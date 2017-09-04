The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, September 4-10

Paramore has gone from being early aughts pop-punk rockers to a Talking Heads-inspired new wave outfit with its fifth album, After Laughter. If you're missing the band's "Misery Business" era, rest assured: Paramore will probably perform it alongside newer cuts like "Hard Time" and "Told You So" when the trio takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday.

Also on Friday, emerging rapper GoldLink will perform at the Hangar. The 24-year-old is having a good year so far thanks to his mixtape, At What Cost, which Pitchfork praised as "one that’s forward-looking yet firmly rooted in D.C. tradition."

Other highlights of the week include indie-rock icons Modest Mouse at the Fillmore on Wednesday, glitter-rock outfit Glam Skanks at Churchill's Pub on Thursday, and house music producer Osunlade at the Electric Pickle on Saturday.