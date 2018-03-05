The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018 has come and gone, and after enjoying an entire weekend of music from all over the genre spectrum, you're probably languishing in a mix of postconcert depression and live-music withdrawal. New Times has you covered with this week's roundup of the best concerts to hold you over until the next music fest.
More than a decade after singer Chris Daughtry's stint on American Idol, his band Daughtry is back and going strong with a new album and tour. DMX returns to Miami at the Watsco Center, and the indie-pop rockers of Spoon makes a long-awaited stop in South Florida.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, March 5
Aldo Salvent: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Daughtry: 7:30 p.m., $48-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Masterworks Redux: 7:30 p.m., $45-$65. The M Building, 194 NW 30th St., Miami, 305-573-2130, thembuilding.com.
Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, March 6
Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Fabi: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Greater Miami Symphonic Band: 8 p.m., $15. Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr, Coral Gables.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lang Lang: 8 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Period Bomb: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Taylor Shockley: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Wednesday, March 7
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
Cortes: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Jazz at the Yard with Aaron Lebos Reality: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Robin Trower: 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Thursday, March 8
BaeMiami: 10 p.m., $5. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.
Cloud Solo and Sndngchllz: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Crespo: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Darin Epsilon: 10 p.m., $20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The French Horn Collective: 7 p.m., Free. The Filling Station Lofts, 1657 North Miami Avenue, Miami.
Glass House Point: 9 p.m., $5. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami. 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Gucci Mane: 11 p.m., $20. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Imbue: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mark Zaleski: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sola Sessions with Alejandro Elizondo: 7 p.m., Free. Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-796-2727, concretebeachbrewery.com.
Tamburitzans: 7:30 p.m., $30. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Tchaa: 7 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Vitalic: 10 p.m., $15-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com. 10 p.m., $10. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Friday, March 9
Andy McKee: 8 p.m., $29.50. Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Armen Miran: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Ashiyushi: 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Big City Blues Band: 7 p.m., $10|$15. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Coast Club: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Cris Cab: 10 p.m., $25-$250. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
DJ Tay James: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
DMX: 8 p.m., $35-$100. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Four Sailors: 10 p.m., $6-$10. The Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-381-6130, thecraftsmanmiami.com.
The Hails: 6 p.m., Free. Miami Design District, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-8700, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Indigo Girls: 8 p.m., $38-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Massimiliano Pagliara: 10 p.m., $10|$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mnkybsnss: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Oscar G: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Cash Only Bar, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Patrick Pizzorni & Louis Dee: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
R3hab: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Salomé and Franky Rizardo: 11 p.m., Free. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Shaun Reeves: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Shore Things: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Simon Grossman: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Vulgar Display of Metal Festival: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Saturday, March 10
Barak Radical Live: 7 p.m., $23.50-$98. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Beethoven on the Beach: 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Color Rain Festival: 10 p.m., $40-$50. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.
Courtesy: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Global Cuba Fest: 8:30 p.m., $25. Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, fundarte.us/fundarte_event.php?id=239.
Hymn for Her: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
International Guitar Night: 7:30 p.m., $30/$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Kai Alcé: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
The Kitchen Club Tribute to Depeche Mode: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Made in Miami: 6 p.m., $30-$100. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Magela Herrera: 10 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Nilo Mc: 10 p.m., $5-$20. The Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-381-6130, thecraftsmanmiami.com.
Stafford Brothers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Sunshine Junkanoo Band: 2 p.m., Free. 1111 Lincoln Road Stage, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-671-3367.
Super Freestyle Explosion: With Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Taylor Dayne, and others, 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$67.50. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Victor Calderone: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Yvette Norwood-Tiger: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Sunday, March 11
#BeachBawl: With DJ Thunder, 5 p.m., $10-$15. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Audra McDonald: 6 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Collie Buddz: With Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, 7 p.m., $20. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Maryel Epps Jazz Ensemble: 1 p.m., Free. 1111 Lincoln Road Stage, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-671-3367.
The Resonant Rogues: 5:30 p.m., Free. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, 237 20th St. Suite B, Miami Beach, 305-763-8217, mysweetliberty.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Soft Kill, Choir Boy, and Dénudés: 9 p.m., $12-$14. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Spoon: 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Sünde Sündays: 5 p.m., $5. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
The Original Florida Follies presents: Age Is Just a Number: 2 p.m., $31. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
