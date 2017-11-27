The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, November 27-December 3

There's barely a month left in 2017, but Miami is heating up musically as the event season kicks into high gear.
This weekend, Riptide Music Festival will take over Fort Lauderdale Beach Park with two days of music, each with its own distinct flavor. The first day will present Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Portugal the Man, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and other acts bringing an indie-rock vibe. Day 2 will keep it classic with KC & the Sunshine Band, Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa, Loverboy, and others.
Friday, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation will highlight World AIDS Day via a concert at Bayfront Park Amphitheater. Shelia E., Becky G, and Yandel will perform, and the best part is the show is free.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, November 27
Dirty Finale: With Edgar Cebreros, Alex Ramos, and Joe Pacheco, 10 p.m., $10-$30. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
DJ Chizzle: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
String Chamber Ensembles: 7:30-9 p.m., Free. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Student Composers Concert & New Music Ensemble: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463.
Tuesday, November 28
6lack: 7:30 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
FIU Piano Students in Recital: 7:30-9 p.m., Free. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lil Pump: 7:30 p.m., $27. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Wednesday, November 29
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jazz Big Band Hits: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
NODUS Fall 2017 Concert Series: Sound Image and Design (Part III): 7:30-9 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463.
Poptone Featuring Founding Members Daniel Ash & Kevin Haskins: 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tal Cohen: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wale: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Thursday, November 30
Battalion of Saints: With the Nobodys and the Cryptics, 8 p.m., $12. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Crespo: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Janeret: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Jon Z: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Lady Gaga: 7:30 p.m., $86-$340. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com.
RnBae With Brika: 8 p.m., $10-$12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Sam Feldt: 9 p.m., $35. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
SoundBite Presents Must See Music Showcase: With Gary Lazer Eyes, Mustard Service, and PJ Aviles, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Vinyl Frontier: With Karina, Beki Powell, Grant Grosky, and Sam T Richardson, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Friday, December 1
Avotre Showcase: With Santé and Sidney Charles, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Brazilian Voices Concert: Cabaret: 7:30 p.m., $40. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Concrete Jungle Experience: With Connie Yin, Mira Fahrenheit, Ben Finx, and others, 10 p.m., Free-$15. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
The Drums: With Hoops, 8 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Frost Jazz Vocal I, Frost Jazz Vocal II, and Frost Extensions: 7:30 p.m., $20. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
GTA: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Illenium: 10 p.m., $23-$34. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Justin Martin: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Lil Uzi Vert: 7 p.m., $40-$70. Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr, Coral Gables.
Max Vangeli: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Rampue: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Smith & Myers: 7 p.m., $31. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
The Mavericks: 8 p.m., $34.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Winter Kills Music Festival: With Born Beneath, Dark Premises, Disareyen, Irra's One, Kocosante, and others, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
World AIDS Day Concert: With Becky G, Shelia E., and Yandel, 6 p.m., Free. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Saturday, December 2
Appalachian Spring: 7:30 p.m., $37-$140. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Art Blues & BBQ Festival: With the Chicago Blues All-Stars, Ike & Val Woods, and the Valerie Tyson Band, 2 p.m., Free. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, 305-638-6771.
Atish: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Bear Grillz: With Phase One and Dirt Monkey, 10 p.m., $20-$35. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Dark Basel: With 3Teeth, Vowws, Astari Nite, Sci-Fi Affair, and Bestial Mouths, 9 p.m., $15. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
H.E.R.: 7 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Jarabe de Palo: 7 p.m., $45.95-$60.95. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Laidback Luke: 10 p.m., $23-$34. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
LeAnn Rimes: 8 p.m., $42.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Magda: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Moon Canvas: With Puma & Harry, Will Renuart, and Mira Farenheit, 9 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Ofenbach: 10 p.m., $15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Riptide Music Festival 2017: 10 a.m., $60-$400. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-7275.
The Return – The Ultimate Beatles Experience: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Time: Past, Present, Future: With the Frost Symphony Orchestra, 8-9:30 p.m., $20. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
Willy Chirino: 8 p.m., $38-$254. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Sunday, December 3
Appalachian Spring: 2 p.m., $37-$140. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Clutch: 8 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Dan Hosker Music Continuum: 6 p.m.-12 a.m., $10-$20. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Riptide Music Festival 2017: 11 a.m., $60-$400. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-828-7275.
Symphony of the Americas – Holiday Voices: 2 p.m., $20-$37.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
