Lil Peep
Lil Peep
Photo by Jonathan Weiner

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 30-November 5

Miami New Times staff | October 30, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

If you don't know up-and-coming rapper Lil Peep, it's OK. His internet-grown fan base skews young but is definitely a faithful bunch. Though his music has garnered more than 100 million streams, the emo rapper seems to have come out of nowhere. This past August, after dropping a series of successful mixtapes, Lil Peep released his debut album, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1. If he's piqued your interest, catch his set Sunday at the Ground.

Also this week, folk act Amigo the Devil will perform at Gramps Monday, singer Jon Bellion will take the stage at the Fillmore Wednesday, and techno masters Ellen Allien and Miss Kittin will team up to take over the Terrace at Space Saturday.

Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, October 30

Amigo the Devil: 8 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Bebe & Bassy Tour 2017 Featuring Bebe Rexha & Marc E. Bassy: 7 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

DJ Chizzle: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

FIU Latin Jazz Ensemble: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Jellybean Benitez and Tony Touch: With Lumin., 9 p.m., Free. Wood Tavern, 2531 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-748-2828, woodtavernmiami.com.

Pre-Halloween Show: With Spodee Boy, DateNight, the Gazms, Rick Fantasies, and No Dice, 9 p.m., Free. B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2750, facebook.com/bsidemiami.

Zach Bartholomew Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Courtesy of Borgore

Tuesday, October 31

Borgore: 10 p.m., $23-$35. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Holly Hunt, Laboratory, & Smut: With Death Talisman VII, Human Fluid Rot, and My Dad Is Dead 2., 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Kidnap Kid: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Matt Tolfrey: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Sherrine Mostin: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Skream: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

The Manx: With Dino Felipe, 7-10 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Photo by Reid Rolls

Wednesday, November 1

Aminé: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.

The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jon Bellion: With Dizzy Wright, Blaque Keyz, and Travis Mendes, 8 p.m., $27.50-$42.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Roger Daltrey: 8 p.m., $55-$155. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

The Everly Brothers Experience: 7:30 p.m., $32.71-$42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Vena Kava & Gods Among Men: 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Courtesy photo

Thursday, November 2

Eight Years of Un_mute: With Binh, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

So You Think You Can Dance: 8 p.m., $34.50-$99.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Wax Tailor: With Charlotte Savary, Mattic, and Dirty Art Club, 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.

The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, November 3

Andre Rieu: 8 p.m., $39-$99. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Arturo Sandoval: 6-9 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Curren$y: 7 p.m., $30-$50. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.

Day of the Dead Music Festival: With Revolution, Born Beneath, God Rot, Osceola Brothers, and others, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Eight Years of Un_mute: With Thomas Melchior, 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Eve: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

FIU Music Festival: Jazz for Puerto Rico-Benefit Concert: 7:30 p.m., $10-$25. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Jay Lumen: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Oigo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Paranoid London: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Phantasma Music Festival: With Luis Fonsi, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., $59. Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral, 305-263-1413.

R3hab: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Shenzi: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.

Steel Panther: 8 p.m., $36.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Titonton Duvanté: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ellen Allien
Photo by Lisa Wassman

Saturday, November 4

55 Años Del Gran Combo: 8 p.m., $49-$197. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Bad Suns: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Boney James: 8 p.m., $25-$100. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

The Cattlefish Fritter: With Octo Gato and Sewerside Bombers, 10 p.m., Free. Poorhouse, 110 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-522-5145, poorhousebar.com.

DJ Snoopadelic: 10 p.m., $23-$35. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

EDX: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.

Ellen Allien & Miss Kittin: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Hot Since 82: With Francisco Allendes, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: With Gente de Zona, Don Omar, CNCO, Reik, Jesse & Joy, Camila Cabello, Pepe Aguilar, Luis Fonsi, Diplo, and others, 8 p.m., $29-$179. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Joeski: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Life On Planets: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Loretta Lynn: 7:30 p.m., TBA. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Nervo: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Phantasma Music Festival: With Luis Fonsi, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., $59. Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral, 305-263-1413.

Rockfest '80s: 12 p.m., $59-$399. C B Smith Park, 901 Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines. With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and others, 12-10:30 p.m., $79-$429, rockfest80s.com. CB Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, 954-357-5170.

Tenth-Annual Everglades Awareness Concert: 2 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Twa Points Benefit Concert: With Jahfe, Juke, O-Gun, Rara Lakay, and others, 2 p.m.-12 a.m., $30/$40. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Wiener Bash: 5 p.m., $60-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Photo by Jonathan Weiner

Sunday, November 5

Fernando Varela: 7 p.m., $38-$48. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

FIU Music Festival: New York's Continuum Ensemble: 3-5 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Lil Peep: 8 p.m., $20-$50. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.

Poolside: 2-10 p.m., Free. Rhythm & Vine, 401 NE 5th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, 954-533-3734, rhythm-vine.com.

Rockfest '80s: With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and others, 12-10 p.m., $79-$429, rockfest80s.com. CB Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, 954-357-5170.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

