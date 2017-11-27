The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, November 27-December 3

There's barely a month left in 2017, but Miami is heating up musically as the event season kicks into high gear.

This weekend, Riptide Music Festival will take over Fort Lauderdale Beach Park with two days of music, each with its own distinct flavor. The first day will present Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Portugal the Man, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and other acts bringing an indie-rock vibe. Day 2 will keep it classic with KC & the Sunshine Band, Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa, Loverboy, and others.



Friday, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation will highlight World AIDS Day via a concert at Bayfront Park Amphitheater. Shelia E., Becky G, and Yandel will perform, and the best part is the show is free.