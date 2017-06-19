The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, June 19-25

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Photo by Greg Watermann

This week, American Airlines Arena will collapse with so much Miami-ness under one roof. That's because Mr. Worldwide, AKA Mr. 305, Pitbull will be sharing the stage with Spanish-born, Miami-raised singer Enrique Iglesias. Will the duo set off a implosion of neon and tropical heat? Probably.

If that's too Miami for you, Diana Ross will be the brightest star on stage at the Arsht Center on Sunday. For the youngins, Ms. Ross was the Beyoncé of the '70s and '80s. In fact, their careers are eerily similar, both having gone solo from their respective girl groups after it became obvious who the real star was. She also went viral before it was a thing when she jiggled Lil' Kim's pastie-covered breast at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

For music with less of a pop edge, stop by Gramps Monday for rock musician Black Marble and Floyd for experimental hip-hop producer Mndsgn on Saturday.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 19

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Black Marble: With Body of Light and Wastelands, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Zach Larmer Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, June 20

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Los De La Vega: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, June 21

Black Mass Round III: With Thrash or Die, Reapermanser, Nutcheck, Münchausen, and No Dice, 8:30 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tamboka: With Mo'Booty, 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Thursday, June 22

Alex Weitz Group: 9-11:30 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 Southwest 41st St., Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewery.com.

Allan Gallego All Night Long: 11 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

L.A. Guns Reunion Tour With Tracii Guns & Phil Lewis: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Lost Frequencies: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

We're With the Bands: With Nichole Leon, Anastasia Max, and Mercury Wolff, 8-11 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rise Against Photo by Travis Shinn

Friday, June 23

Alejandro Elizondo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Anabel Blanco: 11 p.m., TDB. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull: With Cnco, 7:30 p.m., $15.95-$165.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Gaiser: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Ghastly: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Gorje Hewek & Izhevski: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Green Velvet: With Latmun and Danyelino, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Kassem Mosse: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

The Magician: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Miami Psych Fest: With Kenny Millions Trio, Heavy Drag, Pariuh, the Dewars, Mo'Booty, Peyote Coyote, and more, 4:20 p.m., $10-$15. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Praslesh: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.

Rise Against and Deftones: With Thrice and Three Trapped Tigers, 6:30 p.m., $20.50-$133. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Tony Martinez, Derek Walin, and Brett Sylvia: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Mndsgn Photo by Patti Miller

Saturday, June 24

Catwalk: A Night of Vogue: With Gooddroid, DJ Bonnie Beats, and Morph Atlanta's Jsport., 11 p.m., $5-$8, facebook.com/events/1524720927570833. TBC Autonomy, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.

Cazzette: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Chicco Secci: 11:30 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

DJ Craze: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Emily Estefan: 9 p.m., $60-$110. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida: 8 p.m., $36.50-$46.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Groovenics: 7:30 p.m., $12. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Jessica Who, DZA, and Skitty: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Kenny Larkin & Cocodrills: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Lee Burridge: With Hoj, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., TBD. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Magician on Duty & Friends: With Ramiro Rossotti, Viktop, and RC, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Miami Psych Fest: With Kenny Millions Trio, Heavy Drag, Pariuh, the Dewars, Mo'Booty, Peyote Coyote, and more, 4:20 p.m., $10-$15. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

MNDSGN: 10 p.m., $15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Moon Canvas: With Richie Hell and Puma & Harry, 10 p.m., $5. Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7750, bardotmiami.com.

Ozone — Odisea World Tour: With Bad Bunny and Almighty, 8 p.m., $30-$180. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Stafford Brothers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Stripped & Stranded — Summer Luau: 7 p.m., $9. Stache, 109 SW 2nd Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Subb-An & Adam Shelton One Records Showcase: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Summer Death Kvlt Festival: With Amon, Hellfire Death Cult, Carrion Curse, Caveman Cult, the Glorious Death, Olm, and Amenorrhea., 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $12-$15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Diana Ross Courtesy photo

Sunday, June 25

Derek Fairholm Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Diana Ross: 7:30 p.m., $60-$115. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

ES.P: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Justina Shandler: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Summer Sesh: With SunGhosts, Deaf Poets, Games We Play, and Cannibal Kids., 7 p.m., $5/$10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Tropico Virgo: With Terence Tabeau and Patrick Walsh, 11 p.m., Free. The Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-961-7887, thecornermiami.com.