The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, November 13-19

After making its live debut in Miami in 2013, Grizzly Bear returns for another show. The band had been performing long before its appearance here four years ago and had released its debut album, Horn of Plenty, in 2004. Grizzly Bear is touring in support of its fifth LP, Painted Ruins. Catch the quartet at the Fillmore Miami Beach this Thursday.
Also on deck is Waxahatchee at Gramps Tuesday, RJD2 at the Ground Friday, and back-to-back shows by Marc Anthony at the American Airlines Arena Friday and Saturday.
And don't forget Salute the Soul Man: Sam Moore's Star-Studded 80th Birthday Bash at the Fillmore Tuesday. Sam and Dave were Miami originals, after all.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, November 13
Bryan Dubrow: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Los De La Vega: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, November 14
Aldo Salvent: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
FIU Music Series: Miami Guitar Orchestra: 7:30-9:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Greater Miami Symphonic Band: 8 p.m., $15. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Salute the Soul Man: Sam Moore's Star Studded 80th Birthday Bash: With Sam Moore, Sting, Jon Bon Jovi, Michael McDonald, Randy Jackson, and Don Henley., 8 p.m., $153.75-$603.75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Waxahatchee: With Ought, 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Wednesday, November 15
Avant Garbage: With Gwand, Frankie Diaz, OHMPO, Lillet, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Cam'Ron: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
FIU Music Festival: French Classics: Franck and Ravel: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, November 16
Celebrating the Great American Songbook: With the South Florida Symphony, 7:30 p.m., $35-$85. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
DJ Snoopadelic: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Exos: With Allan Gallego and Renato Lopez, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Grizzly Bear: 8:30 p.m., $33.50-$50.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Hunter Green: 8 p.m., $8. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Miles Electric Band: 8 p.m., $50.50-$100.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Zion & Lennox: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Friday, November 17
Ataxia: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Brasoul: 8 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.
Brooke Evers: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ermal Meta & Kalascima: 7-10 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Faze: With Unified Right, Abuse of Power, Deflect, and the X-Force, 7 p.m., $12. Space Mountain Miami, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
FIU Music Festival: Grand Harmonie: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Lydia Lunch Retrovirus: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Malena Burke: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Manuel Turizo: 11 p.m., $20. Blume Nightclub, 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-577-9811, facebook.com/SpazioNightclub.
Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Marc Kinchen: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Nick Warren: With Alan Epps and Bryan Silverstein, 10 p.m., $10-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Pulse: Late Night at the New World Symphony: 9 p.m., $35. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
RJD2: 11 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Roosevelt Collier: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Totally '90s Tour: With Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Crystal Waters, and others, 7:30 p.m., $45.50-$75.50. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Travis Scott: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Umek: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Saturday, November 18
Albita: 11 p.m., $45-$65. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Anjunadeep Showcase: With 16 Bit Lolitas, Jody Wisternoff, and Luttrell, 10 p.m., $20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Art Department: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Bloodlet: 11 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Borgore: 10 p.m., $23-$34. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Bryce Drew: With Betsy and PJ Aviles, 8 p.m., $10. Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-618-3210, youngarts.org/teds.
FIU Music Festival: FIU Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Hispanic Heritage: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Fred Everything: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Freestyle Under The Stars: With Stevie B, George Lamond, the Cover Girls, TKA, and others, 6 p.m., $49.50-$129.50. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Jersey Boy Charles Calello — A Tribute to the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $51.40-$60.75. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
J.I.D. & EarthGang: 7 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Joseph Capriati: With Alx, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Jozif: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Marc Anthony: 8 p.m., $61-$201. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Nick Martin: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Roosevelt Collier: 8 p.m., $5-10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Secret Garden Presents Acid Test: 10 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Sub-Motus Fifth Anniversary: With Chopstick and JohnJon, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sunset Bayou: With Keith Johns, Ella Herrera, Hillside Spirit Revival, Macy Todd, and the Wynwood String Band, 5 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Australian Bee Gees Show — A Tribute To The Bee Gees: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Venezuela Music Fest: 4 p.m., $40-$100. Paseo de las Artes, 3635 NW 78th Ave., Doral, 305-709-1900, paseodelasartes.net.
Wale: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Sunday, November 19
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kings of Vienna: 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Miami International Piano Festival Presents Amir Katz: 5 p.m., $35. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Mr. Nice Guy Records Sunday Afternoon Jam: With Doorly, Jesse Perez, Sex Sells, Dakap, and others, 2 p.m., $10-$20. Barrio, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-332-6611, barriowynwood.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
