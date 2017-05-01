The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, May 1-7

Nina Sky Photo by Elvin Tavarez

Hip-hop heads, your week has finally arrived. Rolling Loud is bringing together some of the best contemporary hip-hop acts at Bayfront Park for a three-day bonanza. It's still unclear how Dope Entertainment puts together the most enviable lineup of the year, but who cares? The bad news is that if you haven't bought a ticket, you're shit out of luck, because the festival is sold out. If you need a consolation prize, Gucci Mane, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, and others will perform at local venues throughout the week. On the other side of the musical spectrum, the Japanese rock ambassadors of Shonen Knife will take the stage at Churchill's Pub Friday night, while South African deep-house producer Black Coffee makes his first post-Miami Music Week appearance at LIV.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 1



Chris Valencia: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Dubday: With DMVU, Drew's Theory, Brightwing, Somejerk, Arhythmix, and Skoom. 9 p.m., 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Miguelo Delgado: 9 p.m., free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, May 2

Gucci Mane: With DJ Entice and Dreezy, 8:30 p.m., $45.50-$100, fillmoremb.com. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Manuel Wirzt: 8 p.m., $31-$48. Ashe Auditorium, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-416-5970, jlkc.com.

Tal Cohen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, May 3

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Hoy Polloy: 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Live Dead '69: 7:30 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Mental Suburbia Album-Release Party: With Sophie Sputnik, 8 p.m., Free-$10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Snoop Dogg: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Thursday, May 4

Alex Weitz Group: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

Baauer: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Danny Burger Jazz: 6-10 p.m., free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Ska Wars: With the Sensibles, Jacuzzi Fuzz, Spred the Dub, and Rudeboi Shuffle, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Wynwoods: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, May 5

Alesso: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Alexkid: 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Brett Johnson: With Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Deaf Poets Album Release Party: With Vinilo Versus and Pleasures, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Electric Piquete: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Enzo Siragusa: With Jesse Perez, 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Indie de Mayo: With Soapbox Soliloquy, Peyote Coyote, and Pavlov's Bell, 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Magda: With Danyelino, 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Mark Small Ensemble: 8:30 p.m., $10 - $30. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Robbie Rivera: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Rolling Loud: 4 p.m., $350, rollingloud.com. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Shonen Knife: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $18-$23. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Slick-O de Mayo: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Tech N9ne: With Ces Cru, Stevie Stone, Krizz Kaliko, and Brotha Lynch Hung, 7:30 p.m., $30. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Saturday, May 6

Augie Pink & Rick Moon: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.



Black Coffee: With Eli & Fur and Salomé, 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Breaks Yo! Three-Year Anniversary: With the Freestylers, Bebe, Alekay, Robotic, Jroc, and more, 8 p.m., Free-$10. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Claude VonStroke: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dan Montgomery Storyteller Pre-Release Show (Wynwood Live): 8-11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

Ernest & Frank: With Chicco Secci, 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Inez Barlatier: 8:30 p.m., $22. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

KerreKe: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Local Love: With Vanjee, Patrick M, Freak the Disco, and more, 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Miguel Bosé: 8 p.m., $68.75-$463.75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Nina Sky: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Osunlade: With Djinji Brown and Tomas C, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

The Passenger Festival: With Marky Ramone, Jacuzzi Boys, Milk Spot, and more, 12 p.m.-1 a.m., $30-$60. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Rolling Loud: 12 p.m., $350, rollingloud.com. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Superlounge: With Surreal Flight and Viktop, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Travis Scott: 11 p.m., $30-$40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Sunday, May 7

Detonate Zero: With Abstract, Castafellas, Wake Up Spaceboy, and Odd Sweatheart, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Herencia Cubana II: 5 p.m., $17-$42. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Jean Caze: 4-7 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.

Rolling Loud: 12 p.m., $350, rollingloud.com. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.