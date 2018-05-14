The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Summer concert season is heating up with not one, but two South Florida shows by Justin Timberlake this week and a Saturday-night performance by Maluma at the American Airlines Arena. Ellen Allien will hit the decks at Floyd with Rex the Dog this Friday night, and New Found Glory will headline a benefit for the victims and survivors of the Marjor y Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, May 14