The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 22-28

Rock 'n' roll is alive and spring-kickin' in Miami this week as rock stars and indie darlings come to town. The Killers will kick off the Magic City's concert and festival season at the American Airlines Arena this Tuesday, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and They Might Be Giants will hit Revolution Live Wednesday and Culture Room Friday, respectively. The Magnetic Fields won't be stopping in South Florida anytime soon, but you can celebrate their music at the All Folk'd Up tribute at Churchill's Wednesday.

Catch a one-of-a-kind live collaboration among Miami's Nu Deco Ensemble, reggae royalty Stephen Marley, and rising Cuban singer Danay Suarez at the North Beach Bandshell Thursday night, and wrap up your live-music week with the infectious rhythms of Belize's Garifuna Collective.

Here's your music calendar for this week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

