Miami Girls Rock Camp Offers More Than Music

It's tough to transition into the real world after a week of rockin’ sisterhood bonding at Miami Girls Rock Camp (MGRC). You’re left with only memories as you say goodbye to bandmates and inspirational volunteers who have guided you at every step.

The camp lasts only one week every summer, but its influence sticks for life. A spark of creativity and self-empowerment is born and remains with campers from the moment they pick up their instruments — some for the very first time.

For 18-year-old Sam Hafferty, that spark has been of great importance. It’s been two years since the teen's time as a camper, which Hafferty calls a turning point in creative pursuits. “I think that was really the most important summer or just the most important time for me as an artist,” Hafferty says. “Before then, I hadn’t really considered myself as any kind of artist or musician.”