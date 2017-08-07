The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 7-13

Guns N' Roses "Welcome to the Jungle" is a ode to the City of Angels, where the spotlight can burn those who aren't careful. But the song might as well be about Miami, a city where if the shady characters don't get you the alligators will. Feel free to sing along with Axl Rose, who will be performing at Marlins Park on Tuesday with original members Slash and Duff McKagan. (Sorry, Buckethead fans.)

Not to be outdone, Shirley Manson and Debbie Harry will prove women certainly still rock on the same night when their respective bands, Garbage and Blondie, take the stage at Hard Rock Live. The two acts are in the midst of a co-headlining tour dubbed Rage & Rapture.

If you are looking to dance under the disco lights, join Jackie House and Jason Kendig of San Francisco's queer DJ collective, Honey Soundsystem, as they take over the decks at the Electric Pickle Saturday. Also in town on Friday are Hoj at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, KSHMR at Story, and Radio Slave at Trade. Saturday, catch Fur Coat at Space and Mario Ochoa at Heart.