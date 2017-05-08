The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, May 8-14

Phoenix Photo by Emme Le Doyen

Can't feel your face? That's called a Tuesday at any Miami bar. For the rest of America, Canadian pop and R&B crooner the Weeknd introduced the wonders of cocaine via his breakthrough album, 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness. He'll be back in South Florida Wednesday to support his latest album, Starboy. Also returning to these swampy parts will be French rockers Phoenix, who last appeared in Miami in 2010. The band will return to the Fillmore Miami Beach, but this time on the eve of a new album, Ti Amo, which is slated to be released June 9. And in clubland, you'll find sets by Hard Festival founder Destructo, Lee Foss, Sander Kleinenberg, and Theo Kottis. Finally, close out the week with the Savannah trio the Casket Girls at Kill Your Idol.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 8

Affect: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Miami Jazz Jam: With the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests. Out on the patio stage, it's open mike with the Theatre De Underground., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Temples: 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Tuesday, May 9

Greensky Bluegrass: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Los De La Vega: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Static Momentum: 9 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Weeknd Courtesy of Republic Records

Wednesday, May 10

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Thursday, May 11

Antifaces: With Zeta, Nutcheck, Problem Child, and Dead Inside, 9 p.m., $6-$8. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Batuke Samba Funk: 7-10 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Bloody Mary & Evan Baggs: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Charlie Wilson with Fantasia: 8 p.m., $70-$180. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Destructo: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

E11even Brand Party Ft. Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Gran Moxy: With Greg Fox and Nomadic, 10 p.m., $10. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Jess Nolan Band: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Cafe & Lounge, 450 NW 27th St, Miami, 786-622-6285, wynwood-cafe.com.

Rooftop Unplugged: With Magic City Hippies, 7:30-9 p.m., Free. Filling Station Lofts, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami, aedistrictmiami.com.

The Victor Wooten Trio: With Dennis Chambers and Bob Franceschini, 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Weeknd: 7:30 p.m., $35.25-$155. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com/events.

New Found Glory Photo by David Bean

Friday, May 12

Andrey Pushkarev: With Ramon & Villeda and Nova Duet, 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Cinnaman: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Cube 005: With Vedome, Greg Fox, and Uprokk, 10 p.m., TBD. 229 NE 65th St., Miami.

Denney Extended Set: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Gab Rhome: With Magician On Duty, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Girl Choir of South Florida: Dancing and Singing: 8 p.m., $10-$38. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Ilan Chester: 11 p.m., $50-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Instant Crush: With Second Nature, Get Face, and Origami, 11 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Javier Nero Septet: 8-11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Cafe & Lounge, 450 NW 27th St, Miami, 786-622-6285, wynwood-cafe.com.

John Legend: With Gallant, 7:30 p.m., $38.25-$148.25. Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, livenation.com/venues/15031/bayfront-park-amphitheater.

KC & The Sunshine Band: 8 p.m., $50-$70. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Lee Foss: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Lookas and Friends: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

MekroniuM & Revolution: With Toasted Marshmallow Zombies, Off the Wasteland, the Knowing Within, and more, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Miami Paradise: With Blqmsq, Triangles, Native Youth, and Nick León, 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

New Found Glory: 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

The Obsessed: With Karma to Burn and Lo-Pan, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Paula Marfil: 8:30 p.m., $20-$30. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Phoenix: With Whitney, 8:30 p.m., $35.50-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sander Kleinenberg: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Latin Americans: With South Beach Chamber Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., $25. Art Bastion Gallery, 2085 NW Second Ave. #104, Miami.

X — 40th Anniversary Tour: 8 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Casket Girls Courtesy photo

Saturday, May 13

Albita: 8 p.m., $15-$59. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Boom Bap Allstars: With DMX, Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louch, DJ Premier, Royce da 5'9', Raekwon, Pete Rock & CL Smooth, and others, 4 p.m., $35-$100. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Booty Rave: With Basside, Otto von Schirach, Violetas, Viper X Piper, Origami, Lokahontas, and Get Face, 10 p.m., $5. 229 NE 65th St., Miami.

Carlos Vives: 8 p.m., $27-$301. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Citizen Cope: 8 p.m., $49.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Draco Rosa: 9 p.m.-3 a.m., $45, 786-803-8194. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Laidback Luke: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $45-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Mind Trap: With Ron Morelli and Billy Nightmare, 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Pepe Montes Cuban Trio: 8-11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Cafe & Lounge, 450 NW 27th St, Miami, 786-622-6285, wynwood-cafe.com.

RnBae Presents Feels Day: With DJ Hottpants, D Jane, Kamari Esson, and Jordanthonio, 3-8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Ryan Crosson: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Secret Garden — In the Park: With Matthew Dekay, Jeremy Ismael, Lou Flores, Ohashi, and Sons of Immigrants, 4 p.m.-12 a.m., $10. Omni Park, 1234 N Miami Ave, MIami, 305-484-8948, omniparkmiami.com.

SSS: With Diego Andrés, Terence Tabeau, Anshaw Black, and Artime, 10 p.m., $20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Taurus Celebration: With Hector Romero, Jay-J, Jask, Mark Brickman, DAN.K, and Christina Calamia, 10 p.m., $10/$15. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Theo Kottis: 10 p.m., $25. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Verali & Soft Cricket: 8 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Wolf + Lamb vs. Soul Clap: With Bakke and Danyelino, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Yandel: 8 p.m., $48-$118. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Sunday, May 14

Casket Girls: With Nakatomi Plaza and Smut, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

The Classic Crime: With Matt and Toby and Civilian, 9 p.m., $17-$40. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

ES.P: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

In Flagranti: 5 p.m., free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Damned 40th Anniversary U.S. Tour: 7 p.m., $19.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.