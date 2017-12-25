The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, December 25-31

The final full week of 2017 is here, and there's just enough time for a couple more live performances to close out the year.

Macy Gray must have enjoyed her June performance at the Faena Theater, because she returns to the Mid-Beach venue this week. Known mainly for her one hit, "I Try," Gray hasn't stopped releasing music. Last year, she dropped her tenth album, Stripped, which saw her take her music in a jazzy direction.