The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, July 10-16

Sam Hunt Photo by David McClister

It's already the dog days of summer, but you wouldn't know that by the amount of music packed into the week. Tuesday, the California rockers of Rooney will bring plenty of West Coast vibes to Gramps. Thursday, Lower Dens, along with Ex Reyes and Nick León, will headline Red Bull Sound Select's last Miami concert at 1306. And Friday, the Jacuzzi Boys will return to their swampy nest at Churchill's Pub after a long tour that took them across the United States.

Worth the drive to West Palm Beach, country music's latest heartthrob, Sam Hunt, will play the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Hunt has been able to escape the bro-country label by incorporating R&B and pop influences into his sound.

Close out the week with Tiago Iorc at the North Beach Bandshell. The Rhythm Foundation will present the up-and-coming Brazilian singer-songwriter, whose style occupies a space somewhere between indie pop and folk.

Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

EXPAND Rooney Courtesy photo

Monday, July 10

Fernando Ferrarone Quartet: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, July 11

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Rooney: With Run River North, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Sofilla: 8 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Static Momentum: With New Arrival and Pavlov's Bell, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Wednesday, July 12

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

I Like It Soft: With Sean Wouters, SunGhosts, Clarence (Fifthly Casuals), Sammy Gonzalez, Ayahuascar, and more, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Miller Lite Conciertos Originales Presents Victor Manuelle: 7-10:30 p.m., Free. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Lower Dens Photo by Frank Hamilton

Thursday, July 13

Busdriver: With Zeroh and Bleubird, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., $10-$12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Dance Band Night: Batuke Samba Funk: 7-10 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Emit: With Loren, Jose Matos, and Decotrax, 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Felipe Venegas: With Sons of Immigrants and Max Kraushaar, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

FIU SummerFest: With Party Favor, Valentino Khan, Ookay, and Bonnie X Clyde., 7 p.m., $30. Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-348-2000, fiu.edu.

John Camacho: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Karriem Riggins: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Red Bull Sound Select: With Lower Dens, Ex Reyes, and Nick Leon, 8 p.m., $3-$10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Roger Waters: Us + Them Tour: 8 p.m., $51-$195.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Supersuckers: With Armageddon Man, Riot Agents, Vagrant Stomp, and the Gazm, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $13/$15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jacuzzi Boys Photo by Dustin Aksland

Friday, July 14

Black Merlin: With Anshaw Black and Diego Andres, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Cheap Miami's Fifth Anniversary: 11 p.m., $5, gramps.com. Shirley's at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Desert Hearts: With Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porkchop, 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Esther Silex: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Jacuzzi Boys: 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Laritza Bacallao: 11 p.m., $45-$65. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Letters to Part: With Woolbright, Sunnyvale, Boston Marriage, and more, 8 p.m., $8. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Nic Fanciulli: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Oigo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Outta the Blue: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Pure Trance: With Solarstone, Sneijder, and Gai Barone, 10 p.m., $10-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Ryos: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton: 7:30 p.m., $43-$375. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Superlongevity: With Zip, Maayan Nidam, and Fumiya Tanaka, 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Wendy Pedersen & Jim Gasior: 8:30 p.m., $30/$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Worthy: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

El_Txef_A Photo by Lars Borges

Saturday, July 15

Âme & Henrik Schwarz: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Ana María Perera & Los 3 de La Habana: 10 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Ana Torroja — Tour Conexion 2017: 8 p.m., $59.50-$369. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Bondax: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Deltaz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Desorden Público: 10 p.m., $40-$80. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.

Devil's Night: With God-Rot, Irra's One, Conviction, and Luciferian Insectus, 8 p.m., $5. The Gate at 4278, 4278 NE Fifth Ave., Oakland Park, facebook.com/thegateat4278.

Diane Ward Band: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

El_Txef_A: With Ennio Skoto and Loudsilence, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Firefall, Poco, & Pure Prairie League: 7 p.m., $28-$73. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Kiki: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

King Complex & Yardij: 10 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.

Lil Wayne: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Matador: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

MegaRumba: With Los 5, Locos por Juana, Marlow Rosado, and Play-N-Skillz, 3 p.m.-2 a.m., free. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Oigo: 1-4 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Overtown Music & Arts Festival: With CeeLo Green, Keyshia Cole, Ruff Endz, and RL, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free. Overtown Business District, NW 3rd Ave. Between 8th & 11th Streets, Miami.

Sam Hunt: 7 p.m., $26-$60.25. Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/perfect-vodka-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.

Silvestre Dangond: 8 p.m., $19-$300. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

The Steady 45s: With the Duppies, the Freecoasters, and the Sensibles, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tory Lanez — Benefiting Team of Life: 6 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tiago Iorc Photo by Rafael Kent

Sunday, July 16

Bushwick A/V Miami x Sünde: With Cry Baby, Gio Gulez, Myroslaw Bytz, Alex Serna, and more, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., $5-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

The Deltaz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Julia Camayd Band: With G Sparticus, Jelly Result, Petalixio, and more, 6:30 p.m., $12. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Mishka: 8 p.m., $25. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

The Total Package Tour: NKOTB With Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men: 7 p.m., $50-$200. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Tiago Iorc: 8-10 p.m., $25-$45. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.