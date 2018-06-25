The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miami's bands aren't slowing down for the summer, as local acts Bed Scene, Leslie Cartaya, SunGhosts, Aaron Lebos Reality, Remyz, and much more of our city's homegrown talent hits stages around town this week. Cedric Gervais and Diplo will be at LIV and E11even respectively, and if you're looking for an '80s fix you can catch Queen cover act Killer Queen at Culture Room or Poison with Cheap Trick at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino this Sunday.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 25

Juniper Dive: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, June 26

Aroze Troubadou: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Nick Aponte of Bed Scene Photo by Alba Rubio

Bed Scene: 10 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.

Terrestrial Funk: With Klauss, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Zach Bartholomew Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, June 27

Aaron Lebos Reality: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Dave Fernandez and Mo'tet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Miss Siva: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Pink Mass: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Slip & Slap: 8:30 p.m., Free. Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.

World Music 5: 7 p.m., $10. 2325 Galiano S, 2325 Galiano Street, Coral Gables.

Thursday, June 28

Donny & Marie: 8 p.m., $40-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Live at the Destiny Inn: With Alex Ho, Tidur, Goiz, and others, 9 p.m., $0. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Martinez: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Riot Grrrls and The Womyn of Folk: With Unity Rise, Carla Cabello, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

SunGhosts Photo by Keith Hardy

SunGhosts: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Sünde: With Patrick M, Avstin Frank, Matt Postrel, and others, 10 p.m., $5. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Friday, June 29

Ariadne auf Naxos: 7:30 p.m., $10-$35. Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores, 305-899-3100, barry.edu/fine-arts.

The Bolero Ball: 11 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Bonnie X Clyde: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

BPM Vol. 3: With Tidur., Dr. LaFlow, Ashiyushi, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Caramelos de Cianuro y La Secta All-Star: 7 p.m., $48-$88. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Coast Club: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Eclair Fifi: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Emmanuel: 7 p.m., $48-$384. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Fabi Jugo: With Freak The Disco, Donnie Lowe, and others, 6 p.m., $15-$30. Fusse Studios, 327 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 786-282-2629, fussestudios.com.

Irie: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

EXPAND Remyz Courtesy photo

Itawe and Remyz: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Janeret: With Franco Alexander and Puma, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Julio Montalvo: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Kaskade: 11 p.m., $55. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Leslie Cartaya: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Lone Wolf: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ludacris: 7 p.m., $50-$100. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Mikey Lion: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.

Sam Gellaitry: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Surreal Flight: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Tchami: 10 p.m., $35-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Leesa Richards Band: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.

The Tito Cruz Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.

Saturday, June 30

Alberto Barros: 7 p.m., $46-$108. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Cedric Gervais Photo by Camilo Rios White

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Diplo: 10 p.m., $40/$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Eduardo Castillo: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

El Micha: 8 p.m., $35-$125. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Gary Nuñez & Plena Libre: 8 p.m., $29-$69. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Have Mercy: 6:30 p.m., $14-$16. O'Malley's, 1388 N. State Rd 7, Margate.

Killer Queen: 8 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Made in Miami: With Oscar G, Jesse Perez, Ralph Falcon, and others, 12 p.m., $20-$30. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Nâdya Sudjaja: 7 p.m., Free. Gigis Music Cafe, 4385 Northwest 88th Ave., Sunrise.

Nil Lara: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Phck: With Phck and Bryant Jensen, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Rhadoo: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rose Max and Ramatis: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.

Sadat X, El Da Sensei, & J Sands: 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Safe Sound System: With Terence Tabeau, Diego Andres, Anshaw Black, and others, 11 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Uncle Scotchy: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Vlade Divak and Sonlokos: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Weiss, Lee Curtiss, & Igor Vicente: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd st, Miami Beach.

Sunday, July 1

Elements: With Matt Brown, 8 p.m., $5. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Poison with Cheap Trick: 7 p.m., $70-$130. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Reggae Sundays: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.