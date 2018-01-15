The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, January 15-21

January marks both the birthday month and death anniversary of glam rock starboy David Bowie. You can revisit his contributions to rock music history on Tuesday night at Churchill's Pub's "Night of a Thousand Bowie's," with Bowie karaoke, costume contests, and tribute covers.
As always, Lagniappe and Wynwood Yard have you covered with some of the country's finest touring jazz musicians, and you can start building your 2018 concert list with Jackson Browne, Art Garfunkel, Darlene Love, and Matisyahu hitting venues all over South Florida this week. Or check out locally honed talent with Yoli Mayor at Wynwood Yard and New World Symphony's season-ending Pulse: Late Night at the Movies concert.
Here's your music calendar for this week. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, January 15
Affect: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Disciples of Christ & Caveman Cult: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Matador: 2 p.m., $10-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Tuesday, January 16
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jam Cruise 16 Official Pre-Party: 5 p.m., $15. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Night of A Thousand Bowie's: 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Wednesday, January 17
Fanni Sárközy: 6 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Havana & Miami With the Amernet & Nodus Ensemble: 7-9 p.m., Free. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Jackson Browne: 8 p.m., $61-$101. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Jean Caze's Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $23, 305-829-2911, 11tables@11miami.com. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Luxiar KL: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Tim Jago Quartet: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Thursday, January 18
Matisyahu: 8 p.m., $58-$105. Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-674-1040, colonytheatremiamibeach.com.
Art Garfunkel: 8 p.m., $42.50-$98. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Bohemian Cuban Music: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Graham Funke: $23, 305-829-2911, 11tables@11miami.com. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Jacob's Ferry Stragglers: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Yun-Ling Hsu: 7:30-9 p.m., $5-$15. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Rooftop Sessions With Remyz: 7 p.m., Free. Filling Station Lofts, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami, aedistrictmiami.com.
Rotem Sivan Trio: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Roustam & Mystic Bill: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Sixto Rein: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Friday, January 19
A Temptations Revue: 8 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Apocalypse Records Signing Party: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Camea & Jean Pierre: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Chita & Tune: Two For The Road: With Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune, 8 p.m., $43-$123. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
DJ Spade: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $23, 305-829-2911, 11tables@11miami.com. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Fusik: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch 20th Anniversary: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Karen Inder: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kunal & Soft Science: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Mobb Deep Prodigy Tribute with Havoc: 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Pulse: Late Night at the Movies: With New World Symphony and Dude Skywalker, 9 p.m., $35. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Steve Angello: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
A Temptations Revue: 8 p.m., $50-$55. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura.
Wendy Pedersen: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Xperimento: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Saturday, January 20
Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Cristina Pato Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $35/$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Darlene Love: 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Datsik: 7 p.m., $20-$35. Club Cinema, 3251 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach, 954-785-5225, facebook.com/pages/Club-Cinema/104399369595816.
Deadphish Orchestra: 9 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
DJ Dez: 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Laidback Luke: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Mall Grab: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Mobb Deep Prodigy Tribute with Havoc: 8 p.m., $20-$40. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Monty Alexander: 7:45-10 p.m., $10-$45. Bailey Hall, 3501 Davie Rd., Davie, 954-201-6884, baileyhall.org.
N'Taya: 10:30 p.m., $10. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.
Nathan Barato, Joey Daniel, Jesse Calosso, & Chris Garcia: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Sinister Miami With Grinder: 10 p.m.-2 a.m., $10. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
SoundBite presents Pleasures: With Timothy Eerie, Red Light Motel, and Ashiyushi., 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
The Pointer Sisters: 8 p.m., $40-$80. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
Yoli Mayor: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, January 21
An Afternoon in Paris: 2 p.m., $15. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Black Pussy, Wilkes Oswald, Fat Sun, Pavlov's Bell: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $23, 305-829-2911, 11tables@11miami.com. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Direct From Las Vegas An Evening With Cher, Elton, Bette & Streisand: 7:30 p.m., $37.38-$56.07. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Dorothy: 7:30 p.m., $17.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Kemuel Roig Latin Quartet: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Ocean Drive in Vienna: With Miami Symphony Orchestra, 6 p.m., $35-$122. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!