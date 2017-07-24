The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, July 24-30

EXPAND Prince Royce Photo by Dennis Leupold

In case you were unaware, bachata is back, and Prince Royce is giving it a pop twist. The Dominican-American Bronx native will stop by Bayfront Park Amphitheater this Sunday, July 30. He's on tour in support of his fifth album, the appropriately titled Five.

If you want to get a taste of another part of the world, G-Dragon, the K-pop superstar, is taking his world tour to the American Airlines Arena this Tuesday, July 25. Who knew Miami was such a K-pop-conscious city?

And for a bit of twang, trio Lady Antebellum keeps the string of country shows at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach going when it performs Saturday, July 29.

Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, July 24

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Swim Week featuring DJ Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

G-Dragon YG Entertainment

Tuesday, July 25

All Folk'd Up - A Folk Tribute to Neutral Milk Hotel: With Smut, Turtle Grenade, the Barely Damned, Dr. Migillicutty's Pour Decision, and more, 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

G-Dragon: 7 p.m., TBA. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

The Garcia Jam: 9 p.m., free. Coya, 999 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-415-9990, coyarestaurant.com/miami.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Logic: With Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo, 8 p.m., $35.25-$45.25. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Slap & Tickle With Nina Las Vegas: With Santiago Caballero and Pirate Stereo, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back. Courtesy of the artist

Wednesday, July 26

Arthur Cruz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus Official After Party: With Flo Rida., 11 p.m., $50. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Pig: With Julien-K and Ghostfeeder, 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Punknecks: With W.D. Miller, 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Shawn Mendes: Illuminate World Tour: With Charlie Puth, 7:30 p.m., TBA. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Spinser Tracy and DZA: With Keemcentrix., 10 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Swim Week featuring Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Anthea Photo by Marie Staggat

Thursday, July 27

Anthea: With Sons of Immigrants and Hilel, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Bombmakers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Brasoul: 8 p.m., Free, bit.ly/2u0cCxg. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Ghouseclique: With Hunter Reid and E.R.N.E.S.T.O, 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Jose Negroni Presents Encounter 3 "Latino": 8 p.m., $32. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Sarah Jacob Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

NGHTMRE Courtesy photo

Friday, July 28

'80s Flashback Festival: With Erotic Exotic, Eunoia, New Arrival, Chico V, and more, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Anja Schneider: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Anthony Attalla Extended Set: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Drawing Bored: With Off Orbit, Negative Spin, and the Hoy Polloy, 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

IAMNOBODI: 10 p.m., $12. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jozif: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Mr. Mauricio and Derek Walin: Wit Brett Sylvia., 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

NGHTMRE: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Tania Pantoja: 11 p.m., $40-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Wagner, Hand, & Pflug: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Walkertown: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

WeAreTreo: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Young Marco & Andras: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Lady Antebellum Courtesy photo

Saturday, July 29

Amaury Gutiérrez: 11 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Boris & Sharam: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Celtic Mayhem Pirate Night: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Concret: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

DJ Craze: With Immortal and Donnie Lowe, 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

DJ Scratch: 10 p.m., Free. B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2750, facebook.com/bsidemiami.

Dragonforce: 7:30 p.m., TBA. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Esco: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Four Color Zack and Jessica Who: With DJ Skitty., 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

The Good Nites: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lady Antebellum: With Kelsey Ballerini and Brett Young, 7:30 p.m., $26.75-$60. Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/perfect-vodka-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.

Miami Music Club: With Greg Beato, Nick Klein, Enrique, and Dim Past, 9 p.m., $10. TBC Autonomy, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.

Nuclear Valdez: With Humbert, Shark Valley Sisters, Jim Wurster, and Drawing Bored, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Rebelution: With Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, Hirie, and DJ Mackle, 6:20 p.m., $32.50. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, discover.pbcgov.org/parks/amphitheaters/Pages/Sunset-Cove.aspx.

Secret Garden After Party With Hobo: With Donnie Lowe, Freak the Disco, and Flynn Nolan, 10 p.m., $10-$20. MASS District, 820 NE Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-866-3890, massdistrict.com.

Stokeswood and Alex di Leo: 7:30 p.m., $9. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Theo Kottis: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Vatos Loco: With Hector, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Zach Bartholomew Duo: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

EXPAND Playboi Carti is rising in fame on the strength of his song "Magnolia." Courtesy of the artist's management

Sunday, July 30

Playboi Carti: 8 p.m., $25. Club Cinema, 3251 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-785-5225, facebook.com/pages/Club-Cinema/104399369595816.

Prince Royce: With Luis Coronel, 7:30 p.m., $14-$227. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Raekwon: 8 p.m., $25-$30/$40. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tal Cohen Duo: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.