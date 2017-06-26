The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, June 26-July 2

Nore En Pure Courtesy photo

Before you get ready to celebrate all that freedom next week — a concept definitely invented in the greatest nation in the world, 'Merica — you have the Independence Day weekend to look forward to. The lead-up to Fourth of July is packed with appearances by Steve Aoki at Story, Lil Yachty at LIV, and Technasia at Heart on Friday and Apollonia at Space, Nore En Pure at Wall, and Flosstradamus at Ora on Saturday.

If you are over the club hoppin', check rockin' performances by Post Animal, Cavity, and Tall Juan this week, or jazz pop trumpeter Spencer Ludwig at the Faena Theater on Sunday. But don't burn yourself out this week, because you don't work on Tuesday, remember?

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 26

Miami Jazz Jam: With the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests. Out on the patio stage, it's open mike with the Theatre De Underground., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Zach Larmer Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, June 27

The Garcia Jam: 9 p.m., free. Coya, 999 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-415-9990, coyarestaurant.com/miami.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Post Animal Photo by Asher Klaven

Wednesday, June 28

Alex Weitz Group: 9-11:30 p.m., Free. Acme Lounge, 70 NE 17th St., Miami, 786-803-8000, theacmelounge.com.

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kid Moss B2B Roxy Delgado: With Bryan Sanchez and Differ, 10 p.m., TBD. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Thursday, June 29

Femina: 7-10 p.m., free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Impact 17: With DJ Khaled, 1 p.m.-12 a.m., $35-$245. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

An Interstellar Burst: A Tribute to Radiohead's OK Computer: With Drawing Bored, Snowmoon, Dama Vicke, and Off Orbit., 9 p.m., $5. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Post Animal: With Similar Prisoners and Fat Sun, 8 p.m., $5/$8. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Roustam: With Lou Flores and Dakap, 11 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Slushii: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

SoMo: Live & Unplugged with special guests, 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Steve Aoki Courtesy of Dim Mak

Friday, June 30

Bryan Kearney & Will Atkinson: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

H.U.B 1st US Tour: 7 p.m., $25. The Gleason Room — Backstage at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Lena Burke: 11 p.m., $45-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Lil Yachty: With DJ Irie, 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Make Me Shake: With Millionyoung, Anastasia Max, Ghost Lit Kingdom, Emily Sheila, Pans Permia, and Viceroii, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Mathias Kaden: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Otto Von Schirach: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Posso: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Surge: 7:30 p.m., $9. Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tall Juan & DeGreaser: With Wastelands, the Jellyfish Brothers, and Ordinary Boys, 9 p.m., TBD. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Technasia: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

The Rock Pack, Hit After Hit After Hit: With Lou Gramm, Steve Augeri, Bobby Kimball, and John Payne, 8 p.m., $40-$80. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Tim Green: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Cavity Photo by Jaime Salazar

Saturday, July 1

Apollonia: With Danyelino and Ms. Mada, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Cavity: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Death to the Sun: With Pumps, Tingy Thick, Seafoam Walls, and Rick Guerre, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Erick Morillo: 11 p.m., $20-$40. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Flosstradamus: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Independence Weekend: With Nore En Pure and Chicco Secci, 11:30 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Irie Weekend After Dark: 10 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kaskade: 11 p.m., $75. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Oona Dahl: With Magician On Duty, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Sports One-Year Anniversary: With Mandar, 7 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Spencer Ludwig Photo by David Roemer

Sunday, July 2

Borgeous: With Keidy and Damaged Goods, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., $50. Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Holmar: With Behrouz, 10 p.m., $10-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Mojate: With Alex Sensation, J Quiles, Noriel, Almighty, Camilo, and more, 12 p.m., TBA. The Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Morbid Saint: With Hellwitch, Dawn Patrol, and Reapermanser, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Spencer Ludwig: 9 p.m., $55-$150. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Wolf + Lamb Sunday Day Party: With Pirate Stereo, Santiago Caballero, and Misha, 2 p.m., Free. Rhythm & Vine, 401 NE 5th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, 954-533-3734, rhythm-vine.com.