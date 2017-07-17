The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, July 17-23

Kehlani Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Without a doubt this week's highlight is Kehlani's show at Culture Room on Monday, July 17. The R&B singer is riding high on the strength of her debut album, SweetSexySavage. It seems South Florida likes what it's heard so far, because the show is sold out.

It is Swim Week, so plenty of DJs will be helping models stay bikini-season ready with danceable beats. Diplo kicks things into high gear at Story on Thursday, July 20, while Dutch duo Firebeatz takes over the decks at Ora on Friday, July 21.

Monday, July 17

Kehlani: 7 p.m., TBA. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Shenzi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, July 18

Chevelle: 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Dion Kerr Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, July 19

Abstract Bass: With Fashion Bug Chasers, Miss Michigan, and Lisa Mercedes, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Nicole Wayne Toussaint Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Night Breeze Jazz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Ross One and DZA: With Tanner., 10 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

United We Rock Tour 2017: With Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder, 7 p.m., $19.50-$175. Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/perfect-vodka-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.

Thursday, July 20

Darkest Hour: With Havoc, Jesus Piece, Letters of the Lost, and Gutcheck, 6:30 p.m., $18. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Diplo: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Every Time I Die: 7 p.m., $17. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The High Note Jazz series: 8 p.m.-midnight, $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Manu Manzo: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Matthew Sabatella: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Poplife Social Havana Nights: With Jorge Moreno, 6 p.m., $16. Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Prison Warder: With Pocket of Lollipops, Haochi, Pesh Kab, and Borri, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

RnBae Showcase: With Aymber, Bria Zhanae, and Alex Kevay, 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Victoria Blue Album-Release Party: 7-11 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

VincentIulian: With Nova Duet and Jess, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, July 21

Breakout: 7:30 p.m., $9. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Dash Berlin: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Dead Prez: 8 p.m., $20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Dirk Largo & Ray Rose: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Jazzy Jeff: With G Funk, 9 p.m., $20. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Excel and Jessica Who: With Brett Sylvia., 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Firebeatz: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Strand of Oaks, 8 p.m., TBA. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Jay Lumen: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Malena Burke: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Nice & Smooth: 10 p.m., Free. B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2750, facebook.com/bsidemiami.

Nikita Zabelin: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Open Up: With Simon Patterson and John Askew, 10 p.m., $10-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Patrick & the Swayzees: 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Perpetual Groove: 8 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Raiford Starke: 8:30 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Shaun Reeves: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Saturday, July 22

Ana María Perera & Los 3 de La Habana: 10 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Arias Kipperman Duo: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Big Boi: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Bring That Booty: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Comunité: With Wuuan, Josep, and Leo Leal, 11 p.m., free before midnight. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

David Hohme: With Magician on Duty and Viktop, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

En Noir: With Riva Starr and Cocodrills, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Exit Left: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Sunset Tavern, 7232 SW 59th Ave., South Miami, 305-665-9996, sunsettavernmiami.com.

Gianluca Vacchi: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Iko Iko & the 18 Wheelers: 5 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Justin Martin & J. Phlip: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Las Olas Music Festival: With the Macsters, Eunoia, Xotic Yeyo, Zero to the Left, Anderson Counsel, Bodhisattva, and more, 4 p.m.-2 a.m., $10. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Mass Presents Paradise & Purgatory: 11 p.m., $5/$10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Patrick & the Swayzees: 7:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.

Perpetual Groove: 8 p.m., TBA. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Ratt & Ace Frehley: 8 p.m., TBA. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Summer Rock Festival 2017: With Buffy, Fat Sons, Peyote Coyote, the Osceola Brothers, the Hails, Exit 27, and more, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Symphony of the Americas: Summerfest Concert 2017: 7 p.m., TBA. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Two Years of More or Less: With Bradley Zero and Slow Hands, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Virgil Abloh and DZA: With DJ Bre., 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Wayup Stayup: With Silent Addy, Dutty Dex, Disco Neil, Eccentrix Sound, Supa Chiney, and Kyle Desouza, 10 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Sunday, July 23



Ben Youngblood: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kolezanka, Transcendental Telecom, Tête-à-Tête & Chilean Slang: 7 p.m.-12 a.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Summer Breakout: With the Polar Boys, Reede & Company, Flotilla, the Indigos, Artisan Soul, and more, 6 p.m., $10/$12. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.