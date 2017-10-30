The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 30-November 5

If you don't know up-and-coming rapper Lil Peep, it's OK. His internet-grown fan base skews young but is definitely a faithful bunch. Though his music has garnered more than 100 million streams, the emo rapper seems to have come out of nowhere. This past August, after dropping a series of successful mixtapes, Lil Peep released his debut album, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1. If he's piqued your interest, catch his set Sunday at the Ground.

Also this week, folk act Amigo the Devil will perform at Gramps Monday, singer Jon Bellion will take the stage at the Fillmore Wednesday, and techno masters Ellen Allien and Miss Kittin will team up to take over the Terrace at Space Saturday.