The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, April 24-30

Red Hot Chili Peppers Photo by Steve Keros

The final week of April is here, and the month goes out with a big bang thanks to the Red Hot Chili Peppers who bring their tour to the American Airlines Arena on Saturday in support of their 11th album, The Getaway. Other national acts stopping in South Florida this week Brooklyn teenage rapper Desiigner, '90 rockers Fuel, and crooner Neil Diamond. Gramps in Wynwood has a pretty packed music schedule this week thanks to shows by Clap Your Hands Say Yeah on Wednesday and Surfer Blood on Saturday. And if you are looking to dance under the disco lights, Stimming, Claptone, and Oliver Heldens are all making late-night appearances this week.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 24

Dubday: With HVYW8, Serious Jorge B2B the Reaver, Filthy Pyrex, Supra, Skoom, and Mello D, 9 p.m., TBD. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Twilight in Vienna: With Amanda Crider, Sarah Gatshore, Javier Abreu, Jonathan Beyer, Anna Fateeya, Gregory Ritchey, and Margaret A. Donaghue, 7:30-10 p.m., $55 online $65 at the door. The M Building, 194 NW 30th St., Miami, 305-573-2130, thembuilding.com.

Zach Larmer Electric Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, April 25

All Folk'd Up Presents A Tribute to Protest Music: With Clem McGillicutty and the Burnouts, Babybear Lofi, St James, Vlad, the Millers, and Ryan Carney, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Ella Fitzgerald's 100th Birthday: With Brenda Alford, Desiree Bannister, Alice Day, Lisanne Lyons, Wendy Pedersen, Nicole Yarling, Mike Orta, Randall Dollahon, and the South Florida Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m., $30-$40. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, 305-669-6990, themarketcompany.org.

The Garcia Jam: 9 p.m., free. Coya, 999 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-415-9990, coyarestaurant.com/miami.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Luxxury: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Pandora's 4th Annual Noche de Musica: With Nicky Jam and ChocQuib Town, 8-11 p.m., Free. Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St, Miami, 305-672-5117, big-time.com.

Tory Lanez: 11:30 p.m. Envie Miami, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-602-2332, enviemiami.com.

EXPAND Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Photo by Michael Regan

Wednesday, April 26

Abstract: With Otto von Schirach, Lamebot, Origami, Charisma Coates, and Kenichi Ohme, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Arthur Cruz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Neil Diamond 50th Anniversary Tour: 8 p.m., $20.75-$145.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com/events.

Ruen: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Tchaa: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Viceroii: With Sweetswirl and Culture Prophet, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Zion & Lennox: 7 p.m., Free. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Thursday, April 27

Casual Burn: With Vagrant Stomp, Union, Disappoint, and Ta Bien, 9 p.m., $7. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Desiigner: 7:30 p.m., $23. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Everclear: 8 p.m., $33-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

MAKJ: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Matt Tolfrey: With Jeremy Ismael and Troncoso, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Nicky Jam: 10 p.m., $40/ $60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sarah Jacob Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Wynwood Jazz Sessions: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

The Wynwoods: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Surfer Blood Photo by Joaquin Anico

Friday, April 28

Book Of Love 30th Anniversary Tour: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Death on the Balcony: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Drew Tucker: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Four Tops: 8 p.m., $25-$500, 844-234-7469, magiccitycasino.com/concerts. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Jack Novak: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Jai Uttal: 8 p.m., $45-$55. The Sacred Space Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami, 786-621-5006, thesacredspacemiami.com.

Judge: 8 p.m., $20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Lena Burke: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Lenny Fierro: 9 p.m., $10. Tabernas de Wancho, 2100 W. 76th St. #512, Hialeah, 305-822-7833, lastabernasdewancho.com.

Lou Flores & Friends: With Archival, Nuvega, Barut, Maroso, Richie Hell, Milo McBride, Ivana Karpierz Smith, Jonathan Cowan, and Jess., 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Mario Ochoa: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Miami International Jazz Fest: With Yorgis Goiricelaya & Elegance Project, Medeiros, and Conjunto Impacto, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami, 305-575-5057, manuelartimetheater.com.

Moonset: With Zjolie, Flor Frances, and Juliette Helen, 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Nicole Yarling Quartet: 8-11 p.m., Free Admission. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

Oliver Heldens: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Secret Garden: Artistic Encounter: With Jeremy Ismael, Gran Moxy, Markowicz, Manumat, and Villeda, 10 p.m., $10. Barrio, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-332-6611, barriowynwood.com.

Stimming: With Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Surfer Blood: With Boytoy and Chaucer, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Umphrey's McGee: Umphrey's McGee with Big Something, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Upon A Burning Body: With Within the Ruins, Kublai Khan, and Coldcasket, 6 p.m., $16. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Vice: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Wagner, Hand, & Pflug: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Yo Momma's House: With Catalyst Gamma, Optical Delusion, Ology, Louie M, and more, 8 p.m., Free. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715, naomismiami.com.

Zarzuela: 7:30 p.m., $17. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Claptone Photo by Andreas Waldschu?tz

Saturday, April 29

Aaron Tveit: 8 p.m., $33-$97. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Afterlife: With Adaliah and Stepdad, 6:30 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Big Booty Ben's Bday Bash: With Midnight Matinee, the Welzeins, Grey 8s, Peyote Coyote, Jaialai, Analog, and more, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Boris: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Claptone: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dama Vicke EP Release Party: With Minimal and Nacho Londono, 8 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Frank & Tony: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Fuel: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Hoj: With Magician On Duty, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

James "Blood" Ulmer: 8:30 p.m., $35-$50. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Jillionaire: With DZA and Bre, 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $45-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Miami International Jazz Fest: With Trilok Gurtu, Paolo Fresu, Omar Sosa, and Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble, $20-$25. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

New World Symphony's Sixth-Annual New Work Performance: 7:30 p.m., $25-$70. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Onur Ozer: With Kyle Parker and Mario Liberti, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Raiford Starke: 8:30 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: 8 p.m., $49-$99. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Salsa Under The Stars: 8 p.m., $10-$15. Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miamirooftop.com.

Spam Allstars Album Release Party: 7 p.m., $5-$15. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

The Wynwoods: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Free Admission. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.

Sunday, April 30

ES.P: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Gender Blender: With Fashion Bug Chasers, Sandratz, Viceroy, Lone Wolf, and more, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

KJ Circles Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Music Of Burt Bacharach: With Ivette Viñas, Rick Jazzed, Gabriel, 5 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Vamos a la Playa: With Palmbomen II, Private School, and Klauss, 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Vivian Sessoms: 4-7 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.

Volumes: 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.