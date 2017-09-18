The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, September 18-24

To some of us — those who have power and internet at least — Irma already feels like a distant memory. Now we need to get back into the swing of things.
This week, Arcade Fire finally keeps its promise of returning to Miami after the band's two secret — and so far only — South Florida appearances. They were in 2013. The Canadian indie-rock band is set to perform at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables this Saturday.
Before that, however, a banjo-less Mumford & Sons will hit the stage at the American Airlines Arena this Tuesday, while Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas will join forces at Bayfront Park Amphitheater Friday. Also, Belgian electronic-body-music pioneer Front 242 will have the honor of debuting Space's new live music space, the Ground, this Thursday.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Sept. 18
Adam Scone Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Gems from the 20th Century: With the Frost Symphony Orchestra, 8-9:30 p.m., $20. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mumford & Sons: 7:30 p.m., $41 and up. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle: With Collective Soul and Andrew Hagar, 7 p.m., $49-$226. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Hot Club Miami: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Night Breeze Jazz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Felipe Valenzuela: With Sons of Immigrants and Max Kraushaar & Pezlo, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Front 242: With Mystic Bill and Nina Belief, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $35-$85. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
KJ Circles Band: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
RnBae Presents Kyle Dion: With Savannah Cristina, Ari Chi, and Kamari Esson., 9 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, Sept. 22
Arca Images Presents: Venezuela En Una Serenata: 8 p.m., $17. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Ayo & Teo: 7 p.m., $22. War Memorial Auditorium, 800 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-5380, fortlauderdale.gov/wma.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: 8 p.m., $12. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Exit Left: 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami, 305-669-8577, bougiesbar.com.
Flux Pavilion: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
James Zabiela: With Secondcity, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Lena Burke: 11 p.m., $45-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Luis Fonsi Love + Dance World Tour: 8 p.m., $30 and up. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Marcus Worgull: 11 p.m., $15. Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-299-5690, armandorecords.org.
Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas: 6:30 p.m., $37.75-$140. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Outta the Blue: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Petre Inspirescu: With Roustam, 11 p.m., $10. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Punktallica: 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sizzla Kalonji and All-Star Friends: 10 p.m., $34. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Wild Kard 2017 The First Tour in America Pt. 2: 8 p.m., $59-$188. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Zac Brown Band: With Darrell Scott, 7 p.m., $27.75-$77.75. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Amaury Gutiérrez: 11 p.m., $45-$65. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Arcade Fire: Infinite Content 2017: 8 p.m., $31-$71. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Claude VonStroke & Nastia: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
David Cook with special guest Kathryn Dean: 7:30 p.m., $35. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Epica: With Lacuna Coil and Insomnium, 6 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Funtcase & Phiso: 9 p.m., $15-$30. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
King Britt: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Kool Keith: With the Galactic Effect, Otto Von Schirach, and more, 8 p.m., $20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Lynda Carter: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Mike Huckaby & Kai Alce: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Robbie Rivera & Wally Lopez: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Rosario Flores: 8 p.m., $42.50-$157.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Saved by the '90s: 8 p.m., $12. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
UB40 Legends: With Ali Campbell, Astro, and Mickey Virtue, 8 p.m., TBA. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Yomil y El Dany: 8 p.m., $38-$268. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Young the Giant: Home of the Strange Tour: With Cold War Kids and Joywave, 7 p.m., $25.25-$40.75. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Zac Brown Band: With Darrell Scott, 7 p.m., $27.75-$77.75. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Sunday, Sept. 24
2Cellos: 7:30 p.m., $45-$85. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Issues — Headspace Tour: 6 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Lisett Morales: 4-7 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.
Miguel Bosé: 8 p.m., $68.75-$453.75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
The Planets: With the Frost Wind Ensemble and the Frost Women's Choir, 4-5:30 p.m., $20. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
Rata Blanca: 8 p.m., $40-$70. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.
Roots Rock Reggae Night: With Eric Monty Morris, the Ethiopians, Culture Carly, and more, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
