The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, September 4-10

Paramore has gone from being early aughts pop-punk rockers to a Talking Heads-inspired new wave outfit with its fifth album, After Laughter. If you're missing the band's "Misery Business" era, rest assured: Paramore will probably perform it alongside newer cuts like "Hard Time" and "Told You So" when the trio takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday.
Also on Friday, emerging rapper GoldLink will perform at the Hangar. The 24-year-old is having a good year so far thanks to his mixtape, At What Cost, which Pitchfork praised as "one that’s forward-looking yet firmly rooted in D.C. tradition."
Other highlights of the week include indie-rock icons Modest Mouse at the Fillmore on Wednesday, glitter-rock outfit Glam Skanks at Churchill's Pub on Thursday, and house music producer Osunlade at the Electric Pickle on Saturday.
Monday, September 4
Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert: With Ryan Rachal, Robbie Elias and the Revenge, Nathalie Nesh, Dama Vicke, Eons, and more, 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.
Mulch & Scholl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, September 5
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Slap & Tickle With Nick León & Bear: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Witchtrap: With the Glorious Death, Shot, and Reapermanser, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
|
Modest Mouse
Photo by Ben Moon
Wednesday, September 6
Adam Ant: The Anthems Tour: 8 p.m., $37.50-$47.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
Hot Club Miami: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Loye and Ted: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Modest Mouse: With Mass Gothic, 8 p.m., $46.50, fillmoremb.com. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Tony Bennett: 8 p.m., $50-$150. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org. 8 p.m., $50-$150. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Thursday, September 7
Blackberry Smoke: 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Christian Sands: 9 p.m., $30-$150. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Glam Skanks: With Flea Market Politics, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Hardship Anchors: With Death Lottery, Union, and Prison Warder, 9 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Kevin Maines and the Volts: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.
Martinez: With Max Jacobson and Kyle Parker, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Martyn Wylde: 9 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Tour featuring special guest Fat Joe: 8 p.m., $35.25-$120.75. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, September 8
Alejandro Elizondo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Ardalan: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Bobby Martinez Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Bryan Adams: Get Up! Tour 2017: 8 p.m., $35.25-$95.25. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Butch: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Friday Nite Live: With Taxi, the Bearings, Montage, and Buffy, 11 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
GoldLink: 8 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Joel Zoss: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Kenny Dope: 10 p.m., $12-$16. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Lauren Lane: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Manfredas: With Terence Tabeau and Patrick Walsh, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Miami Paradise: With Triangles, Voila Snow, Coffintexts, Tama Gucci, and more., 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Paramore: With Flor, 8 p.m., Sold Out. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Patlac: With Surreal Flight and Viktop, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Roger Sanchez: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Steve Earle: 8 p.m., $47.50-$72.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Through the Roots: 7 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Vanessa Da Mata: 9 p.m., $115. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
|
Osunlade
Photo by Jos Kottmann
Saturday, September 9
Andres Cepeda: 8 p.m., $49-$130. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Aplauso 2016: With Marco Antonio Solis, Ricardo Montaner, Juanes, Silvestre Dangond, and more, 8 p.m., $29-$179. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Cube 009: With Sync 24, Uprokk, Deroboter, and GranMoxy, 11 p.m., $15. TBC Autonomy, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.
Eric Dlux: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Errol Rackipov Jazz Group: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Francesca Lombardo: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
iO (Mulen) & Suciu: With Sons of Immigrants, 10 p.m., $10. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.
Memek: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Miyagi: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Monika Kruse: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Osunlade: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sonny East Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
SoundBite Presents PJ Aviles: 9 p.m., Free. Titanic Restaurant & Brewery, 5813 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-668-1742, titanicbrewery.com.
Symphonic Ellington: With the Frost School's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra, 8-9:30 p.m., $20. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
Timothy Eerie & Fat Sun: 10 p.m., Free. Sidebar, 337 SW 8th St., Miami, 786-703-6973, facebook.com/sidebarmiami.
Sunday, September 10
Negroni Presents: Las Zarzuelas "Canciones De Arte Popular": 5 p.m., $40. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Three Jacks: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
