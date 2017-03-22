Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do on Wednesday

Oscar G Adolfo Ferro

Shit just got real, people. Our options for ditching work and partying all damn day have tripled in the span of 24 hours, and now we’re here to help sort it out.

From the big names at giant clubs to smaller gigs featuring up-and-comers, Miami Music Week is in full swing today. Monday and Tuesday were the first bites of this seven-course meal as the events begin to accumulate and the locations broaden.

The Free Stuff

A Night with Seraphin and Friends at Foxhole

Get dug in at Foxhole, the upscale Miami Beach bar, with LA-based DJ Seraphin. A fan of remixing everything from Britney Spears to hip-hop to 1960s doo-wop, Seraphin boasts an all-inclusive repertoire. Although we’re not sure who his friends are, this all-nighter (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) could be worth checking out even if it’s to play a little pool with your own friends.

Nervous Records Pop Up with Oscar G and Friends at Commonwealth Miami

Miami’s legendary house producer, Oscar G, is teaming up with Nervous Records and Bulleit bourbon for a free, if abbreviated, show at Commonwealth Miami. It’s hard to say how long the onetime Space mainstay will be on the decks at this slick, ultra-modern saloon , but at the price of free, and bourbon tastings to boot, it’d be a mistake to not drop by during the event’s four-hour window.

The Not-So-Free Stuff

House Stars featuring Todd Terry (and many, many other people) at the Deck Lounge at Island Gardens

This is the first of what seems like a dozen appearances for Todd Terry, the venerated house producer responsible for some of the sickest remixes in all the land. House Stars will be a low-key great party at a high-end venue. Dancing under the stars at the “exquisite superyacht marina and outdoor lounge” while listening to the likes of Terry, The Cube Guys, and Plastic Funk sounds? This sounds like, well, a proper star-studded event.

Spinnin' Sessions Miami 2017

Spinnin’ Records showcases its impressive roster of DJs and their catalogue of chart-topping hits at this mini-marathon of a party. From noon until 11 p.m., Alok, Bassjackers, Breathe Carolina, Deorro, Don Diablo, Kura, Mike Williams, and Ummet Ozcan will take over the Nautilus Hotel in Miami Beach. More specifically, they’ll be, well, spinning, at the Nautilus Cabana Club which features a 1,890-square-foot saltwater pool. Not a bad way for the Dutch label to make its MMW presence known early on.

Dash Berlin and Tritonal at E11even

One of the world’s top 20 DJs teams up with one of the hardest working duos in EDM for an evening that’s properly exciting even by MMW standards. Dash Berlin, the Dutch group featuring Jeffrey Sutorius, Eelke Kalberg, and Sebastiaan Molijn, but which also serves the stage name for Sutorius on his own, has been a DJ Mag favorite for nearly a decade. Austin-based Tritonal join this progressive house party with a shiny, sultry new single in hand, “Strangers,” released just last month.

LIV presents Cedric Gervais Sh!t Show Abyss

Who better to head the parade of massive talent this week at LIV Nightclub towards Ultra than one its headliners, big room house DJ and Grammy award winner Cedric Gervais. The event promises several things: a shit show (easy to do in Miami), special guest NGHTMRE, and mermaids. Considering how LIV loves flash and pomp, we wouldn't be surprised if the owners bring out giant water tanks during the set with real mermaids swimming in loops and wearing neon fish scales.

Ultra Music Festival Countdown Official Pre-Party with Steve Aoki at Story Nightclub

While we aren’t necessarily saving the best for last, Steve Aoki is certainly the most recognizable DJ on this list aside from maybe David Guetta or Skrillex. Add that this is an official Ultra pre-party and it makes his show the priciest of the bunch at $55. There isn’t much to say to try and sell Aoki, he’s a high-energy dude who spends almost as much time in front of the tables as he does behind them, pumping up the crowd with smoke robots and the occasional cake-throwing.

