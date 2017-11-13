The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, November 13-19

After making its live debut in Miami in 2013, Grizzly Bear returns for another show. The band had been performing long before its appearance here four years ago and had released its debut album, Horn of Plenty, in 2004. Grizzly Bear is touring in support of its fifth LP, Painted Ruins. Catch the quartet at the Fillmore Miami Beach this Thursday.

Also on deck is Waxahatchee at Gramps Tuesday, RJD2 at the Ground Friday, and back-to-back shows by Marc Anthony at the American Airlines Arena Friday and Saturday.

And don't forget Salute the Soul Man: Sam Moore's Star-Studded 80th Birthday Bash at the Fillmore Tuesday. Sam and Dave were Miami originals, after all.