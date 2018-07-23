The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The Princess of Pop makes her long-awaited return to South Florida this week: Britney Spears brings her Las Vegas show Piece of Me to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a three-night run. Her predecessor Cyndi Lauper joins Rod Stewart at the same venue on Tuesday night, and
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, July 23
Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Aldo Salvent Quartet: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 101 NW First St., Miami.
Alon Nechushtan: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Faceless: 6 p.m., $17-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Tuesday, July 24
Beatriz Guzman: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Bonefire: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rod Stewart: With Cyndi Lauper, 7:30 p.m., $95-$355. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With Spaced Cowboy, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Tomm Lippincott: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Wednesday, July 25
Anthony Green: 7 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Arthur Cruz: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Carlos Camilo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
David K: 8:30 p.m., Free. Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.
Jazz at the Yard: With Dave Fernandez Motet, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Kafi: 9 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sammy Figueroa & Mirella Costa: 9 p.m., $45. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Unsane: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Words & Wine: With Mxrq Iggy, Rara Rock Roots Rasin, and Kathy Palma., 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Thursday, July 26
Alexis & Fido: 10 p.m., $20-$50. Club Mala, 17800 NE Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-999-9533, clubmala.com.
Daedelus & Wylie Cable: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Dan Call of the Villains: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Dr. Pedro: 9 p.m., $15. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Ganja White Night: With Dirt Monkey and Subdocta, 9 p.m., $20-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
J Alvarez: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Miami Salsa Congress Kickoff: With David Lucca y Los Clasicos de la Salsa, 9 p.m., $15. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
Mir Omar: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Mixtura Band: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Roxana Amed Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Substructure: With Phace, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Friday, July 27
Beach Day: With the Saucy Jacks and the Woolly Bushmen, 7 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Boris & Cocodrills: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Brickell Full Moon Soirée: With Spam Allstars., 7 p.m., Free. 700 Brickell Ave., Miami.
Britney Spears: 8 p.m., $105-$330. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Brothers of Others: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Coast Club: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Donavon Frankenreiter: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Eelke Kleijn: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Hongs: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Janelle Monáe: With St. Beauty, 7:30 p.m., $45-$75. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Jazz at MOCA With Dr. Ed Calle: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.
Kayper: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Lucy Grau: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The Ghosts of Versailles: 7:30 p.m., $10-$35. Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores, 305-899-3100, barry.edu/fine-arts.
Two Feet: 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Unity: The Latin Tribute to Michael Jackson: With Tony Succar and his Mixtura Orquestra, 8 p.m., $45. Nobu Terrace at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Voces de Billo Hoy: 9 p.m., $30-$50. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.
Saturday, July 28
Britney Spears: 8 p.m., $105-$330. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Carole Ann Taylor Jazz Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Generik: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Gyptian: With Da'Ville, Courtney John, and Bl'eve Brown, 7 p.m., $10. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Los Van Van: 10 p.m., $55. Nobu Terrace at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
The Mentors: With Fight 2 Death, McFisty, FullTime M.F., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Rose Max & Ramatis Moraes: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Shanti Celeste: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sonja Moonear: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Suzi Analogue: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
War: 8 p.m., $39-$79. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Sunday, July 29
Britney Spears: 8 p.m., $105-$330. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
EnVee: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The Freecoasters: 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Mean Mary: 6:30 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Paolo Rocco & Andre Gazolla: 2 p.m., $12-$25. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222, hilton.com.
