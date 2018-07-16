The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Summer festival season is in full swing and there's no bigger musical party than MegaRumba at Wynwood Marketplace. It recently expanded from a Colombian Independence Day celebration to one that includes all Latin American countries, with performances by Danny Ocean and Sofia Reyes, among others.The post-punk rockers of Astari Nite perform at Las Rosas with Smiths tribute act Ordinary Boys, and Premios Juventud comes to the Wastco Center this week.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

