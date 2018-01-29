The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 29-February 4

Festival season has arrived in Miami. Fractal Beach returns to Virginia Key Beach this weekend, and Virginia Key Grassroots and Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival follow closely behind. But if you don't like pairing your live music with camping, there are plenty of other great standalone concerts this week.

Neo-noir chanteuse Lana Del Rey returns to South Florida with newcomer Kali Uchis, and The Voice alum Chris Mann brings Broadway's most beloved tunes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. If you're more into guitar gods, Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, and Phil Collen will turn their axes up to 11 in Pompano.

Here's your music calendar for this week.