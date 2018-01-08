The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 8-14

Life in Color returns to Mana Wynwood this week.

The recent arctic chill and bomb cyclone mean we're still a long way from summer, but it feels like festival season already in South Florida. For EDM fans, there's Life in Color, returning to Mana Wynwood this week with Zedd, and for those who still love rock 'n' roll, there's Sunshine Music Festival with Derek Trucks at Mizner Park in Boca.

You can also support many of Miami's most promising young artists at various showcases during YoungArts Week, or listen to some of the nation's preeminent touring jazz musicians at the Wynwood Yard or Lagniappe. And if you're still mourning the untimely loss of Tom Petty, South Florida-based tribute band Petty Hearts will play his songs faithfully.

Here's your music calendar for this week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.