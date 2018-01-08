The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 8-14

The recent arctic chill and bomb cyclone mean we're still a long way from summer, but it feels like festival season already in South Florida. For EDM fans, there's Life in Color, returning to Mana Wynwood this week with Zedd, and for those who still love rock 'n' roll, there's Sunshine Music Festival with Derek Trucks at Mizner Park in Boca.
You can also support many of Miami's most promising young artists at various showcases during YoungArts Week, or listen to some of the nation's preeminent touring jazz musicians at the Wynwood Yard or Lagniappe. And if you're still mourning the untimely loss of Tom Petty, South Florida-based tribute band Petty Hearts will play his songs faithfully.
Here's your music calendar for this week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, January 8
Dion Kerr: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
YoungArts Week 2018: Classical, Jazz & Pop Voice Performance: 8 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Tuesday, January 9
Benny Benack III: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Symphony of the Americas: Orchestra Meets Jazz: 7:45 p.m., $42-$65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
The Zombies: 8 p.m., $47.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
YoungArts Week 2018: Jazz Instrumental & Theater Performance: 8 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Wednesday, January 10
Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Gold Coast Jazz: Cyrille Aimee & Shelly Berg Trio: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jazz at the Yard with Jean Caze and Amédé: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Moody Blues: 8 p.m., $46-$116. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Santino Fontana with guest Jessica Fontana: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Veza Sur Unplugged with Cintia Vinchar: 8 p.m., Free. Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 Northwest 25th Street, Miami.
Thursday, January 11
Elastic Bond: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Far Out: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
French Horn Collective: 7 p.m., $5. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Gescu: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Jacob Johnson: 8 p.m., $15. Zen Mystery, 56 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach, 954-241-4655, zenmystery.com.
Pushing Lotuses and Friends: 9 p.m., $5. 1306 Miami, 1306 N Miami Ave, Miami.
Twyn: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
U.S. Bombs: 9 p.m., $10-$20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
YoungArts Week 2018: Classical Music Concert: 8:30 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Zarabanda: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Friday, January 12
Beethoven and Barber: 7:30 p.m., $38-$125. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Bring That Booty: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Brothers Of Others: 10 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Craig David: 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Decades Rewind: Your Music, Your Life: 8 p.m., $37.26-$44.81. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Deux: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Ferry Corsten: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Fur Coat: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Hair of the Dog Fest II: With Mother, Denudes, Snowmoon, 198X, Jaialai, and others, 8 p.m., $8. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Joey Alexander & Ramsey Lewis: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Juke: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Magic Touch: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Miami Music Madness: 8 p.m., Free. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Nirvanna — Tribute to Nirvana: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Oscar G: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Robert Dietz: 10 p.m., $10-$20. 1306 Miami, 1306 N Miami Ave, Miami.
Shift: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Sonlokos: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Supernova & Oscar L: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Wolfgang Gartner: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Saturday, January 13
Book of Love: 9 p.m., $20-$50. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Bronfman Plays Beethoven: 8 p.m., $16-$180. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Corona Electric Beach with Claptone: 2-8 p.m., Free. America's Backyard, 100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.
Coyu & Anna: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Fox Brothers: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Lee "Scratch" Perry: With Subatomic Sound System, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Lema: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Maceo Plex & Francesca Lombardo: 11 p.m., $15-$50. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
New World Symphony — Bronfman Plays Beethoven: 8 p.m., $50-$135. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Omar-S: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Petty Hearts — Tom Petty Tribute: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Rumbera With Lisett Morales: 7:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
This Joint Is Jumpin!: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura.
TimbaLive: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Trio Nation feat. Dave Holland, Ignacio Barrero and Martin Bejerano: 7:30 p.m., $35/$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Zedd: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Sunday, January 14
Chameleon Musicians presents In Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.: 4 p.m., $40. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Life in Color Miami 2018: With Zedd, 21 Savage, Snails, Blackbear, and others, 4 p.m.-12 a.m., $84.99-$125. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Miami International Piano Festival presents: Kemal Gekic: 5 p.m., $35. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Mike Eckroth: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sunshine Music Festival 2018: 12 p.m., $35.90-$244.95. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
