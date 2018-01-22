The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 22-28

Rock 'n' roll is alive and spring-kickin' in Miami this week as rock stars and indie darlings come to town. The Killers will kick off the Magic City's concert and festival season at the American Airlines Arena this Tuesday, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and They Might Be Giants will hit Revolution Live Wednesday and Culture Room Friday, respectively. The Magnetic Fields won't be stopping in South Florida anytime soon, but you can celebrate their music at the All Folk'd Up tribute at Churchill's Wednesday.
Catch a one-of-a-kind live collaboration among Miami's Nu Deco Ensemble, reggae royalty Stephen Marley, and rising Cuban singer Danay Suarez at the North Beach Bandshell Thursday night, and wrap up your live-music week with the infectious rhythms of Belize's Garifuna Collective.
Here's your music calendar for this week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, January 22
Jam Cruise 16 Post-Party: 7:30 p.m., $18.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Lieder Deconstructed: 7 p.m., Free. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Night of One Man Bands: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, January 23
Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Dance of Life With South Florida Symphony: 7:30 p.m., $35-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Enter Shikari: 7 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The Killers: 8 p.m., $21-$91. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
YSL: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, January 24
All Folk'd Up Presents: A Tribute to the Magnetic Fields: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club: 7 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
DJ Obscene: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Loesser Known: 8 p.m., $40-$45. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Pink Martini: 8 p.m., $36.50-$75. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Russ Spiegel Organ Trio: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, January 25
BigBrooklynRed: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Black Violin: 8 p.m., $16-$59.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Brockhampton: 8 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Dada Life: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Gumby Navedo y Saoco: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Jess Nolan: 9 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble with Danay Suarez, Stephen Marley, & El B: 8 p.m., $25-$38. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
OC45: With Menudo Death Squad, Talking Dogs, and the Gazms, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Roustam & Mystic Bill: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Trance on the Terrace: With Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Emma Hewitt, Nifra, and Grube & Hovsepian, 10 p.m., $20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
We Rock, Then We Soul Tour: With Elements and Beginnings, 8 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Friday, January 26
Aaron Lebos: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Autograf: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Behrouz: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Chanticleer: 8 p.m., $33-$43. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
DeWalta: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
DJ Hollywood: $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
In This Moment: 5:30 p.m., $31. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Jazz in the House: With the Leesa Richards Band, 7 p.m., $10/$15. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Ludacris: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Marco Faraone: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Martin Solveig: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Onur Özer: 10 p.m., $10. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Ricky Valido: With Southern Stampede and Nicole Leon, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Tamboka: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
They Might Be Giants: 8 p.m., $27.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Unison: With HazMat, 10 p.m., Free-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Saturday, January 27
Air Supply: 8 p.m., $25-$90. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Alejandro Elizondo: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Brian McKnight: 7 p.m., $49-$125. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Craze: 9 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Decades Rewind: 8 p.m., $35-$65. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Elastic Bond: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Ernest & Frank: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Florida Jazz and Blues Jam: 3 p.m., $65. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 12551 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-488-8069, discover.pbcgov.org/parks/amphitheaters/Pages/Sunset-Cove.aspx.
The Garifuna Collective Featuring Umali: 8:30 p.m., $17-$27. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Hobby Horse: With Tingy Thick, Rainer Davies, and Annie Christina, 8 p.m., TBD. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Jens Lekman: With Peter Oren and SMVT., 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Joe Maz: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Joeski: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Lum: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Mark Knight B2B Technasia: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Old School Block Party: With Cameo, the SOS Band, Slick Rick, and others, 7 p.m., $49-$129. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
Percussion Consort: Verses and Vices: 7:30 p.m., $10. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Proper House Music Showcase: 9 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Rev Up La Resistance: 9 p.m. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Rum & Coffee Band: 10 p.m. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Shaba Motallebi & Naghmeh Farahmand: 8-10 p.m., $20/$25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Soul Clap: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Stafford Brothers: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook: 7:30 p.m., $32.71-$42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Well Strung: 7 p.m., $25-$40. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Yonder Mountain String Band: 7 p.m., $28. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Sunday, January 28
Creedence Clearwater Revisited: 7 p.m., $61.48-$93.28. Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr, Coral Springs, FL, Coral Springs, 954-344-5990, coralspringscenterforthearts.com.
Dowland in Dublin: A Celtic Journey: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
ESP: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Garifuna Collective Featuring Umali: 3 p.m., $17-$27. Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Majid Jordan: 9 p.m., $33.50-$127.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
One Man Band Night: With Matchstick Johnny, the Reverend Ron and Uncle Sotchy, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Roots 305: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Roseview: With Moral Code., 7 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
