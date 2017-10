The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, October 16-22

If you believed a break was coming after III Points, think again. The music keeps pouring into the city this week.

After performing at the BB&T Center on Sunday, Bruno Mars gives South Florida fans a second chance to catch his 24K Magic Tour when it moves south to the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday. On the same night, Insane Clown Posse will be performing nearby at the Hangar. Whoop, whoop!



And gas up your car, because Broward will see a slew of high-profile shows this week, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul tour on Thursday, singer-songwriter Conor Oberst on Thursday, and electropop act Halsey on Saturday.