are already familiar with the marquee names emblazoned across the giant screens at main stages across popular EDM fests, but perhaps it’s time to take a chance on a newcomer to the scene. For example, there is absolutely no shortage of stars shining across Miami’s skyline tonight. Adventure Club (and friends) populate Mana Wynwood at 11 p.m.; Eric Prydz will host a sold-out show at Space; DJ Mag After Dark presents KSHMR at MAPS Backlot; the legendary John Digweed leads the Bedrock Showcase at Treehouse; ZEDD headlines a show at E11even alongside Slushii and MAKJ; and David Guetta takes over LIV Nightclub for the low, low price of $125.

Then there are the smaller, newer acts. Tonight’s recommendation comes via Belgium. His name is Felix De Laet, but he’s better known by his stage name, Lost Frequencies. He achieved a small, but considerable amount of fame for his syrupy singles, “Are You With Me” and “Reality” in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The 23-year-old vocalist and producer crafts elegantly pretty and silky dance grooves, at home on a darkened dance floor or gently spilling from the speakers situated above an outdoor veranda overlooking a tropical landscape. Aptly enough, Lost Frequencies will headline his own pool party at The Confidante Hotel from noon until 11 p.m.

Speaking of losing yourself, the highlight of the day must be Damian Lazarus’ Get Lost insane 24-hour dance marathon. We still don’t know where the hell it’s being held, but rest assured, wherever Lazarus and his crazy long list of supporting artists, over 40 at last count, it will be well worth the trip into the wilds of Miami.

Angel Melendez
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd who happens to write words (and occasionally take photos) for Miami New Times. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you. His wealth of useless knowledge concerning bands, film, and Batman is matched only by his embarrassingly large collection of Hawaiian shirts and onesies.
Related Locations

miles
The Confidante Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

4041 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-424-1234

www.theconfidantehotel.com

miles
LIV
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-674-4680

www.livnightclub.com

miles
Treehouse
More Info
More Info

323 23rd St.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-614-4478

www.treehousemiami.com

miles
MAPS Backlot
More Info
More Info

342 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

miles
Mana Wynwood
More Info
More Info

318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

miles
Churchill's Pub
More Info
More Info

5501 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-757-1807

www.churchillspub.com

miles
Delano Hotel
More Info
More Info

1685 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-2000

www.delano-hotel.com

