The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Summer concert season is heating up with not one, but two South Florida shows by Justin Timberlake this week and a Saturday-night performance by Maluma at the American Airlines Arena. Ellen Allien will hit the decks at Floyd with Rex the Dog this Friday night, and New Found Glory will headline a benefit for the victims and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, May 14
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Greg Diamond: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rick Ross: 11 p.m., $20-$100. Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-401-5438, studio23miami.com.
Tuesday, May 15
Carlos Camillo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Eric Chacon Sanchez: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
House of Pris & Beeday Ray: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Jaialai: 10 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
Kenny Loggins: 8 p.m., $45-$85. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
The New Schematics: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, May 16
Cache: 7:30 p.m., Free. Samson Oceanfront Park, 17425 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach.
Demilich: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Dr. Ed Calle: Gato Barbieri Tribute: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kool & the Gang, Maze, and Frankie Beverly: 7:30 p.m., $50-$130. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Manny Echazabal: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Nicola Són: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Pablo Godel: 5 p.m., Free. No.3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Parkland Strong Benefit: With New Found Glory, Chris Carrabba, and Ryan Key, 6 p.m., $25. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Riccardo Perotti: 9 p.m., $40. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Tal Cohen and Magela Herrera: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Tropical Sunsets: With Locos Por Juana, 7-10 p.m., Free. 700 Brickell Ave., Miami.
Thursday, May 17
Alci: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Bahamas: 7:30 p.m., $16. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Death to the Sun Presents Gemini Rising: With Audrey Horny, Ian Iachimoe, Dog Heat, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Dorian Avilla: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Karina: 8 p.m., $0. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Keidy: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kiya Lacey: 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble: 8 p.m., $40-$90. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Sebastian Yatra: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Steely Dan With the Doobie Brothers: 7:30 p.m., $17-$134.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Tracy Young: 5 p.m., Free. No.3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Vanya Allen: 7 p.m., Free. Filling Station Lofts, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami, aedistrictmiami.com.
Zarabanda: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Zoe Day Fest: 9 p.m., $20. Escape Lounge, 300 SW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 561-517-1109, escapelounge.club.
Friday, May 18
Ardalan: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Boris: 11 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Buckethead: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Cannabis Corpse: 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m., $25-$35. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Deux: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ellen Allien: With Rex the Dog, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Godfathers Of Hip Hop: 7 p.m., $39-$119. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Jacuzzi Boys: With Rick Moon and Dan Milewski & Big Water, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Justin Timberlake: 8 p.m., $49.50-$250. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Leoni Torres: 9:30 p.m., $80. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.
María Toledo: 8 p.m., $26. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Matisyahu: 8 p.m., $60. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.
Midnight Jungle: With Nii Tei, EveAva, Jeremy Ismael, and others, 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Move D: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Night of the Living Punks: With Sewerside Bombers, All the V Words, and more, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Odesza: 7 p.m., $35-$59.50. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Oona Dahl: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
SonLokos: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Sweet Micky: 6:30 p.m., $50. Miami, Miami, Miami.
Saturday, May 19
Angela Carrasco: 8:30 p.m., $40-$90. Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami, 305-575-5057, manuelartimetheater.com.
Castaway: With Kike Roldan, Atomyard, and others, 11 p.m., $30-$50. Miamarina at Bayside, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-579-6955, miamigov.com.
CBDB: 8 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Diane Ward: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Edil de Leon: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Emigdio & Superpower: 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Way Soul, 136 Northwest 37th Street, Miami.
An Evening for Xela II: With Humbert, Curious Hair, Dama Vicke, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Florida Jam: 4 p.m., $65-$70. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, discover.pbcgov.org/parks/amphitheaters/Pages/Sunset-Cove.aspx.
Galantis: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Haitian Compas Festival 2018: With Admiral T, Harmonik, Tabou Combo, Djakout Mizik, Nu Look, and others., 4 p.m., $40-$120. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Justin Timberlake: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$250. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Kora: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Levitation Jones: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Grid, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-496-6327, gridtickets.com.
Loco Dice: 11 p.m., $10-$45. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Maluma: 8 p.m., $50.50-$1000. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Marco Benevento: 6-10 p.m., $125. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
María Toledo: 8 p.m., $26. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Protoje: 7 p.m., $25-$70. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Raekwon: 9 p.m., $20-$30. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Sharpsound: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Timba Live: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Vikki Romero y Su Orquesta Son Cache: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Yves Tumor: 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Sunday, May 20
Derek Fairholm Organ Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Ed Calle Duo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Eglise Gutierrez: 5 p.m., $22-$42. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
El Mayor Clasico: 10 p.m., $20. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kemuel Roig Latin Quartet: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Overjoyed: The Music of Stevie Wonder & Others: 7 p.m., $20. Unity of Pompano Beach, 261 SE 13th Ave., Pompano Beach.
Reggae Sundays: With Johnny Luv, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
