The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 9-15

Wynwood will be buzzing with performances all weekend thanks to the III Points Festival, which opens in Wynwood Friday.. The xx, Gorillaz, Nicolas Jaar, Richie Hawtin, Arca, Kaytranada, and more will play at the fifth edition of the homegrown festival. III Points is also doing plenty of parties around town throughout the weekend as well, including DJ Tennis at Electric Pickle and Danny Daze at Space.

If a music festival is just too much to handle, check out California scuzz rockers the Growler at Culture Room on Wednesday. The musicians are on tour for a new album, City Club, and count Julian Casablancas as a fan. He refers to them as "certainly one of the coolest" bands out there.