The Best Concerts in Miami This Week
Photo by Nestor Calixto

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Celia Almeida | March 5, 2018 | 8:32am
AA

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018 has come and gone, and after enjoying an entire weekend of music from all over the genre spectrum, you're probably languishing in a mix of postconcert depression and live-music withdrawal. New Times has you covered with this week's roundup of the best concerts to hold you over until the next music fest.

More than a decade after singer Chris Daughtry's stint on American Idol, his band Daughtry is back and going strong with a new album and tour. DMX returns to Miami at the Watsco Center, and the indie-pop rockers of Spoon makes a long-awaited stop in South Florida.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

DaughtryEXPAND
Daughtry
Courtesy photo

Monday, March 5

Aldo Salvent: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Daughtry: 7:30 p.m., $48-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Masterworks Redux: 7:30 p.m., $45-$65. The M Building, 194 NW 30th St., Miami, 305-573-2130, thembuilding.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, March 6

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Fabi: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

The Greater Miami Symphonic Band: 8 p.m., $15. Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr, Coral Gables.

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lang Lang: 8 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Period Bomb: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Taylor Shockley: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Wednesday, March 7

Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.

Cortes: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Jazz at the Yard with Aaron Lebos Reality: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Robin Trower: 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Sndngchllz
Sndngchllz
Courtesy of III Points

Thursday, March 8

BaeMiami: 10 p.m., $5. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Cloud Solo and Sndngchllz: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Crespo: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Darin Epsilon: 10 p.m., $20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The French Horn Collective: 7 p.m., Free. The Filling Station Lofts, 1657 North Miami Avenue, Miami.

Glass House Point: 9 p.m., $5. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami. 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Gucci Mane: 11 p.m., $20. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Imbue: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Mark Zaleski: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sola Sessions with Alejandro Elizondo: 7 p.m., Free. Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-796-2727, concretebeachbrewery.com.

Tamburitzans: 7:30 p.m., $30. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Tchaa: 7 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Vitalic: 10 p.m., $15-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com. 10 p.m., $10. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Friday, March 9

Andy McKee: 8 p.m., $29.50. Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Armen Miran: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Ashiyushi: 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Big City Blues Band: 7 p.m., $10|$15. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

Coast Club: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Cris Cab: 10 p.m., $25-$250. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

DJ Tay James: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

DMX
DMX
Courtesy photo

DMX: 8 p.m., $35-$100. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Four Sailors: 10 p.m., $6-$10. The Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-381-6130, thecraftsmanmiami.com.

The Hails: 6 p.m., Free. Miami Design District, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-8700, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Indigo Girls: 8 p.m., $38-$63. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Massimiliano Pagliara: 10 p.m., $10|$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Mnkybsnss: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Oscar G: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Cash Only Bar, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Patrick Pizzorni & Louis Dee: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.

R3hab: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Salomé and Franky Rizardo: 11 p.m., Free. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Shaun Reeves: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Shore Things: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Simon Grossman: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Vulgar Display of Metal Festival: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Saturday, March 10

Barak Radical Live: 7 p.m., $23.50-$98. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Beethoven on the Beach: 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Color Rain Festival: 10 p.m., $40-$50. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

Courtesy: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Global Cuba Fest: 8:30 p.m., $25. Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, fundarte.us/fundarte_event.php?id=239.

Hymn for Her
Hymn for Her
Courtesy of the artist

Hymn for Her: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

International Guitar Night: 7:30 p.m., $30/$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Kai Alcé: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

The Kitchen Club Tribute to Depeche Mode: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Made in Miami: 6 p.m., $30-$100. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Magela Herrera: 10 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.

Nilo Mc: 10 p.m., $5-$20. The Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-381-6130, thecraftsmanmiami.com.

Stafford Brothers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Sunshine Junkanoo Band: 2 p.m., Free. 1111 Lincoln Road Stage, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-671-3367.

Super Freestyle Explosion: With Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, Taylor Dayne, and others, 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$67.50. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Victor Calderone: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Yvette Norwood-Tiger: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Sunday, March 11

#BeachBawl: With DJ Thunder, 5 p.m., $10-$15. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Audra McDonald: 6 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Collie Buddz: With Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, 7 p.m., $20. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

The Maryel Epps Jazz Ensemble: 1 p.m., Free. 1111 Lincoln Road Stage, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-671-3367.

The Resonant Rogues: 5:30 p.m., Free. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, 237 20th St. Suite B, Miami Beach, 305-763-8217, mysweetliberty.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Soft Kill, Choir Boy, and Dénudés: 9 p.m., $12-$14. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Spoon: 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sünde Sündays: 5 p.m., $5. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.

The Original Florida Follies presents: Age Is Just a Number: 2 p.m., $31. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

