The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, July 31-August 6

Bob Moses Photo by Brook Linder

Miami is officially in the midst of the dog days of summer, but thankfully the heat isn't slowing down the music this week.

If you missed electronic duo Bob Moses's performance at the Hangar this past October, you'll have another chance to catch them in person. Bad news? It's being described as a "club set," which is a fancy way of saying they'll be DJ'ing. Still, don't hold it against them and see the Miami sunrise as they lay down beats.

Did you manage to score a ticket to Khalid's show on Wednesday? Well, Live Nation played nice when it moved from the concert from Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live to the bigger Fillmore Miami Beach. The show is sold out, so you are going to have to scalp or catch him the next time he's in town — probably performing at the American Airlines Arena.

Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 31

Dan Montgomery Quintet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

311 Courtesy photo

Tuesday, Aug. 1

311: With New Politics and Passafire, 6:30 p.m., $35. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, discover.pbcgov.org/parks/amphitheaters/Pages/Sunset-Cove.aspx.

Foreigner: With Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zep Experience, 7 p.m., $17-$91.95. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/coral-sky-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.

Jerry Garcia Day: With Unlimited Devotion, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Nicole & Senegal Jazz Duo: 8 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.

Paul Bedal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

'Sabella: With Distinguisher, Unity TX, Locusts & Liars, Natsuki, and Tusk, 7 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Slap & Tickle With Darius: With Santiago Caballero and Pirate Stereo, 10 p.m., $20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Straight No Chaser and Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$65. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

EXPAND Teenage rising star Khalid. Photo by Kacie Tomita

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.

Khalid: The American Teen Tour: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Loye and Ted: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Peyote Coyote Farewell Show: 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Spectral Voices & Sorrowseed Ring: 6 p.m., TBA. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Twyn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Zomboy Courtesy photo

Thursday, Aug. 3

'68: With Whores, 7 p.m., $13. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Onur Ozer: With Sons of Immigrants and Mikey, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Zomboy: With Spag Heddy and Ricky Remedy, 10 p.m., $15-$45. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Arty: The most popular thing to come out of Russia since vodka. Giuliano Bekor

Friday, Aug. 4

Albita: 11 p.m., TBA. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Amine Edge & Dance: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Arty: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Barem: With Renato Lopez, Archila, Prince.L, and Daladje, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Bjarki: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

"Dance with Somebody" — Whitney Houston Tribute: 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271, shelborne.com.

Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Holly Hunt: With Rat Bastard, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Jack J: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Jim Wurster & Friends: With the Mariana Trenchcoats and Eden Archer, 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Max Vangeli: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Morning Fatty: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Papo Delgado's Cuban Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.

Rotten Stitches: With Blue Tower, Everymen, Antifaces, MDS, Pavel Chekov, and more, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sabrina Carpenter: With Alex Aiono and New Hope Club, 7 p.m., $36.50-$49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sascha Dive: With Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Magic City Hippies Photo by Fro Rojas

Saturday, Aug. 5

Bill Patrick: 11 p.m., $10. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.

Bob Moses: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Cave of Swimmers: With Smut and Dracula, 11 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Cultura Profética: 8 p.m., $28-$68. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Daniele Baldelli: 11 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kimball Collins: With Magician on Duty and Bryan Silverstein, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Latin Fest: With Los Van Van, India, and Adalverto Alvarez y Su Son, 7:30 p.m., $32-$100. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., TBA. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Magic City Hippies: With the Sh-Booms!, 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Oigo: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ritmik Workshops Showcase: With Maurizio Ruggiero, Markowicz, Kid Moss, Allan Gallego, and more, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Ben Youngblood: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Beres Hammond: 7:30 p.m., $35-$110. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Kidz Bop "Best Time Ever" Tour: 5 p.m., $29.50-$36.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.