The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, November 6-12

Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour finally makes it to Miami this Sunday. It's in support of his 13th album of the same name, which, like Magna Carta Holy Grail, wasn't teased with any singles before release. But then again, when you inhabit the upper echelons of superstardom like Shawn Carter does, you don't have to bother with singles.

While you wait for Jay-Z, this week is packed with plenty of music. Iron & Wine will return to his old South Florida stomping grounds Monday at Culture Room. Alt-J will hit the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach Friday. House of Creatives will bring the music-festival vibe to Virginia Key with MGMT, Metronomy, Washed Out, and a repeat performance by Alt-J. And Ben Folds will hold court at the opulent Olympia Theater Sunday.

Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.