The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The July Fourth holiday splits this work week in half with hump day brews, barbecues, and fireworks displays all around South Florida. But you can also look forward to live music this Independence Day, with a free show by "American Band" Grand Funk Railroad at the BBT&T Center. An annual David Bowie tribute returns to Churchill's Pub this Friday, as does Wu Tang legend GZA on Saturday night.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

