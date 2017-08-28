The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 28-September 3

The notion that Miami is dead in the summer certainly certainly doesn't apply to this week. There's everything from major concert tours to album-listening parties.

For those who like to sing along with an arena-size crowd, don't miss Coldplay at Hard Rock Stadium this Monday; Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar at the American Airlines Arena Wednesday and Saturday, respectively; and Green Day at Coral Sky Amphitheatre Sunday. Seems like South Florida can't get enough of Sheeran's innocuous pop, because tickets for the "Shape of You" singer's show are sold out.

Dance-punk icon LCD Soundsystem won't make it to Miami until October 25, but the band will host a listening party for its fourth album in seven years, American Dream, at Floyd this Thursday. After the album is played in its entirety, DFA labelmate the Juan MacLean will DJ.