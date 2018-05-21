The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It's shaping up to be another wet week in South Florida, so you'll probably want to prioritize indoor shows. But there's likely no escaping the rain at the biggest concert of the week: Top Dawg Entertainment's Championship Tour, featuring a stacked lineup of the label's superstars and rising stars, including King Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Wednesday. (there is about a 50 percent chance of rain forecast for start time, declining through the evening.) Not in the mood to brave some May showers? Hit this month's edition of the Listening Den, with performances by Kids and Patrick & the Swayzees at Ace Props, just off NW 79th Street. Just make sure you mute the cellphones and idle conversation — these shows are all about restoring the intimate live music listening experiences of yesteryear. Sounds like the cure for the summertime blues.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 21