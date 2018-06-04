The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Some of the biggest Latin-music artists will hit South Florida stages this week. Enrique Iglesias, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny will all perform at the American Airlines Arena Saturday, Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona will play a hump-day show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, and Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné will return to the North Beach Bandshell Sunday night. Whether your style is more Latinurbano or alterlatino , expect these artists to keep you dancing.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 4