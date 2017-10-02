The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 2-8

October marks the beginning of Miami's busy event season, and musically, there are plenty of reasons to get out of your house this week.
R&B singer SZA is poised to be the next chart-topping superstar thanks to her strong debut album, Ctrl. Miami seems to recognize SZA's talent because her Saturday show at the Ground has been sold out for weeks. Count yourself lucky if you snagged a ticket, because this might be the last time she'll perform at such an intimate venue.
And you might have gotten a peek at the newly remodeled LIV, but the king of the nightclub scene is finally making it official with its grand-opening weekend celebration. Latin heartthrob Prince Royce will kick things off Thursday, Snapchat king DJ Khaled will take over Friday, and house DJ-producer Erick Morillo will close the festivities Saturday.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, October 2
Fernando Ferrarone Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Hollywood Undead: 6:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Tuesday, October 3
LANY: With Dagny, 7 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Manny Echazabal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Robert Randolph and the Family Band: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Wednesday, October 4
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
Cayetana: With Hemming, 8 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Corpse Light & LA-A: With Holly Hunt, Los Reyesz, Bong Death, and Geminis, 8:30 p.m., Free. B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2750, facebook.com/bsidemiami.
French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jake Miller: 7 p.m., $20. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Loye and Ted: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
VNV Nation: 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Thursday, October 5
Alessio Mereu: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Brainville Presents Alex Weitz Quartet: 11 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Jack Johnson: 7:30 p.m., $27-$81. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/coral-sky-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.
Prince Royce: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Rock You Like a Hurricane! A Benefit Show for Puerto Rico: With Haochi, the State Of, Monterrey, Union, Dama Vicke, Lori Garrote, and more., 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
ScatterGrass: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, October 6
Branchez & Lunice: 10 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
DJ Khaled: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
FIU Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Hispanic Heritage: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Jesse Cook Beyond Borders Tour 2017: 8 p.m., $28-$48. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Landivar: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Migos: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Roger Sanchez: With Denney, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Route 94: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Safe 10: With Ben UFO, Lawrence, Mystic Bill, DJ Richard, SSS (Terence Tabeau, Artime, Anshaw Black, and Diego Andrés), Optimo (JG Wilkes and JD Twitch), Secretsundaze (Giles Smith and James Priestley), DJ Three, and Volvox, 10 p.m., $20-$45, facebook.com/SAFEmusic.us. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Scarlett De La Torre: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Scott Becker: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
SoundBite's Pre-Birthday Bash: With PJ Aviles and the Takers and Leavers, 8 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.
The Expendables: 7:30 p.m., $19. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Thugfucker: With Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.
Venezuela Arte y Parte: 8:30 p.m., $17. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Saturday, October 7
Adam Gyorgy Piano: Benefiting Hurricane Relief Fund by Miami Foundation., 7:30-9 a.m., $60-$85. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
An Evening With Seu Jorge: 8 p.m., $42.45-$94.34. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Armen Miran: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Eats Everything: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Erick Morillo: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Excel: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Lee Foss: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Negroni Presents Las Zarzuelas "Canciones de Arte Popular": 8 p.m., $40. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Panama Red: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Safe 10: With Ben UFO, Lawrence, Mystic Bill, DJ Richard, SSS (Terence Tabeau, Artime, Anshaw Black, and Diego Andrés), Optimo (JG Wilkes and JD Twitch), Secretsundaze (Giles Smith and James Priestley), DJ Three, and Volvox, 5 p.m., $20-$45, facebook.com/SAFEmusic.us. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sick of Talk: With Curbed, Charred, Field Agent, Altered State, and Bitedown, 7 p.m., $8. Space Mountain Miami, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
SZA: With Ravyn Lenae, 9 p.m., $17-$40. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.
The Vibrators: With Jacuzzi Fuzz, Riot Agents, Talking Dogs, and DJ Skidmark, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Sunday, October 8
Band of Horses: 8 p.m., $32-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
The Black Market: With Jaialai, Sonic Graffiti, Viceroy, Analog, MC1, and Lone Wolf, 4-10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Boyce Avenue: 6 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Chamber Music for Virtuosi: 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Daikaiju: With Death Lottery and Sewerside Bombers, 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Enrique Chia: 3:15 p.m., $15-$42. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
J. Roddy Walston & the Business: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!