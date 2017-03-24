Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Friday

Tiësto Photo by Jordan Loyd

Today is the day. Ultra 2017 is upon us, and our bodies are ready.

One of the luxuries of a metropolis like Miami hosting an internationally revered festival such as Ultra is that the music bleeds into all the city's nooks and crannies. The have-nots — those without tickets to Ultra — can still be the haves because so many of the headliners throw their own parties.

For example, Tiësto will be joined tonight at LIV by Brazilian rising star Alok and house duo the Him. Meanwhile, Alesso will perform at the rival club Story, and Diplo will team up with one of his Mad Decent artists, Jauz at E11even. Unfortunately, like the festival, a few of these parties are sold out already, such as Armin van Buuren's set at MAPS Backlot.

But there is plenty of top-tier, Ultra-quality talent prowling Miami’s clubs and pools today.

For instance, the Shelborne South Beach will host the big-ass pool party Splash Miami, where the only real danger is pruned fingers because it runs from noon till 11 p.m. And with a roster that includes A-Trak doing a back-to-back with Mija, followed by Tokimonsta and Sonny Fodera, who would want to leave the water?

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, one of the best duos on the planet that happens not to be on the lineup this year, are hunkering down at Hyde Beach for a daylong (noon to 11 p.m.) party with their friends Bad Royale, EDX, Lost Kings, and Ummet Ozcan. Nervo (also not on the Ultra lineup) will bring Kapslap, Willy Monfret, Chicco Secci, and Patrick Pizzorni to Wall Miami. Perhaps one of the sweetest off-Broadway shows is also one of the longest. From 10 p.m. till the not-so-wee hours of 10 a.m., Mana Wynwood will host Hyte Miami, featuring veterans such as Danny Tenaglia, Maya Jane Coles, and Tiga, as well as exciting up-and-comer Black Coffee.