Miami Music Club Gets 2017 Started With Boy Harsher

Boy Harsher Adriana Iris Boatwright

In other parts of the country, the name "Miami Music Club" might conjure images of either toothless guys on a boat screaming along to "Margaritaville" or dancers in skintight clothes shaking their booties to EDM. Locals, however, know Miami has a vibrantly diverse music and art scene, one that Miami Music Club has aimed to promote since its founding in summer 2015.

"We focus on weird underground stuff in Miami and beyond, projects that are DIY and forward-thinking," Miami Music Club cofounder Dave Rodriguez explains. "We’re dedicated to bringing innovative, relatively unknown artists to Miami to perform alongside local acts and want to foster new dialogues among makers and audiences. We try to make something really special happen every time we work.'

After recently winning a Knight Foundation grant, the Miami Music Club is starting its 2017 programming with a show January 27 at Noguchi Breton. "The three artists who run Noguchi Breton have been friends and inspirations for a long time," cofounder Rob Goyanes says when describing how they settled on the venue. "We vibe with their interest in regional vernacular and with their attitude of remaining critical but not too serious. We also think the space itself will work nicely in terms of acoustics and accommodating the crowd."

Goyanes hypes the show as a fun night. "Expect a darkened gallery-cum-nightclub with three performances that will heighten your senses with a diverse aesthetic experience. Boy Harsher and Donzii are both female-fronted, so you should also expect some brilliant women showing everyone how it’s done... for fans of passionate people doing the thing they love to do."

Rodriguez and Goyanes expect the rest of 2017 to be busy as well. Miami Music Club is curating a program for the opening of Dimensions Variable in a new space at the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College Saturday, February 4. They're also working on a piece for the International Noise Conference, which will be installed in the Green Room of Churchill’s Pub Saturday, February 11.

Goyanes says the plan for this year is to push people’s imaginations. "We want to see what’s possible, sonically and socially, and help to bring underground artists to Miami and help foster the decentralized DIY communities that operate here and elsewhere. We’re gonna do some smart, fun stuff in weird places too. And it’s all gonna be cheap admission."

9 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Noguchi Breton, 8375 NE Second Ave., Miami; noguchibreton.net. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.

