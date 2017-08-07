The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 7-13

Guns N' Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" is a ode to the City of Angels, where the spotlight can burn those who aren't careful. But the song might as well be about Miami, a city where if the shady characters don't get you the alligators will. Feel free to sing along with Axl Rose, who will be performing at Marlins Park on Tuesday with original members Slash and Duff McKagan. (Sorry, Buckethead fans.)
Not to be outdone, Shirley Manson and Debbie Harry will prove women certainly still rock on the same night when their respective bands, Garbage and Blondie, take the stage at Hard Rock Live. The two acts are in the midst of a co-headlining tour dubbed Rage & Rapture.
If you are looking to dance under the disco lights, join Jackie House and Jason Kendig of San Francisco's queer DJ collective, Honey Soundsystem, as they take over the decks at the Electric Pickle Saturday. Also in town on Friday are Hoj at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, KSHMR at Story, and Radio Slave at Trade. Saturday, catch Fur Coat at Space and Mario Ochoa at Heart.
On Sunday, cap off the week with a road trip up to West Palm Beach for Future's tour stop at Coral Sky Amphitheatre.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, August 7
Pterodactyl: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Garbage
Photo by Joseph Cultice
Tuesday, August 8
Blondie and Garbage: Rage and Rapture Tour: 7 p.m., $50-$90. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Donald Fagen and the Nightflyers: 8 p.m., $49-$198. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Guns N' Roses: Not in This Lifetime Tour: 6 p.m., $35-$270. Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 305-480-1300, miami.marlins.mlb.com/mia/ballpark.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Nicole & Senegal Jazz Duo: 8 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899.
Wednesday, August 9
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Psychedelic Furs: 7:30 p.m., $32. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Kodak Black
Courtesy of Atlantic Records
Thursday, August 10
Djebali: With Dakap and Puma & Harry, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Kodak Black: 7 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Lionel Richie: All the Hits With Very Special Guest Mariah Carey: 7 p.m., $20.75-$495.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com/events.
Periphyton: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: 8 p.m., $40-$75. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Twyn: With Austin Paul, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Voice of Addiction: With Johnny Two Chords, Shakers, and MindYou, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Eons
Photo by Bustaphoto
Friday, August 11
Alan Rhody: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Do It for the Culture: With Lajan Slim, Abyuss, and Lil Toenail, 8 p.m., $15/$20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Electric Piquete Tenth-Anniversary Celebration: 10 p.m.-1 a.m., free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
FAM Fest: With Spam Allstars, DJ Immortal, Fenoms, Fusik, and more, 6-11 p.m., $25. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Four Sailors: 10 p.m., $10/$20. It Lounge, 3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami, 305-576-7447, itloungemiami.com.
Hoj: With Magician on Duty, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
John O'Callaghan: 10 p.m., $10-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Kingdom of Giants: With Currents, Afterlife, and more, 6:30 p.m., $12. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
KSHMR: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Leisure Chief: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Lord Raja: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Miami Paradise and Body//Talk: With Triangles, Eons, Native Youth, DVWEZ, Phil Santos, and more., 9 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Pleasurekraft: 11 p.m., $20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Radio Slave: With Thunderpony, 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Rebolledo: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Silenmara, Falsetto, and Dyne Side: With State of Solitude, Top Tier, and Fero Lux, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Thomas Gold: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Tory Lanez — Benefiting Team of Life: 6 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Will Clarke: With Jonathan Cowan and G Funk, 9 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Honey Soundsystem's Jackie House and Jason Kendig
Courtesy photo
Saturday, August 12
Big City: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Bowie in Space: With Armada!, Godsend, and the Killing Floor, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Brian Cid: With Alan Epps and Ennio Skoto, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Celia Cruz All-Stars: 7:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
FAM Fest: With Spam Allstars, DJ Immortal, Fenoms, Fusik, and more, 12-11 p.m., $25. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Farruko Trap Ficante Tour: 8 p.m., $11.50-$70.95. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Fur Coat: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Honey Soundsystem: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
John Mayer: 7 p.m., $44.75-$350. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com/events.
Mario Ochoa & Saeed Younan: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Yomil y El Dany: 8 p.m., $89-$900. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
¡Mayday! Search Party Tour: 9 p.m., $10. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
Future
Courtesy photo
Sunday, August 13
Drug: With Joyboy, No Dice, Subliminal Control, and more, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
El Zol Heineken Beach House: With Justin Quiles, Henry Santos, Jowell y Randy, and Alex Sensation, 12-10 p.m., Free. Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com.
Future: 7 p.m., $18-$91.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/coral-sky-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.
Northbound: With the Blonde Tongues, Intervention, Back Home, and Far Too Young, 6 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Sonic Night Music Metal Fest: 5:30 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Tony Dize: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
