The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 26-March 4

Fan favorites such as Willie Nelson and Flogging Molly will soon make their way to South Florida, but the week's biggest music story is the return of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, with headliners Arcade Fire, Bassnectar, Halsey, and Travis Scott. Will you be one of the thousands flocking to camp out for a weekend of nothing but music? Regardless, there are still plenty of shows to check out, including Fleet Foxes at the Fillmore.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, February 26
Big Business: With Buildings, Holly Hunt, and Other Body, 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Dave Fernandez Motet: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Dead & Company: 7 p.m., $35.25-$699. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, February 27
Amernet String Quartet & William Ransom: 7:30 p.m., Free. FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios, 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-535-1463.
DJ Alan Epps: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
New World School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., $20. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Wednesday, February 28
Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Jazz at the Yard With Tal Cohen: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Piano Slam 10: 7:30 p.m., Free. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Tasty Vibrations: 7 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Thursday, March 1
Arapu: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Graham Funke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Musical Expressions of Nature: With the South Florida Symphony, 7:30 p.m., $35-$85. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival: $299. Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee.
Pantha du Prince: 7 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Sunghosts: 8:30 p.m., Free. Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com.
T Bone Burnett: 7 p.m., $30-$50. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.
Tycho: 8:30 p.m., $35-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Vicente Garcia: 8 p.m., $55|$60. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
West King String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, March 2
Bella's Bartok: 9 p.m., $5/$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Bradley Zero: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Diplo: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Gregory Porter: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Guy J: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Lil Jon: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Mario Ochoa & Saeed Younan: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Mr. Ho's Orchestrotica Quintet: 8:30 p.m., $30/$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Ricardo Montaner: 8 p.m., $59-$229. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
The Fab Faux: 8 p.m., $35-$121.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Vakula: 9 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Vicente Garcia: 8 p.m., $55|$60. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Willie Nelson: 7:30 p.m., $49.50 — $99.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Saturday, March 3
Alan Fitzpatrick: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Amir ElSaffar — Two Rivers Ensemble: 8 p.m., $20. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis: 7:30 p.m., $42.06-$46.73. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Cortadito: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Francis Harris: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
The Hit Makers Music Fest: With Billy Ocean, Don Felder, and Christopher Cross, 6 p.m., $30-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Jazz Ambassadors: 7 p.m., Free. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Jerac vs. Allison Nunes: 5 a.m., $30-$50. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Krs-One: 8 p.m., $30-$85. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Lsdxoxo: 10 p.m., $10 — $20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Phillip Phillips: With Striking Matches, 8 p.m., $25.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Stayin' Alive: 8 p.m., $45-$65. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Tierney Sutton: 7:30 p.m., $40/$45. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Uproot Hootnany: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Waff: 11 p.m., $10 — $30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Wicked Paradise Miami Opening Party: With Tensnake and Kidnap, 1 p.m., $55. Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.
Wirk Rib Round-Up Country Music Festival: With Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and others, 12 p.m., $16-$166. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Sunday, March 4
Fleet Foxes: 8 p.m., $40.50-$59.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Flogging Molly: 7 p.m., $28.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Jazz Ambassadors: 3 p.m., Free. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Michael McDonald: 7 p.m., $47.50-$87.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Vive Beach Festival: With Los Cafres and Bahiano, 5 p.m., $35-$50. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
