Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do on Wednesday
|
Oscar G
Adolfo Ferro
Shit just got real, people. Our options for ditching work and partying all damn day have tripled in the span of 24 hours, and now we’re here to help sort it out.
From the big names at giant clubs to smaller gigs featuring up-and-comers, Miami Music Week is in full swing today. Monday and Tuesday were the first bites of this seven-course meal as the events begin to accumulate and the locations broaden.
The Free Stuff
A Night with Seraphin and Friends at Foxhole
Get dug in at Foxhole, the upscale Miami Beach bar, with LA-based DJ Seraphin. A fan of remixing everything from Britney Spears to hip-hop to 1960s doo-wop, Seraphin boasts an all-inclusive repertoire. Although we’re not sure who his friends are, this all-nighter (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) could be worth checking out even if it’s to play a little pool with your own friends.
Nervous Records Pop Up with Oscar G and Friends at Commonwealth Miami
Miami’s legendary house producer, Oscar G, is teaming up with Nervous Records and Bulleit bourbon for a free, if abbreviated, show at Commonwealth Miami. It’s hard to say how long the
The Not-So-Free Stuff
House Stars featuring Todd Terry (and many, many other people) at the Deck Lounge at Island Gardens
This is the first of what seems like a dozen appearances for Todd Terry, the venerated house producer responsible for some of the sickest remixes in all the land. House Stars will be a low-key great party at a high-end venue. Dancing under the stars at the “exquisite superyacht marina and outdoor lounge” while listening to the likes of Terry, The Cube Guys, and Plastic
Spinnin' Sessions Miami 2017
Spinnin’ Records showcases its impressive roster of DJs and their
Dash Berlin and Tritonal at E11even
One of the world’s top 20 DJs teams up with one of the hardest working
LIV presents Cedric Gervais Sh!t Show Abyss
Who better to head the parade of massive talent this week at LIV Nightclub towards Ultra than one its headliners, big room house
Ultra Music Festival Countdown Official Pre-Party with Steve Aoki at Story Nightclub
While we aren’t necessarily saving the best for last, Steve Aoki is certainly the most recognizable DJ on this list aside from maybe David Guetta or Skrillex. Add that this is an official Ultra pre-party and it makes his show the priciest of the bunch at $55. There isn’t much to say to try and sell Aoki, he’s a high-energy dude who spends almost as much time in front of the tables as he does behind them, pumping up the crowd with smoke robots and the occasional cake-throwing.
