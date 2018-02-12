The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, February 12-18

When it comes to live music, no genre goes untouched this week. A wide array of concerts and shows begins with almost everyone's favorite stoner, Willie Nelson, who'll return to the Pompano Beach Amphitheater Tuesday

If classical music is more your style, catch performances by Nu Deco Ensemble, New World Symphony, and the Greater Miami Symphonic Band beginning Thursday in various venues. Tyler the Creator is set to tear up the James L. Knight Center tonight, and Locos por Juana will reprise its Marley tribute Friday in Wynwood.