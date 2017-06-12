The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, June 12-18

Natalia Lafourcade Courtesy photo

Will Miami weather fare better this week? Like so many things occurring in South Florida, that remains a mystery. However, acts are still pouring into the Magic City to perform at music venues and clubs. Chance the Rapper kicks things off Tuesday with his show at the American Airlines Arena. The Chicago rapper's third mixtape, Coloring Book, has reached the Billboard 200 Top 10 and won a Grammy without the support of a major label — and he remains unsigned to this day.

This Friday, Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade will take the stage at the Olympia Theater. Lafourcade kicks off her short five-date U.S. tour in Miami in celebration of her latest release, Musas.

In clubland, Axwell & Ingrosso will return to Miami to take over the decks at Story this Friday, while Austrian producer Tin Man will bring a more underground sound to the Electric Pickle Saturday. Close out the week at Counter Corner, the gender-bending monthly party hosted by Juleisy y Karla, which moves to 1306 after outgrowing its longtime home, the Corner.

Here's your music calendar for the week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 12

Miami Jazz Jam: With the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests. Out on the patio stage, it's open mike with the Theatre De Underground., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

YSL: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Zach Larmer Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, June 13

Chance the Rapper: 8 p.m., $35.50-$75.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

David Leon Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, June 14

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

I Like It Soft: With Taylor Vega Jazz Trio, Soft Cricket, Rick Moon, Sean Wouters. Private School, and more, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9-11 p.m., Free. Acme Lounge, 70 NE 17th St., Miami, 786-803-8000, theacmelounge.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Ross One, DZA and Roddy-yo: 10 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Thursday, June 15

The High Note Jazz series: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Kungs: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Liz Bieler: 8 p.m., TBD. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Molly: With Lou Flores and Puma & Harry, 11 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Mystic Bill: With Franco Alexander and Colangelo, 9 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

RnBae Showcase: With Aleicia Nicole, Viie, and Melody Reyne, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $10-$15. Shirley's at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Trishes: With Trishes, Lefthanded Jacket, Cosmic Contact, Exit 27, and more, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, June 16

Adrian Hour & Juliet Fox: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Amaury Gutiérrez: 11 p.m., TDB. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Axwell & Ingrosso: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Bebe: 8 p.m., $49-$109. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Bermuda Beach: With Master Feathers, Viper x Piper, Charisma Coates, and Lamebot, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Brooke Evers: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Cap: With Nova Duet and Renato Lopez, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Dense & Pika: With Bakke, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Give: With Protester, Unified Right, Subliminal Control, and Sleight of Hand, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Grand Opening With Special Ed: 10 p.m., free. B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2750, facebook.com/bsidemiami.

Jeff Prine: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Konflikt, Iron Lyon, and Brett Sylvia: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Natalia Lafourcade: 8 p.m., $35-$55, olympiatheater.org. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Papaya Whip: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Sandrino: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

UFO Club: With Cecilia Cruz, Mixx Piggy, RAF, and Audrey Horny, 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Wrong: With No Dice and Prison Warder, 11 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Saturday, June 17

Atish and Nii Tei: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Diane Ward Band: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

EDX and Chicco Secci: 11:30 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Emily Kopp, Alex Di Leo, and Edan Archer: 7:30 p.m., $7. Stache, 109 SW 2nd Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Jaialai EP-Release Party: With Heavy Drag, Private School, and David Rondon, 9 p.m., free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Marco Faraone: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Oigo: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Robbie Akbal: With Danyelino and Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Seafoam Walls: With Jelly, Zu Haven, and Donny Blanks, 10 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Spirit of Sound Gathering: Gemini Edition: With Extrax B2B Zour, Hvyw8, Noizek, Opitcal Delusion, Daladje, Ikonoklazm, and more, 4 p.m., $5-$15. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami, 305-456-4715, naomismiami.com.

Stretch Armstrong, DZA, and Bre: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Super Summer Jam 10: With the Oski Foundation, Tito Luv, New Arrival, Feed Back, Young Kali Blocka, and more, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tin Man: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

WeAreTreo: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sunday, June 18

Counter Corner: 10:30 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20 til 2AM. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Derek Fairholm Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Didn't Think We'd Make It Back: With One Last Embrace, Ikigai, One Small Step, and more, 6 p.m., TBD. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Vamos a la Playa: With Octo Octa, 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Willy Chirino: 7 p.m., $45-$125. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.