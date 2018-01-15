The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 15-21

Concertgoers on the front lawn of the Barnacle.

January marks both the birthday month and death anniversary of glam rock starboy David Bowie. You can revisit his contributions to rock music history on Tuesday night at Churchill's Pub's "Night of a Thousand Bowie's," with Bowie karaoke, costume contests, and tribute covers.

As always, Lagniappe and Wynwood Yard have you covered with some of the country's finest touring jazz musicians, and you can start building your 2018 concert list with Jackson Browne, Art Garfunkel, Darlene Love, and Matisyahu hitting venues all over South Florida this week. Or check out locally honed talent with Yoli Mayor at Wynwood Yard and New World Symphony's season-ending Pulse: Late Night at the Movies concert.

