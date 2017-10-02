The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 2-8

October marks the beginning of Miami's busy event season, and musically, there are plenty of reasons to get out of your house this week.

R&B singer SZA is poised to be the next chart-topping superstar thanks to her strong debut album, Ctrl. Miami seems to recognize SZA's talent because her Saturday show at the Ground has been sold out for weeks. Count yourself lucky if you snagged a ticket, because this might be the last time she'll perform at such an intimate venue.

And you might have gotten a peek at the newly remodeled LIV, but the king of the nightclub scene is finally making it official with its grand-opening weekend celebration. Latin heartthrob Prince Royce will kick things off Thursday, Snapchat king DJ Khaled will take over Friday, and house DJ-producer Erick Morillo will close the festivities Saturday.