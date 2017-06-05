The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, June 5-11

Halsey Courtesy of Astralwerk

Once again, iHeartRadio and Fontainebleau Miami Beach have teamed up to welcome the summer with a poolside bash featuring a who's who of Top 40 acts. This year, the lineup includes DJ Khaled, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Noah Cyrus, and others during the two-day event Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10.

Not feeling the radio-friendly vibes? The controversially named Brooklyn noise trio Child Abuse will be at Churchill's Pub Thursday, June 8, and the punk hip-hop outfit Ho99o9 (pronounced horror) will hit the stage at Gramps Sunday, June 11.

And because the '90s are back, catch Third Eye Blind at Bayfront Park Friday and skank to Reel Big Fish at Revolution Live Sunday. But the biggest show this week is without a doubt U2's stadium show at the end of the week. The iconic band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its seminal album, The Joshua Tree.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 5

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Zach Larmer Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.



Tuesday, June 6

Emily Kopp, Alex Di Leo, and Edan Archer: 7:30 p.m., $7. Stache, 109 SW 2nd Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Greg Wilson: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Headfoam: 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Paulo Ricardo: 8 p.m., $135-$550. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, June 7

Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.

DZA, DJ Soul, and Induce: 10 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears: With Allen Stone, 7 p.m., $31-$211. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Loye and Ted: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Mon Laferte: With Caloncho, 8 p.m., $39-$179. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Thursday, June 8

Afrojack: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Ann Wilson: 8 p.m., $47.50-$97.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Child Abuse: With Shitstorm, Golden Oriole, Reapermanser, and Waste of Pussy, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Crespo: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Eprom: With the Galactic Effect, Serious Jorge, Niko Javan, Mystic Grizzly, Lautlos, and Naseef Khan, 10 p.m., $10-$50. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Michael Weiskopf: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Spacetravel: With Sons of Immigrants and Jess, 11 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, June 9

Bashment Miami: With Reid Waters, Silent Addy, Disco Neil, and Brett Sylvia., 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Blond:ish: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Bring That Booty: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Dave Mason: Alone Together Again: 8 p.m., $55-$75. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Eduardo Castillo: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

iHeartSummer '17 Weekend by AT&T: With DJ Khaled, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Noah Cyrus, Luis Fonsi, and Tinashe, TBD. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

Jim Wurster & the Atomic Cowboys: With Christopher Phipps of London Exchange and the Fortune Tellers, 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Matoma: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

The Mentors: With McFisty, Riot Agents, and DJ Skidmark, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Oscar G: With Stryke, Vinicio, and David Solero, 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Rafael "Pollo" Brito: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Sante & Sidney Charles: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Summer SoundBite Vibes: With FayRoy, Deadborns, and Del Pelson, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour: With Silversun Pickups, 7 p.m., $14.50-$1,495.75. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, livenation.com/venues/15031/bayfront-park-amphitheater.

Varhat: With Lou Flores and Nova Duet, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Viniloversus: 8 p.m., $20. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.

Saturday, June 10

Borgore: 8 p.m., $25-$40. Club Cinema, 3251 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-785-5225, facebook.com/pages/Club-Cinema/104399369595816.

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Chacal y Jacob Forever: 8 p.m., $48-$278. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Diamond D vs. Large Professor: With Reks, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Sidebar, 337 SW 8th St., Miami, 786-703-6973, facebook.com/sidebarmiami.

DJ Five, DZA, and Bre: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Dracula: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

FayRoy & Deadborns: With Pans Permia, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Guy Gerber: With Randall M, Bakke, and Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Harry Choo Choo Romero: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: 2 p.m., $39-$105. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

iHeartSummer '17 Weekend by AT&T: With DJ Khaled, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Noah Cyrus, Luis Fonsi, and Tinashe, TBD. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000, fontainebleau.com.

Insomnia Showcase: With Marwan Sabb, Nozen, Dimitri Monev, Lou Flores, Dakap, and Dezz, 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Joeski and Chicco Secci: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Life of a Ghetto Youth Tour: 4-10 p.m., $35-$400. Central Broward Stadium, 3700 N.W. 11th Place, Lauderhill, 954-357-5400, broward.org/PARKS/CENTRALBROWARDREGIONALPARK/Pages/Default.aspx.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., TBD. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Piero: 8:30 p.m., $50-$60. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

South Florida JAZZ presents: Christian McBride Trio: 8 p.m., $40. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Stavroz: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Sunday, June 11

Derek Fairholm Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

E11even Brand Party Ft. ES.P: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Hayley Kiyoko: The One Bad Night Tour: 7 p.m., $14.99. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Ho99o9: 7 p.m., $10-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Murder Junkies: With Milk Spot, FTMF, and Vagrant Stomp, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Nick Petumenos: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reel Big Fish: With The Expendables, The Queers, and Tunnel Vision, 5 p.m., $27. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

U2: With OneRepublic, 7 p.m., $35-$280. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.