The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Summer concert and festival season is heating up in Miami. There's a set by Chromeo at Story and Jaden Smith at LIV this Friday. Brit balladeer Sam Smith headlines at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday night, and Major Lazer's Walshy Fire plays the Wynwood Yard's WynCarib Caribbean Art & Food Festival as Estelle and Ginuwine hit up the Overtown Music & Arts Festival.

Monday, July 9

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ira Sullivan and Dan Miller: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Austin Miller Photo by Kevin Miller

Tuesday, July 10

Austin Miller: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ferra and the Tango Cats: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, July 11

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Dead Boys: With Shark Valley Sisters, Sandratz, and Death Lottery, 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Jacopo Taddei and Luigi Nicolardi: 7:30 p.m., $35. Alvin Sherman Library, Research, and Information Technology Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Davie.

Oriente: 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

PJ Aviles: 9 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.

Rose Max and Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, July 12

Clara La San & Suicideyear: 9 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

De La Ghetto: 10 p.m., Free. Club Mala, 17800 NE Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-999-9533, clubmala.com.

Fernando Osorio: 7:30 p.m., Free. Downtown Doral Summer Pop-Up, 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral.

Gamma Ghouls: With New Arrival and Pavlov's Bell, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Luke Hunter: 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Philbert Armenteros: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Suicideyear: With Clara La San, 9 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Thomas Melchior: With Sons Of Immigrants and Daniel Clausse, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

World Peace Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Friday, July 13

Cheap Miami Records Anniversary: With Kee Avil, Smvt, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel of Chromeo. Photo by Timothy Saccenti

Chromeo: 9 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Datenight: With DeGreaser, Rick Moon, and DC Perez, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.

Dave Fernandez and Carlos Vega's Quintet: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.

Demigod Collective: With Skunkapegang and Nigel Jamal, 8 p.m., $5-$35. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

The Drifter: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Fusik: 8 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Hippie Sabotage: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Jaden Smith: With Ruckus, 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

JP Soars: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kamakozie: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Lali: 7 p.m., $59-$99. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Matthew Dekay: With Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

SonLokos: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Timbalive: 11:30 p.m., $30-$40. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Unlimited Devotion: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Yotto: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Aly & Fila Courtesy photo

Saturday, July 14

Aly & Fila: 10 p.m., $15-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Breaks Yo!: With Ernesto, Robotic, and more, 4 p.m., $10. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Brothers of Others: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Burgwynism: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Delano Smith: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Dsided & Friends: 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.

El Taiger: 8 p.m., $30-$50. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Four Sailors: 10 p.m., $7.99. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.

Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.

Maria Diaz: 9 p.m., $20. Club Tipico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-634-7819, clubtipicodominicano.com.

Marlow Rosado: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

EXPAND Sam Smith Photo by Ruven Afanador

Sam Smith: 8 p.m., $31-$121. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Sasha: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Savannah Cristina: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Secrets: 7 p.m., $15. O'Malley's, 1388 N. State Rd 7, Margate.

Three Years of More or Less: With Huerco S. and Will DiMaggio, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Will DiMaggio: With Will DiMaggio, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

WynCarib: With Walshy Fire, 11 p.m., $10. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Sunday, July 15

EnVee: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Reggae Sunday: With Lambspbread., 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Robbie Rivera: 12 p.m., $15-$25. Lilt Lounge, 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, 305-351-7403.

Undr the Radr: With Cocodrills, Leyva, and Nelson Diaz, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Ying Yang Twins: 7 p.m., $15-$25. Blue Martini Fort Lauderdale, 2432 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-653-2583, bluemartinilounge.com.