The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, July 3-9

Walshy Fire Photo by Jacob Katel

It's Independence Day week, and Miami's music calendar is loaded. Today, Electric Karnival promises to bring Caribbean riddims and electronic beats together with a lineup that includes Walshy Fire, Bunji Garlin, Brenmar, Ape Drums, and many others. Tonight, Heart and Space will go head-to-head with sets by Chus & Ceballos and Sasha, respectively.

Later in the week, expect superstar performances by Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper (July 6), Incubus (July 6), Metallica (July 7), and Paul McCartney (July 7). Finally, close out the week with the terribly named but worthy indie-rock band from Portland, STRFKR, performing at the Hangar.

Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 3

Chus & Ceballos: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Dubday: With Boogie T., Funk De La Cueva, the Supra, Niko Javan, and more., 9 p.m., $10-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Eddie Trujillo Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Electric Karnival: 11 a.m., $55-$5,000. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

NGHTMRE: 10 p.m., $20-$35. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Sasha: With Thunderpony and Bakke, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

EXPAND Spam Allstars Courtesy photo

Tuesday, July 4

Fire on the Fourth Festival: With Spam Allstars, Inner Circle, and the Wailers, 4-9 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

House Savage: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

IndepenDance Pool Party: With the Martinez Brothers, Loco Dice, and Enzo Siragusa., 12-11 p.m., $40-$150. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Nicky Siano: 4-9 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.

Tracy Lawrence and Deana Carter: 6-9 p.m., $35-$125. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., West Dade, 305-222-4600, miccosukee.com.

Wednesday, July 5

Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.

Cyndi Lauper Courtesy photo

Thursday, July 6

Adan Jodorowsky: 9 p.m., $30-$100. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Charlotte Dos Santos: 10 p.m., $15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Incubus & Jimmy Eat World: 6:45 p.m., $39.75-$118.55. Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/perfect-vodka-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.

Phantom Lord — A Thrashing Tribute to Metallica: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Premios Juventud: 8 p.m., $59-$86. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Robin Ordell: With Sons of Immigrants and Colangelo, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper: 7:30 p.m., $50-$887. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

WYK: 7:30-11 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Metallica Photo by Herring Herring

Friday, July 7

Axel Boman & Jeremy Underground: 9 p.m., $10-$40. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Black Moon Howl EP Release: 6-9 p.m., Free. Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-762-9488, radio-active-records.com.

Cassy: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Marlow Rosado and the Tucán Band: 7:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.

Metallica: WorldWired Tour: With Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat, 6 p.m., $55.50-$575. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.

Paul McCartney: 8 p.m., $30-$250. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

RL Grime: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Tiefschwarz: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Vanito Brown: 10 p.m., $15. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.

Saturday, July 8

Andy Rourke and the Punk Rock Patio Party: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Bluetech: 10 p.m., $15-$50. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.

DJ Mag Best of North America Tour: With Moon Boots, Kill Frenzy B2B Will Clarke, and My Favorite Robot, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Dubvision: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Luca Bacchetti: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Marlow Rosado and the Tucán Band: 7:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.

Mor Elian: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Sandy Poltarack Duo: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Funk Legends of R&B: 8:30 p.m., $38-$54. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Thomas Jack & Heidi: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Un Canto Por Venezuela: With Rafael Pollo Brito, C4 Trio, and Ilan Chester, 8 p.m., $40-$60. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Weiss: With Lupe Fuentes and Chicco Secci, 11:30 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

EXPAND STRFKR Photo by Cara Robbins

Sunday, July 9

The Black Market: With Wastelands, Analog, Gov Glub, Cloud Solo, and the Lone Wolf, 3-8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

No Te Va Gustar: 8 p.m., $40-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

STRFKR: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Sweet Taboo R&B Party: 6 p.m., $10-$25. Cafeina, 297 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-438-0792, cafeinamiami.com.