The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2018 has come and gone, and after enjoying an entire weekend of music from all over the genre spectrum, you're probably languishing in a mix of postconcert depression and live-music withdrawal. New Times has you covered with this week's roundup of the best concerts to hold you over until the next music fest.

More than a decade after singer Chris Daughtry's stint on American Idol, his band Daughtry is back and going strong with a new album and tour. DMX returns to Miami at the Watsco Center, and the indie-pop rockers of Spoon makes a long-awaited stop in South Florida.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

