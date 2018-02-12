The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 12-18

When it comes to live music, no genre goes untouched this week. A wide array of concerts and shows begins with almost everyone's favorite stoner, Willie Nelson, who'll return to the Pompano Beach Amphitheater Tuesday
If classical music is more your style, catch performances by Nu Deco Ensemble, New World Symphony, and the Greater Miami Symphonic Band beginning Thursday in various venues. Tyler the Creator is set to tear up the James L. Knight Center tonight, and Locos por Juana will reprise its Marley tribute Friday in Wynwood.
Here's your music calendar for this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, February 12
AJR: 6:30 p.m., $17.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Mumiy Troll: 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$55. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
MusiJazz — "From Gershwin With Love": With Jim Gasior and Wendy Pedersen, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65. The M Building, 194 NW 30th St., Miami, 305-573-2130, thembuilding.com.
Reid Waters: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Trever Hagen: With Street Rat and Arturo Garcia, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Tyler, the Creator: 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$37.50. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Zach Barthalomew Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, February 13
Bad Company: 8 p.m., $50-$85. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Beatlemania British Invasion Tribute: 8 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Bebel Gilberto: 8 p.m., $39-$49. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
DJ Claunine: 7 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Leoni Torres: 8 p.m., $38-$248. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Marcos Ariel Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mister Gray: 8 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Silverstein & Tonight Alive: 6 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Under the Streetlamp: 7 p.m., $42.92-$61.79. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Willie Nelson & Family: 7:30-11 p.m., $35-$99.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Youngr: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Wednesday, February 14
'80s Valentine's Party: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Alexandre Pires: 8 p.m., $48-$298. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Alhambra Orchestra String Quartet with Mia Vassilev: 7 p.m., $25-$35. Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, 305-603-8067, coralgablesmuseum.org.
Carmen Lundy: 5:30 p.m., $30-$180. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables, 305-667-1651, fairchildgarden.org.
Chase the Jaguar: 9 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-2145, bodegasouthbeach.com.
Coco Jelly Valentine's Day Edition: 11 p.m., Free. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Cody Jinks: 7:30 p.m., $27. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
DJ Pauly D: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Gold Coast Jazz: Willie Jones III All-Stars: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jazz at the Yard With Nikki Kidd: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jerry Herman:The Broadway Legacy Concert: 8 p.m., $45-$49. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Local Love Live: Shake 108 Second-Anniversary Celebration: With Bruno Esposito, Uncle Scotchy, Afrobeta, and others, 7:30 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Matt Rissi: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Moonshiners: 9 p.m., Free. Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton.
Myles Savage's Last Original Stars: 7 p.m., $52.15-$149.52. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Pierre-Alexandre Petiot: 5 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Tito El Bambino: With Noriel, 8 p.m., $48-$182. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Thursday, February 15
Heartthrob: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
The High Note Jazz Series: 8 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
La Clave y El Son: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Myriam Hernandez: 8 p.m., $49-$182. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Nu Deco Ensemble: With Jacob Collier, 8 p.m., $20-$90. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Off Orbit: With Anastasia Max, North by North, Remyz, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
SideBae Valentine's Day: 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Sierra Hull: 8 p.m., $29-$39. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Super Bob: With Super Bob and Enslave the Robots, 9 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
The Mattson 2: 7 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
The Mersey Beatles: 7:30 p.m., $42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Friday, February 16
Alien Getty: With Otto Von Schirach, Kaixen, Smurphio, and others, 9 p.m., $0-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Batuke Brasil & Brazilian Grooves: 6 p.m., Free. Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Ben UFO, Hunee, & Lena Willikens: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Coconut Groove Showcase: 9 p.m., $15. The Loft on Bayshore, 3601 S. Miami Ave, Miami, 786-991-9128.
Damned Pop-Up: With Richy Samo and A$AP P on the Boards, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Deorro: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
DJ Maseo of De la Soul: 9 p.m., $5-$10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Drezo: 10 p.m., $15 — $20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
EDX: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Erock & Mike Deuce: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$80. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
George Benson: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Guavatron: 10 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Hampton House Blues: With Lee Johnson & the Driving Force Band, 7 p.m., $10/$15. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
John Dimas: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Judy Collins: 8 p.m., $45-$70. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.
Locos por Marley: With Locos por Juana, Tomas Diaz & the Sound Boutique, and Kulcha Shock, 6 p.m., $10-$20. La Garage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-241-9318, facebook.com/lagaragewynwood.
Rebolledo: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 7:30 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Scone Cash Players: With Jenni Foxx, Damion Yancy, and Roddy-Yo, 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Strings with Coco Simone: 6 p.m., $25. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Hot Sardines: 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Tim Green: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Troy Roberts' Nu-Jive Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Zarabanda: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Saturday, February 17
Cachita Lopez: 9 p.m., $20-$25. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.
Canto Al Amor: With Falete, 8 p.m., $32-$92. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Carlos Oliva y Los Sobrinos del Juez: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.
Chaos in the CBD: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Conjunto Progreso: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
The Firebird: 7:30 p.m., $44-$195. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.
Frankie Negron: 9 p.m., $15. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $40-$80. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Glass Body, Analog, Red Light Motel, and PJ Aviles: 9 p.m., $5/$7. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Idan Raichel: 8:30 p.m., $30-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Kryptonite Metal Festival: 5 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Marco Carola & Paco Osuna: 11 p.m., $20-$40. The Space, 100 NE 25th St., Miami, 305-644-3555, thespacemiami.com.
Mark Farina: 9 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Misfits Tribute: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, facebook.com/lasrosasmiami.
Mojo Ike and Val Woods: 7:30 p.m., Free. Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-787-6005, littmantheater.com.
Pu$$eidxn: 8 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Roctakon & DZA: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.
Soundbite Presents: With Glass Body, Analog, Red Light Motel, and PJ Aviles, 9 p.m., $5-$7. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
V-Day Weekend Bash: With Lyfe Jennings and Kelly Price, 7 p.m., $80-$120. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
The Weepies: 8 p.m., $37.50-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Wolf + Lamb: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.
Xperimento: 8 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Sunday, February 18
2 Minutos: With Flores Robadas and Union, 8 p.m., $25-$55. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Addicted to Vinyl — Pickle 9-Year Anniversary: With Andres, Beki Powell, Benton & Mixx Piggy, Brad Strickland, and others, 2 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Andres Cepeda: 8 p.m., $49-$130. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
The French Horn Collective: 4 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.
Gawvi: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Greater Miami Symphonic Band Movie Music Magic Concert: 3 p.m., $15. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, 305-669-6990, themarketcompany.org.
Joe Claussell: 9 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Kemuel Roig Latin Quartet: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Miami International Piano Festival presents: Konstantin Lifschitz: 5 p.m., $35. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Negroni's Trio: 5 p.m., $32. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.
Puddles Pity Party: 7:30 p.m., $27. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Remyz, Holy Dances, and Ashiyushi: 4:30 p.m., Free. Ricky's, 1222 16th St., Miami Beach, 305-704-3602, rickyssouthbeach.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Symphony of the Americas: Broadway Sizzle & Operatic Passion: 2 p.m., $20-$37.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Yamato: 8 p.m., $30-$75. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
