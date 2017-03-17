The 11 Best Techno Parties During Miami Music Week 2017

EXPAND Josh Wink Courtesy of Rephlektor

Miami is filled with techno music during Miami Music Week. A diet of just one of the 80-plus venues would satisfy even the most discerning techno palate. If the options become overwhelming, write each the names of the parties on small pieces of paper, crumble them up, put them in a big brim fedora, and draw randomly.

Techno pro tip: a “special guest” during Miami Music Week could be a resurrected legend. It could also be Carrot Top. If showing up is 80 percent of life, then being there for the special guest is 100 percent of MMW.

Joseph Capriati presents 100% JC. 11 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Miami Music Week jumps out of the gate with Joseph Capriati at Trade. Along with Mauro Picotto and Marco Carola, Capriati carries the Italian flag and represents a proud lineage of electronic music. The beauty of this party is its clean slate with one maestro on the controls. Too many DJs can be like too many cooks in the kitchen. His sound ranges from groovy to banging, but with 100-percent Capriati, this party will surely push tech-mayhem. There will be sweat, crashing high-hats, and filthy pounding bass. Miami, prego.

Return of the Night Boat - Detroit Love Edition. 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Biscayne Lady, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029; magneticgrooves.com. Tickets $180 via wantickets.com.

Carl Craig, Dubfire, and Seth Troxler will play all night aboard the Biscayne Lady on Tuesday. Pre-boarding starts at 9:30 p.m., the boat departs at 11 p.m. sharp and returns around 5 a.m. the next day. Appropriately named the “Return of the Night Boat, Detroit Love Edition,” tickets are around $180 which is nothing for memories that last a lifetime.

ALX Courtesy photo

Descend Miami. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Mana Garage, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-851-5690; descendrecords.com. Tickets $5 via wantickets.com.

A party for the people! Descend Miami is set for Wednesday night at Mana Wynwood with Pan-Pot, Carlo Lio, Leon, Bryan Estefani, Carabetta & Doons, Elio Riso, Glove, Hugo Bianco, Nikolas Stadler, Oscar L, Vanjee, and of course the Descend Records boss, ALX. Any other time of the year this party would be called a festival and the ticket would cost $100, but it’s MMW and it’s $5.

DJ Sneak, Doc Martin & Jesse Perez. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave, Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Tickets $10 at the door.

DJ Sneak, Doc Martin, and Miami’s own Jesse Perez will push the volume on Coyo Taco’s German-built Dynacord sound system. Perez’s originals, “Fake” and “What You Say About My Momma,” will get as much MMW action as South Beach tow companies. Award-winning tacos in the front and banging beats in the back until 5 a.m. for $10. (Tacos sold separately)

Sweeet. With Sonny Fodera, Kevin Saunderson, DJ Pierre, Todd Terry, Junior Sanchez, Will Clarke, Love & Logic, Codes, Devon James, Zenbi, Lessnoise , Beyun , and Alex Lucas. 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 432 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/donotsit. Tickets $15 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.

Do not sleep on Do Not Sit on the Furniture’s showcase with Kevin Saunderson, Junior Sanchez, DJ Pierre, Todd Terry, and more for $15.

PLAYdifferently Showcase. With David Morales, Fabio Florido, Gaiser, Hito, Julia Govor, Lee K, Louie Vega, Luciano, Matador, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Pig & Dan, Richie Hawtin, and Victor Calderone. 11 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $85 via residentadvisor.net.

PLAYdifferently at Club Space with Richie Hawtin, Luciano, Paco Osuna, Louie Vega, and more. From 11 p.m. until 5 p.m. the next day, legends will come and go. From 3 to 5 p.m. an unannounced “special guest” is on the schedule.

Hyte Miami. 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets $44 via wantickets.com.

Hyte Miami at Mana Wynwood with Danny Tenaglia, Loco Dice, Chris Liebing, Maya Jane Coles, Black Coffee, Caleb Calloway, Pan-Pot, and Tiga is scheduled for 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Can’t decide between Space and Hyte ? Go to both, Hyte from until 10 a.m. and then Space until 5 p.m.

Mosaic. With Maceo Plex, Marcel Dettmann, Stephan Bodzin, Mike Servito, North Lake, and Danyelino. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Soho Studios, 2138 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

For the warehouse vibe we all know and love, Soho Studios in Wynwood presents Mosaic Curated by Maceo Plex. In addition to Mr. Plex, the night offers Danyelino, Marcel Dettmann, Mike Servito, North Lake, and more.

Music On With Marco Carola and Guests. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Heart Nightclub Patio, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets $50 via wantickets.com.

The nightcap at Heart Nightclub presents Music On with Marco Carola, Paco Osuna and Marco Farone on the patio while Chus & Ceballos, Boris, Carlo Lio, Cocodrills, and more will oversee the main room and basement.

Ovum Showcase. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Heart Nightclub Patio, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets $38 via wantickets.com.

At Heart Nightclub, the Ovum party with Josh Wink, Ellen Allein, and Manik is set for the Heart’s basement.

24 Hour Party With the Martinez Brothers + Very Special Guests. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-456-5613; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $27 to $48 via wantickets.com.

At Club Space the 24-Hour Party with the Martinez Brothers, Andhim, Carl Craig, Derrick May, Eagles & Butterflies, La Fleur, Matthew Dear and “special guests.” The question everyone wants to know is who is going to stay open longer? Heart or Space? We should have the verdict sometime Tuesday.

