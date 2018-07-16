The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Summer festival season is in full swing and there's no bigger musical party than MegaRumba at Wynwood Marketplace. It recently expanded from a Colombian Independence Day celebration to one that includes all Latin American countries, with performances by Danny Ocean and Sofia Reyes, among others.The post-punk rockers of Astari Nite perform at Las Rosas with Smiths tribute act Ordinary Boys, and Premios Juventud comes to the Wastco Center this week.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, July 16
Dirty Rotten Snake in the Grass: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sean Dibble Duo: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 101 NW First St., Miami.
Three Hunters: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, July 17
The Body: With Lingua Ignota, 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Emilia Garth: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With Vedome, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Tom Lippincott: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Emilia Garth, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, July 18
Adam Scone: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Carlos Camilo: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Closet Goth: With Donkng, Zeta, and Testökra, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Colombian Independence: With Jose M & Tacoman, Archila, and others, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Ed Calle & Friends: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Flowvox: 9 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.
Glenda Del E: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Mojazz Trio & Friends: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Nicholas Garnett: 8:30 p.m., Free. Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.
Words & Wine: With Big Lux and Bubba Goes to Chaos, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Thursday, July 19
Afriqua: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Archie Hamilton: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Club Killers: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Firstworld: With Jay Thomas, Monterrey, and Bayran, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Gente de Zona: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Headless Horseman: With Allan Gallego and Hilel, 11 p.m., $20-$35. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Jowell & Randy: 10 p.m., Free. Club Mala, 17800 NE Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-999-9533, clubmala.com.
Roxana Amed Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Sarah Jacob Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Simon Jano: 8:30 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Sleeping With Sirens: With the Rocket Summer, 7 p.m., $23. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Friday, July 20
16 Bit Lolitas: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Alok: 11 p.m., $55. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Big Kahuna Bash II: With Denudes, Palomino Blond, and more, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Corona De Oro Fest 2018: With Zion & Lennox and Jon Z, 7 p.m., $38-$130. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
DJ Masda & Taimur: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Eli & Fur: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Jason Joshua & the Beholders: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kora Noir: 9 p.m., Free. Grove Speakeasy, 3324 Virginia St., Coconut Grove.
MegaRumba 2018: 7 p.m., $10-$30. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Nacho Londoño: With Stardust One, 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Nelly: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rachelle Coba: 8 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Samplr: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Scone Cash Players: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sis: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Sohn Jamal: With Muning, Lautlos, and more, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Tasty Vibrations: 8 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Yvette Norwood Tiger: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, July 21
Afrobeta: 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-4540, no3social.com.
Amarok: With Bleeth, Hellmass, Devalued, 8 p.m., $5. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Astari Nite: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Aymee Nuviola: 11 p.m., $40-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Carole Ann Taylor Jazz Duo: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
The Diego Melgar Trio: With Justine Garcia, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Divas All Star: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
DJ Mas Inc: 4 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Dude Skywalker, Nii Tei, & Friends: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Felipe Lamoglia's Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Kedr Livanskiy: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
La Santa Cecilia: 8 p.m., $18-$34. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Project Pat: 9 p.m., $20-$25. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Rascal: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Remyz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Silvestre Dangond: 8 p.m., $20.50-$400. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Supergold: 5 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I Studio, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.
Tian Ying Plays Schumann: 4 p.m., $25. Steinway Piano Gallery, 7940 N. Federal Highway 100, Boca Raton, 561-929-6633.
Timothy J. Fairplay: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Yoli Mayor: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Zander: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Sunday, July 22
Alon Nechushtan Trio: 8 p.m., $5. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Duetology: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Premios Juventud: 7 p.m., $59-$86. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Project Pat: 8 p.m., $15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Philip Montalbon, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Turtle Grenade: With Yankee Roses, Madison Turner, and Tall Boys, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Undr the Radr: With Ivano Bellini and Leyva, 5 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
