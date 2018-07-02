The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The July Fourth holiday splits this work week in half with hump day brews, barbecues, and fireworks displays all around South Florida. But you can also look forward to live music this Independence Day, with a free show by "American Band" Grand Funk Railroad at the BBT&T Center. An annual David Bowie tribute returns to Churchill's Pub this Friday, as does Wu Tang legend GZA on Saturday night.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, July 2
Echosmith: 7:30 p.m., Free. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Kelly Green Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kid Capri: 5 p.m., Free. Wood Tavern, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-748-2828, woodtavern.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, July 3
12th Planet: 10 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Boyo, Hala, & Red Light Motel: 7 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Gen X Tour: 7 p.m., $29-$99. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Lil Baby: 10 p.m., $40. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.
Modern Machines: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, July 4
DJ Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Grand Funk Railroad: With Mr. Nice Guy and Skotch Bonnett Band, 4:30 p.m., Free. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Tons: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Fabian Alexander and Dreadlocked Jew, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Thursday, July 5
Andhim: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd st, Miami Beach. 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Fashen: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rick Moon: 9 p.m., $0. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Suciu: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd st, Miami Beach.
Tropic SoundBite Nights: With Sun City Riot, Red Light, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Friday, July 6
Air National Guard Band of the South: 7 p.m., Free. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Amtrac: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Bacalao Men: 9 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Big Harvest: 11 p.m., Free. Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, 954-533-0907, tattsandtacos.com.
Bowie in Space: With Armada!, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday: 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$79.50. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
DJ Mos: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Erasure: 8:30 p.m., $47.50-$70. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Giuseppe Ottaviani: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com. 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd st, Miami Beach.
Hosh: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com. With William Renuart, 10 p.m., $15. Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd st, Miami Beach.
Jeff Prine: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jim Wurster Experience: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Ludwig, Gola, Cohen Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Milo Hafliger: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Remyz: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
Tracy Young: 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Saturday, July 7
BlocBoy JB: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
GZA: 6 p.m., $30-$200. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Keinemusik: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Loud Luxury: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Miguel Martin & Cafe: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Oigo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Pouya: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Rolls 'N' Do: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd st, Miami Beach.
Sebastien Leger: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Wastelands: With Red Nectar, Phantom Drive, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Watch Glass: With Del Pelson, Red Light Motel, and Sun City Riot, 7 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Sunday, July 8
Black Market Fest: With Millionyoung, Sonic Graffiti, Dama Vicke, Jaialai, and others, 3 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Dan Montgomery: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Easy Like Sunday: With Alt2 B2B Decotrax, 5 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
The Oasis Grand Opening: With Shiro Tiger, Antonio Estrada, LA Dirtbags, and others., 2 p.m., Free. The Oasis, 65 N. Beach Rd., Dania Beach.
Pineapple Sunday: With SunGhosts, Goodnites, Lemon City Trio, and more, 2 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Reggae Sunday: With Jah Steve & the Counteract Crew, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
