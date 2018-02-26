The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 26-March 4

Fan favorites such as Willie Nelson and Flogging Molly will soon make their way to South Florida, but the week's biggest music story is the return of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, with headliners Arcade Fire, Bassnectar, Halsey, and Travis Scott. Will you be one of the thousands flocking to camp out for a weekend of nothing but music? Regardless, there are still plenty of shows to check out, including Fleet Foxes at the Fillmore.

Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, February 26