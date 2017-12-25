The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, December 25-31

The final full week of 2017 is here, and there's just enough time for a couple more live performances to close out the year.
Macy Gray must have enjoyed her June performance at the Faena Theater, because she returns to the Mid-Beach venue this week. Known mainly for her one hit, "I Try," Gray hasn't stopped releasing music. Last year, she dropped her tenth album, Stripped, which saw her take her music in a jazzy direction.
In the northern stretches of Broward County, RL Grime will take over Club Cinema with plenty of heavy beats. Also, don't miss Hot Chip's return to Miami for a DJ set at the Ground, while Dutch producer San Holo his the decks upstairs at Space.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, December 25
FIU Jazz Big Band Hits: 7 p.m., $8. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tuesday, December 26
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lindsey Blair: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Wednesday, December 27
Dark Water Rebellion: 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
X3SR: With Hero Named Nerd, Bayran, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Thursday, December 28
Chelsea Lovitt & the Boys: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Dharma Bomb Tenth-Annual Farewell Reunion Show: 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Hippie Sabotage: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Javier Nero Septet: 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Jazz at the Yard With Juan Turros Quartet: 8-11 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kevin Cossom: 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Marshmello: 11 p.m., $45. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Shlomi Aber: 10 p.m., $14. SQL, 30 NE 14th St., Miami, 786-340-9782, sqlmiami.com.
Tiësto: 11 p.m., $75. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Vlada: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Friday, December 29
Aly & Fila: With Ferry Tayle, 10 p.m., $15-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
American Grime Showcase: With Funk de la Cueva, GthaDon, Shade, and Knoxz, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.
Butane: With m.O.N.R.O.E., Adisyn, and Tellier, 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Cash Cash: 10 p.m., $23-$34. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
David Guetta: 11 p.m., $125. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Death on the Balcony: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Dubtil: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
End of Year Bash: With Mustard Service, Remyz, Red Light Motel, and the Great Fear, 7 p.m., $5. Wynwood Café, 450 NW 27th St., Miami, 305-576-1105, wynwood-cafe.com.
Guti: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Hot Chip (DJ set): 10 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Lydia Can't Breathe: 8 p.m., Free. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Macy Gray: 9 p.m., $75-$275. 11 p.m., $75-$175. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Othello Molineaux Quartet: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
San Holo: 10 p.m., $15. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Sharam: With Caleb Calloway, 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Talib Kweli: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Saturday, December 30
Aymee Nuviola: 11 p.m., $45-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Benny Benassi: 11 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Dubfire: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Dude Skywalker & Friends: With Terence Tabeau, Nii Tei, and Samihe, 8 p.m., Free. The Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, thefreehand.com.
Freekbass: With TGTG, Off Orbit, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Goiz: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Jimpster: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Lil Jon: 10 p.m., $23-$45. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Maya Jane Coles: 11 p.m., $20-$60. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Miami Funk Fest 2017: With Keith Sweat, Anthony Hamilton, 112, and others, 5 p.m., $55-$200. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Miramar-Regional-Park-14.
N'Taya: 10:30 p.m., $10. Ocho Live Bar & Lounge, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-487-9307, ocholivemiami.com.
RL Grime & Bonnie X Clyde: 7 p.m., $40-$250. Club Cinema, 3251 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach, 954-785-5225, facebook.com/pages/Club-Cinema/104399369595816.
Rose Max & Ramatis: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert: 8-10:30 p.m., $45-$165. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.
Sepp & Nu Zau: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Woolly Bushmen: With Juke, 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, December 31
Check out the full list of New Year's Eve 2018 events in Miami here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!