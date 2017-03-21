menu

Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do on Tuesday

Danny Daze Goes From Westchester to Miami's Most Influential DJ


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do on Tuesday

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 12:39 p.m.
By Angel Melendez
Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do on Tuesday
Karli Evans
A A

Stock up on the energy drinks. It’s Miami Music Week, and, yes, it’s only Tuesday, but you have things to do.

For the next week, it will be nearly impossible not to trip over a MMW event, whether it’s downtown, the Beach, or the seedier places in between. Because there are so many choices, we’re crafting daily guides to some of the more interesting days and nights ahead.

Slap & Tickle Fifth Anniversary, Featuring Moon Boots at Bardot

Bardot celebrates five years of Slap & Tickle tonight with a man who’s had a hand in influencing the sound of the weekly event, Moon Boots. Originally held at Electric Pickle, Slap & Tickle has become a homegrown brand and a staple of the Miami dance scene. Moon Boots, meanwhile, exemplifies the sort of disco-and-R&B-infused, laidback grooves that make S&T one of the most consistent and popular nights in Miami.

Upcoming Events

Cosmic Gate, Morgan Page, and Paul Oakenfold at E11even Miami

E11even begins its foray into MMW 2017 strong with a lineup of guest DJs that hardly seems fitting of a Tuesday. Paul Oakenfold, Cosmic Gate, Morgan Page, and Savi will take their turns behind the tables for your average, run-of-the-mill evening of superstar DJs accompanied by aerialists and go-go dancers. You know, just another weeknight in sleepy Miami.

The Modern Love Affair, Featuring Damian Lazarus at Wall Miami

Not to be outdone by its comrades and competitors, Wall presents the latest installment of Miami’s longest-running night with Favela Beach by inviting a man who knows plenty about keeping the party going, Damian Lazarus. Tonight’s theme, the Modern Love Affair, brims with possibility, not the least of which is either falling in love on the dance floor or dancing until Wall closes at 5 a.m. because you’ve already been wooed by the music. Joining Lazarus at the $50 event will be Art Department, Bedouin, and Lauren Lane.

Scraping Teeth at Churchill’s Pub

MMW isn’t just for the bass heads and ravers. Sometimes it isn’t even for music as we know it. As is its wont, Churchill’s Pub is throwing up the biggest middle finger to the mainstream by starting this week of weeks with “the worst band in America,” Scraping Teeth. The venerable Miami group has a name that sounds uncomfortable and the music to match it. If this sounds like an absolute shit time, well, it might be, but on the bright side, the band “pays” everyone a dollar to see them by offering dollar coupons at the door, accepted at the bar for drink discounts.

Angel Melendez
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd who happens to write words (and occasionally take photos) for Miami New Times. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you. His wealth of useless knowledge concerning bands, film, and Batman is matched only by his embarrassingly large collection of Hawaiian shirts and onesies.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Bardot
More Info
More Info

3456 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-576-7750

www.bardotmiami.com

miles
Churchill's Pub
More Info
More Info

5501 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-757-1807

www.churchillspub.com

miles
Wall Lounge
More Info
More Info

2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3131

www.wallmiami.com

miles
Ricky's
More Info
More Info

1222 16th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-704-3602

www.rickyssouthbeach.com

miles
E11even Miami
More Info
More Info

29 NE 11th St.
Miami, FL 33132

305-305-6611

www.11miami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >