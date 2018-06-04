The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Some of the biggest Latin-music artists will hit South Florida stages this week. Enrique Iglesias, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny will all perform at the American Airlines Arena Saturday, Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona will play a hump-day show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, and Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné will return to the North Beach Bandshell Sunday night. Whether your style is more Latinurbano or
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, June 4
Manny Echazabal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Timecop1983: 7 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Tuesday, June 5
Fabi: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Nicholas Rousseau Trio: 7 p.m., $5. Bird Road Art District, Near Bird Road and The Palmetto Expwy, Miami, 305-467-6819, thebirdroadartdistrict.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With DJ Uprokk & Gran Moxy, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, June 6
Bachaco: 8-11 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com.
Black Tongue & Traitors: 6 p.m., $15-$17. Citadel Studio, 225 SE Second Ave., Miami.
Gente de Zona: 7 p.m., Free. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Jazz at the Yard With Shenzi: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sewerside Bombers: 10 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Thursday, June 7
Alejandra Jiménez: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jacob Forever: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Mike Shannon: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Palo Santo: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Shell of a Shell: With Prison Warder and Glass Body, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Substructure
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
YNW Melly: 8 p.m., $20-$30. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Friday, June 8
Buried Alive: With
Cocodrills: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Fusik: 8 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Hot
Ian Pooley & Paax: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Jerome Isma-Ae: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Las Rosas Anniversary: With Plastic Pinks, Mo'Booty, and others, 5 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Mr. Mauricio: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Party Favor: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sweet Lizzy Project: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, June 9
6ix9ine: 8 p.m., $25-$135. Club Cinema, 3251 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach, 954-785-5225, facebook.com/pages/Club-Cinema/104399369595816.
Ahol Cyber Trap Closing Party: 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Brian Cid: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Dash Berlin: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Frank Fois: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert: 2 p.m., $39-$105. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Harry Styles: With Kacey Musgraves, 8 p.m., $25.25-$95.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Mix Live: With Steve Aoki, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and others, 7 p.m., $49-$179. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Oigo: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Perpetual Groove: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Ricky Williams Trio: 7 p.m., Free. Mon Sha!, 11995 Coral Way, Miami.
South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: Cartoon Classics: 7 p.m., $30. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
The Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince: 7:30 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tipico Urbano: 9 p.m., $20. Club Tipico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St, Miami.
Wreckless Eric: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Sunday, June 10
The Black Market: With Sewerside Bombers, Matchstick Johnny, and others, 5 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Marquise, Remyz & Lo Artiz: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Monsieur Periné: 7:30 p.m., $30. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rubber Duckie Pool Party: With Sharam and Anthony Attalla, 2 p.m., $10-$20. Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina, 2301 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale.
SoundBite SunDaze: With Mahogany Purple, Modern Mimes, and Kafi, 1 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
The Widdler: 9:30 p.m., $15. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.
