The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, November 6-12

Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour finally makes it to Miami this Sunday. It's in support of his 13th album of the same name, which, like Magna Carta Holy Grail, wasn't teased with any singles before release. But then again, when you inhabit the upper echelons of superstardom like Shawn Carter does, you don't have to bother with singles.
While you wait for Jay-Z, this week is packed with plenty of music. Iron & Wine will return to his old South Florida stomping grounds Monday at Culture Room. Alt-J will hit the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach Friday. House of Creatives will bring the music-festival vibe to Virginia Key with MGMT, Metronomy, Washed Out, and a repeat performance by Alt-J. And Ben Folds will hold court at the opulent Olympia Theater Sunday.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, November 6
Affect: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Iron & Wine: 7:30 p.m., $38.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Musicians' Forum: 7 p.m., Free. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Niall Horan: 8 p.m., $49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Sagit Zilberman: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, November 7
Fanfare, Flourish & Fantasia: 7:30-9:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band: 8 p.m., $93-$298. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, November 8
Frost Studio Jazz Band and "The Drifter": With Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin, 7:30-9 p.m., $20. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
Gold Coast Jazz: Jeff Hamilton Trio: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Hoodie Allen: 7 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Interfæce: With Pocket Full of Shells, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Jean Caze: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rich the Kid: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: 8 p.m., $93-$298. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, November 9
FIU Music Festival – Arensky and Schoenberg: 7:30-9:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Jeancarlos Canela: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Lowris & Taimur: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mark Small Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Shaggy: 7:30 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tal Cohen: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Friday, November 10
Alexis Valdés: 11 p.m., $45-$65. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
alt-J: 8 p.m., $59.50-$79.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Archie Hamilton & Seb Zito: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Aurora Halal: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Brodinski: 11 p.m., $15. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Dennis Ferrer & Josh Butler: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
DJ Mustard: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Emily Estefan: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
FIU Music Festival: Bergonzi and LaVerne Jazz Duo: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Galantis: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
H.O.S.H.: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson: 7 p.m., $42.45-$121.50. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
Kap Slap: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Mura Masa: 10 p.m., $18-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Phobia: 8 p.m., $12. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Shana Falana: 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Steve Bug: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Viernes Social: Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Concert: 8 p.m., $25-$75. Great Hall at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines.
Saturday, November 11
"El Concierto Del Año" El Grupo Clouds, Frankie Marcos E Invitados: 8 p.m., $33-$97. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Eduardo Castillo: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull: With CNCO, 7:30 p.m., $11-$571. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Fabi: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
FIU Music Festival: Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony: 7:30-9:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Gian Marco: 6:30 p.m., $60-$160. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
House of Creatives Music Festival: With Alt-J, MGMT, Washed Out, Metronomy, Sir Sly, Wild Bell, Who Made Who, and others., 2 p.m., $120 - $240. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie: 8 p.m., $40-$155. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $40-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Lum: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Nicole Moudaber: With Alx, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
No Regular Play: 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
One-Year Anniversary: With Salas, Hometown Losers, Folktale San Pedro, Delpelson, and Pavlovs Bell, Free. Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl, 3454 NW Seventh Ave. Unit C, Miami, 305-575-9160, brooklynvintageandvinyl.tumblr.com.
Pan-Pot: With Jackmaster and Midland, 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Poetic Reflections: 7:30 p.m., $27-$120. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: Heavy Classics 2: 7 p.m., $30. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Tall Boys: 7-9 p.m., $3-$10. The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, 305-442-6866, floridastateparks.org/thebarnacle/default.cfm.
Sunday, November 12
Appleseed Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Ben Folds: 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Circa Survive & Thrice: 6:45 p.m., $29.99-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
FIU Music Festival: Sydell Ida Wertheim Organ Showcase: 3-5 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Fortunate Youth: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
House of Creatives Music Festival: With Alt-J, MGMT, Washed Out, Metronomy, Sir Sly, Wild Bell, Who Made Who, and others., 2 p.m., $120 - $240. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Jay-Z: 8 p.m., $35.50-$220. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Jonwayne: With Danny Watts, EMV, and Bleubird, 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
MISOCHIC Presented by Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m., $35-$122. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
No Raza: With the Glorious Death, Faethom, and Mordeum, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Poetic Reflections: 2 p.m., $27-$120. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle: With Collective Soul and Andrew Hagar, 7 p.m., $59.50-$279.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Whitechapel: With Carnifex, Rings of Saturn, Entheos, So This Is Suffering, and Bloodbather, 5 p.m., $22-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, facebook.com/thegroundmiami.
