The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 29-February 4

Festival season has arrived in Miami. Fractal Beach returns to Virginia Key Beach this weekend, and Virginia Key Grassroots and Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival follow closely behind. But if you don't like pairing your live music with camping, there are plenty of other great standalone concerts this week.
Neo-noir chanteuse Lana Del Rey returns to South Florida with newcomer Kali Uchis, and The Voice alum Chris Mann brings Broadway's most beloved tunes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. If you're more into guitar gods, Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, and Phil Collen will turn their axes up to 11 in Pompano.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, January 29
Darsombra: 7 p.m., Free. Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-717-6622,
DJ Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
For Trees & Birds: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Groove Cruise Day Party: 9 a.m., Free. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Ira Sullivan: 8 p.m., $10-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Tuesday, January 30
Joel Da Silva: 8 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Kemal Gekic & Robert Davidovici: 7:30 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, January 31
Chris Mann: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
International Society for Contemporary Music Taiwan Ensemble: 7-9 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463.
Miami Pre-Cruise Show: With Brutality, Faethom, Deathcrow, the Glorious Death, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Spafford: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Tim Jago: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Troy Robert Quartet: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, February 1
Afin-K2: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Bruno Pronsato: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Christian Lex: 11:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Coin: 7 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Diana Krall: 8 p.m., $49.50-$130. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Emery: With As Cities Burn, In Your Memory, and Loyals, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Fractal Beach 2018 Pre-Party: 10 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
G3 Featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, and Phil Collen: 7-11 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lana Del Rey: With Kali Uchis, 8 p.m., $35.25-$120.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Marcelo Vasami: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Verve Pipe: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Friday, February 2
Benise: Spanish Nights: 8 p.m., $45-$60. Great Hall at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines.
Blond:ish: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
The Copper Tones & Southern Heartburn: 8 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Cristhian Teran: 11:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Electric Piquete: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fernando & Sorocaba: 7 p.m., $60-$250. Xtreme Action Park, 5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-491-6265, xtremeactionpark.com.
Fractal Beach 2018: With Papadosio, Toubab Krewe, Desert Dwellers, Thriftworks, Stylust Beats, Esseks, and others, 12 p.m., $60-$287. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Gio Beta: 9 p.m., $10. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
Herodot: 10 p.m., $10 $15. Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Keith Johns & Oigo: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Landivar: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Lara Fabian: 8 p.m., $79-$299. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Los Petardos: With Union, Grey 8s, Rick Fantasies, and Lone Wolf, 8 p.m., $5.50. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Marco Bailey: 11 p.m., $5-$10. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Moneda Dura: 11 p.m., $35-$50. Flamingo Theater, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami.
Pablo Bolivar: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Pedro Paez: 11 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Rockin' Jake Band: 8 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
SoundBite presents Thoughts, Bitter Blue Jays, PJ Aviles, Del Pelson: 8 p.m., $5-$10, 561-408-5603. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach.
Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
The Green: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The Wailers: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Saturday, February 3
Boytoy: With Ben Katzman's DeGreaser and SMVT, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Chris Liebing: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Cortadito: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Downtown Fort Lauderdale Music Festival: With Xotic Yeyo, the Oski Foundation, Bitter Blue Jays, Tasty Vibrations, and others, 4 p.m., $10. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Erick Morillo: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Federico Scavo: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Fractal Beach 2018: With Papadosio, Toubab Krewe, Desert Dwellers, Thriftworks, Stylust Beats, Esseks, and others, 12 p.m., $60-$287. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Frank Fois: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
HVOB: 10 p.m., $12-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Joakim: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Kevin Griffin: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Lema: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Leslie Cartaya: 9 p.m. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Nick Monaco: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Nikolas: 11:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Paul Anka: 8 p.m., $37.50-$140. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Radio Stereo: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Take Me To The River: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$88.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
To Ray With Love: 8 p.m., $45-$100. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
A Tribute to the Cure With Armada: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sunday, February 4
Fractal Beach 2018: With Papadosio, Toubab Krewe, Desert Dwellers, Thriftworks, Stylust Beats, Esseks, and others, 12 p.m., $60-$287. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.
Reggae Sunday: 12 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!