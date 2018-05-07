The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miami's premiere hip-hop festival rolls into a new location at Hard Rock Stadium this week after ditching its former venue at Bayfront Park. Cardi B will no longer headline this year's Rolling Loud Festival as she awaits the arrival of Baby Bardi, but Offset will hit the stage with his Migos mates, headliners J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Future.
For those who aren't hip-hop heads, the pop-punk vets of Sum 41 will play their Does This Look Infected? album in its entirety this Tuesday at Revolution Live. Fifth Harmony plays a final South Florida show as a foursome before the women go their separate ways as solo acts, and soul music powerhouse Patti LaBelle rounds out the week with a performance at the James L. Knight Center.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, May 7
Mike Campagna: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Phillip Alexander: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Tuesday, May 8
Feph: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ken Burkhart: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sum 41: 6:30 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Wednesday, May 9
Ace Hood: 11 p.m., $20-$100. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.
Aniye Strachan: With Kindred Souls of Jazz Quartet, 6 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
David Young: 7 p.m., $35. Wellness Room Miami, 7340 SW 48th St. Ste. 103, Miami, 786-332-3560, wellnessroommiami.com.
The French Horn Collective: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Gold Coast Jazz Society Band: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Nicole Chirino: 8 p.m., Free. Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami, 786-362-6300, vezasur.com.
Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tal Cohen and Magela Herrera: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Thursday, May 10
Destiny Inn: With Bear, Nick León, Terence Tabeau, and others, 11 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Dorian Avilla: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
El Taiger: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
The French Horn: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Gumby Navedo y Saoco: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Marc Cohn: 8 p.m., $45-$60. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Marko Nastic & Deaf Pillow: 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Nick de la Hoyde: 8 p.m., Free. The Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717, standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach.
Pans: With Dama Vicke and Di Ivories, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, May 11
Alejandro Elizondo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Amine Edge & Dance: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Bleach Garden: With Analog and Palomino Blond, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Classical & Jazz From Cuba to Miami & Back: 7:30 p.m., $32. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Damion Yancy: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Fifth Harmony: 8 p.m., $50-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band: 7:30 p.m., $49.99-$100. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Jim Jones & Cam'ron: 11 p.m., $20-$100. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.
JT & Los Inmigrantes: 8 p.m., $12. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Juanabe: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Latin Lingo Fest: With Nando Chang, Phat Boi Fresh, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
The Life and Times & PLS PLS: 9 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Los Iracundos: 8 p.m., $30-$40. Flamingo Theater, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami.
Lucati: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Michael Briscoe & Kike Roland: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Mocedades & Piero: 8 p.m., $53-$192. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Rebolledo: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Rolling Loud 2018: With J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future, and others, 3 p.m.-12 a.m., $299.99-$799.99. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
Slaughter to Prevail: 7:30 p.m., $13-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Sparks The Rescue: 10 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe at the Seminole Hard Rock, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-315-9112, hardrock.com.
YokoO: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, May 12
Albita: 8 p.m., $15-$59. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Byron the Aquarius: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Edil de Leon: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Gold Dust Lounge: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Hot Since 82: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
John Kay and Steppenwolf: 8 p.m., $45-$65. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Julio Iglesias Jr.: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Layali al-Andalus: 8 p.m., $35-$65. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Luicidal: With Infernal Diatribe, Armageddon Man, and Beat Obsolete., 8 p.m., $12. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Migos: 11 p.m., $60-$100. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.
Mozart on the Move: With South Beach Chamber Ensemble, 3 p.m., Free. Euclid Oval, Lincoln Road and Euclid Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-3330.
Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Powel: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Suburban Swamp Kids: 7 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Tremends: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Unlimited Devotion: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
The Vintage Babies: 5-10 p.m., $17-$25. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
The Wonder Years: 7 p.m., $22.50/$25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Sunday, May 13
The Black Market Mother's Day Special: With Lone Wolf, Battle Funk, and more, 5 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Derek Fairholm Organ Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fanny Sarkozy: 1 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Kamelot: 7:30 p.m., $29. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Kemuel Roig Latin Quartet: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Meraises and Marcello Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Patti LaBelle: With Sevyn Streeter, 7 p.m., $50-$200. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Reggae Sundays: With Angela Hunte, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rudy La Scala: 6 p.m., $40-$110. Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami, 305-575-5057, manuelartimetheater.com.
SoundBite SunDaze: With Thoughts, Sun City Riot, and Jordan Esker, 4:30 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
Undr the Radr: With Espinal & Nova, Carabetta & Doons, Armand Pena, and Ivano Bellini, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!