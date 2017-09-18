The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, September 18-24

To some of us — those who have power and internet at least — Irma already feels like a distant memory. Now we need to get back into the swing of things.

This week, Arcade Fire finally keeps its promise of returning to Miami after the band's two secret — and so far only — South Florida appearances. They were in 2013. The Canadian indie-rock band is set to perform at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables this Saturday.