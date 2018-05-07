The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miami's premiere hip-hop festival rolls into a new location at Hard Rock Stadium this week after ditching its former venue at Bayfront Park. Cardi B will no longer headline this year's Rolling Loud Festival as she awaits the arrival of Baby Bardi, but Offset will hit the stage with his Migos mates, headliners J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Future.

For those who aren't hip-hop heads, the pop-punk vets of Sum 41 will play their Does This Look Infected? album in its entirety this Tuesday at Revolution Live. Fifth Harmony plays a final South Florida show as a foursome before the women go their separate ways as solo acts, and soul music powerhouse Patti LaBelle rounds out the week with a performance at the James L. Knight Center.