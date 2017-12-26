Miami Funk Fest Challenges, "What Is Funk?"

What is funk?

Anthony Hamilton, Keith Sweat, and, of course, Atlanta — the city, that is — plus a hell of a lot more.

This Saturday, December 30, Miami Funk Fest will be held at Miramar Regional Park. It will include a varied and star-studded roster of artists who put the Miami in Funk Fest. Uncle Luke, one of the festival performers, found his fame fronting 2 Live Crew, where he rapped naughty lyrics over samples of bass-heavy songs and clever snippets from movies and comedy records. He became a household name back in 1990, when local lawmakers declared the music obscene.

Not so coincidentally, when BET recently honored Uncle Luke, one of the performers who paid tribute to the controversial producer was Miami local and Funk Fest performer Trina. Starting with Da Baddest Bitch back in 2000, all of the Miami Northwestern grad's five albums have charted. You may be able to hear her play some new tracks at this show, as she's set to release her sixth record — her first in eight years — this coming February.

There will also be national acts at Miami Funk Festival, like North Carolina-born headliner Anthony Hamilton. You've heard Hamilton not only on his own songs, but as a contributor on tracks by The Game, Busta Rhymes, and Nappy Roots. "A lot of people want that old sound, that old grit," Hamilton once told the New Times. "So they say, 'Let's get Anthony Hamilton to sing it, and you don't have to pay no licensing fee and you still get that same sound.' It's cheaper."

Also on the bill is Keith Sweat, the Harlem-bred singer whose 1987 hit "I Want You" was distinctive enough to start its own genre — New Jack Swing. Through the decades Sweat has had six top ten records, but his ex-wife Lisa Wu is better known in some circles after starring in the reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.



The Atlanta quartet 112, whose silky voices have made hits out of songs like "Only You", "Anywhere", and "Peaches & Cream," will round out the festival lineup. They first shot to fame on the Puff Daddy and Faith Evans tribute to Notorious B.I.G., "I'll Be Missing You." After a hiatus this past fall, 112 released its first new record in a dozen years with Q, Mike, Slim, Daron.

Do all or any of these performers qualify as funk? You'll have to stop by on Saturday to hear if they pass the smell test.

Miami Funk Fest

5:00 p.m., Saturday, December 30, at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar; miramarfl.gov. 954-883-6950; Tickets cost $55-$200 via ticketmaster.com.

