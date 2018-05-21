The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

It's shaping up to be another wet week in South Florida, so you'll probably want to prioritize indoor shows. But there's likely no escaping the rain at the biggest concert of the week: Top Dawg Entertainment's Championship Tour, featuring a stacked lineup of the label's superstars and rising stars, including King Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Wednesday. (there is about a 50 percent chance of rain forecast for start time, declining through the evening.) Not in the mood to brave some May showers? Hit this month's edition of the Listening Den, with performances by Kids and Patrick & the Swayzees at Ace Props, just off NW 79th Street. Just make sure you mute the cellphones and idle conversation — these shows are all about restoring the intimate live music listening experiences of yesteryear. Sounds like the cure for the summertime blues.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, May 21
Elena Colombi: 11 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Javier Nero Septet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sounds of the Underground: With Eelke Kleijn, Guy Mantzur, Betoko, and others, 10 p.m., $20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, May 22
Fanny Sarkozy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Flavia Krishna & Gershone: 9:30 p.m., $5-$10. Nobe Yoga, 214 67th Street, Miami Beach.
Kyle Parker: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rick Moon: 10 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
Wednesday, May 23
Analog: 11 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Chase the Jaguar: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Coco Jelly: With Silent Addy, 10 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Deno Beat: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Gathering Miami Presents Simone Vitullo, Alx, & Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Kendrick Lamar: With SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and others, $35-$157. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tal Cohen and Magela Herrera: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Trina: 11 p.m., $20-$40. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.
Thursday, May 24
Afro Sessionz: With Icedownmusic, 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Dorian Avilla: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Listening Den: With Kids and Patrick & the Swayzees, 7 p.m., Free. Ace Props, 398 NW 78th St., Miami, 305-756-0888, propshopmiami.com.
Maria Rivas: 8 p.m., $25. The Way, 136 NW 37th St., Miami, 786-502-6608, thewaysoul.com.
Mixtura: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Must See Music Showcase: With Anyothercolor, Red Light Motel, PJ Aviles, and others, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Yo Gotti: 10 p.m., $40-$150. Exchange Miami, 1532 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-763-8264, exchangemia.com.
Friday, May 25
Awolnation: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Criaturas: With Antifaces, Zeta, Dextro, and others, 9 p.m., $10/$12. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Damion Yancy: With Sharpsound and Skitty, 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
DJ Camilo: 11 p.m., $40-$100. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.
Edan Archer: 8 p.m., Free. Tropical Audubon Society, 5530 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305-667-7337, tropicalaudubon.org.
Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Erotic Exotic: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Extra Credit: With Skatebård., 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Helena Hauff: With Anshaw Black, 11 p.m., $20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Heli & Tony Perez: 9 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Jazz in the House With Lenard Rutledge: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
LaVie: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.
Luna Live: 6 p.m., Free. Monty's on South Beach, 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach.
Memorial Weekend Jump Off Fest: With City Girls, Ball Greezy, and PnB Rock, 8 p.m., $30-$70. Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr, Coral Gables.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
MV Caldera: 9 p.m., $20. El Chiringuito, 1354 SW 160th. Ave., Weston.
Palo: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Paquita La Del Barrio: 7 p.m., $29-$119. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Spam Allstars: 7 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
What I Got Sublime Tribute Night: With Jacuzzi Fuzz, Tony Nasty & the Wicked3, SweatPants in Public, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Saturday, May 26
Avalon Emerson: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Conjunto Progreso: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fifty Eight Hundred: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Guavatron, Fugu, Fusik, Juke, & Scone Cash Players: 8 p.m., $4. America's Backyard, 100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.
Heaven in Denial: With Dave Neven, Nifra, and Grube & Hovsepian, 11 p.m., $25-$40. Gold Rush Cabaret, 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-631-2564, goldrushcabaret.com.
The Lindsey Blair Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Main Street Foreigner Tribute: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Matador: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Miramar Latin Music Festival: 6 p.m., $35-$105. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Mitú: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Morgan Heritage: 8 p.m., $22. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Nada: 8 p.m., $25/$40. Asian Community Resources Center, 16320 Northwest 48th Avenue, Miami Gardens.
Nicola Són: 9 p.m., Free. Soyka, 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami, 305-759-3117, soykarestaurant.com.
Nicole Yarling Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Salvatore Ganacci: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sharpsound: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Simulation: With Al Ross, 11 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Skitty: 10 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Yo Gotti & Moneybagg Yo: 9 p.m., $40-$100. King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd., Miami, 305-999-9500, clubkod.com.
Sunday, May 27
Best of the Best 2018: 2 p.m., $63.25. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
DJ Taucher: With George Acosta, Edgar V, and others, 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Dude Skywalker: 9 p.m., Free. 27 Restaurant & Bar, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, thefreehand.com.
Jadakiss: 11 p.m., $20-$100. 247 23rd St, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach.
Karina Iglesias: 1 p.m., Free. Lincoln Road Free Stage, Euclid Ave. and Lincoln Lane S., Miami Beach, southbeachcomedyfestival.com.
LeNard Rutlege Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
MattyB and The Haschak Sisters: 7 p.m., $25. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Robbie Rivera: 7 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, racketwynwood.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rubber Duckie Pool Party: With Oscar G, Freak the Disco, and Keith Christopher, 2 p.m., $10-$20. BalQony at the Hilton, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
SoundBite SunDaze: With Anyothercolor, Fugitive Distillery, and Castafellas, 4:30 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
Undr the Radr: With Miss Jennifer, Kristen Knight, and others, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
The Wallflower Gallery Anniversary: With Manchild, Richard Shepherd, Sweetbone, and others, 5 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
¡Mayday!: 7 p.m., $17. America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave, Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!