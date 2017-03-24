Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Friday
|
Tiësto
Photo by Jordan Loyd
Today is the day. Ultra 2017 is upon us, and our bodies are ready.
One of the luxuries of a metropolis like Miami hosting an internationally revered festival such as Ultra is that the music bleeds into all the city's nooks and crannies. The have-nots — those without tickets to Ultra — can still be the haves because so many of the headliners throw their own parties.
For example, Tiësto will be joined tonight at LIV by Brazilian rising star Alok and house duo the Him. Meanwhile, Alesso will perform at the rival club Story, and Diplo will team up with one of his Mad Decent artists, Jauz at E11even. Unfortunately, like the festival, a few of these parties are sold out already, such as Armin van Buuren's set at MAPS Backlot.
But there is plenty of top-tier, Ultra-quality talent prowling Miami’s clubs and pools today.
For instance, the Shelborne South Beach will host the big-ass pool party Splash Miami, where the only real danger is pruned fingers because it runs from noon till 11 p.m. And with a roster that includes A-Trak doing a back-to-back with Mija, followed by Tokimonsta and Sonny Fodera, who would want to leave the water?
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, one of the best duos on the planet that happens not to be
As if all of that isn't enough, there’s still the matter of the record label showcases. Dim Mak Miami will be headlined by boss and founder Steve Aoki and rounded out by label artists Deorro and Keys N Krates, with special guest and Dim Mak alumnus Borgore. Finally, although Skrillex won’t have a presence at MMW (that we know of), the label he cofounded will. OWSLA Miami and its pop-up shop will take over Mana Garage Outdoors from noon till 5 a.m. The pop-up shop is free and for all ages. The show, for ages 18 and up, requires tickets and begins at 8 p.m. It includes Blaise James, Chris Lake, DJ Sliink,
