The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, May 22-28

Luis Enrique and Issac Delgado come the James L. Knight Center Saturday. Jorge Mejia

Summer is almost here, and that means outdoor music has slowed. But it's not over. Best of the Best Music Fest this Sunday will present Mavado, Aidonia, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Chris Martin, Spice, I-Octane, and others at Bayfront Park. Urban Beach Week moves to the mainland, baby.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 22

Affect: 10 p.m., $20 till 2 a.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Miami Jazz Jam: With the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests. Out on the patio stage, it's open mike with the Theatre De Underground., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tuesday, May 23

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20 till 2 a.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, May 24

Idina Menzel: 8 p.m., $82.92-$183.22. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Ft Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Lee Curtiss: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20 till 2 a.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Say Anything: With Bayside and Hot Rod Circuit, 6:30 p.m., $21-$25. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Seafoam Walls: 11 p.m., Free. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Todd Rundgren: 8 p.m., $37.50-$193. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

UHU: With Nutcheck, Human Fluid Rott, Atomic Whirl, Nakatomi Plaza, and Johnny Raincloud, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Thursday, May 25

Cristina Morrison: 8 p.m., $30. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Guy J: With Kike Roldan and Luke Hunter, 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Hernandez Family Benefit: With War Machine, Nekromaniak, Double Barrel Justice, and more., 8 p.m., $6. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Kate Simko: With Alan Epps and Bryan Silverstein, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Mayday Parade — A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m., $23.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20 tilt 2 a.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sarah Jacob Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Friday, May 26

Anthony Attalla: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Cowboy Mouth: 8 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $22.50-$125. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Jazz at MOCA: With The Haiti Jazz Roots Project, 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Kemuel Roig Afro Cuban Quartet: 8-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Cafe & Lounge, 450 NW 27th St, Miami, 786-622-6285, wynwood-cafe.com.

Kenny Glasgow: With Fiin and Bryan Estefani, $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

La Oreja de Van Gogh: 8 p.m., $48.75-$128.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Los Amigos Invisibles: 9 p.m., $35. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.

Lou Flores & Friends: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

PJ Aviles: 8 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41 St, Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Trap Karaoke: 8 p.m., $20-$40, trapkaraoke.com. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Wagner, Hand & Pflug: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Saturday, May 27

Beach House: 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $22.50-$125. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Julian Jordan: 10 p.m., $20 till 2 a.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kool & The Gang: 8 p.m., $29.50-$175. Great Hall at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines.

La Vida Boheme: 9 p.m., $25-$30. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., TBD. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Luis Enrique & Issac Delgado: 8 p.m., $48-$160. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Made In Miami: With Oscar G, Sneak, and Lazaro Casanova, 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Oceanvs Orientalis: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, facebook.com/floydmia.

Shiba San & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: With Ms. Mada and Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

South Florida Hip-Hop Music Festival: With ¡Mayday!, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Space Elevator: With Bionic Brain, Sci-Set, Octopsy, Demi, 9 p.m., $10/$15. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715, naomismiami.com.

White Elephant: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Sunday, May 28

Best of the Best Music Fest: With Mavado, Aidonia, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Chris Martin, Spice, I-Octane, and others, 2 p.m., $57-$399. Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, livenation.com/venues/15031/bayfront-park-amphitheater.

Biz Markie: With GQ and Lucian White, 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

ES.P: 10 p.m., $20 till 2 a.m. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Undertow Jam: 1 p.m., $30-$78. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.