The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 28-September 3

The notion that Miami is dead in the summer certainly certainly doesn't apply to this week. There's everything from major concert tours to album-listening parties.
For those who like to sing along with an arena-size crowd, don't miss Coldplay at Hard Rock Stadium this Monday; Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar at the American Airlines Arena Wednesday and Saturday, respectively; and Green Day at Coral Sky Amphitheatre Sunday. Seems like South Florida can't get enough of Sheeran's innocuous pop, because tickets for the "Shape of You" singer's show are sold out.
Dance-punk icon LCD Soundsystem won't make it to Miami until October 25, but the band will host a listening party for its fourth album in seven years, American Dream, at Floyd this Thursday. After the album is played in its entirety, DFA labelmate the Juan MacLean will DJ.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, August 28
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams Tour: With AlunaGeorge and Izzy Bizu, 7 p.m., $131+. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
Roxana Amed: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, August 29
Anklepants: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Bryson Tiller: With H.E.R. and Metro Boomin, 7 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Dashboard Confessional: With the Mowgli's, 7 p.m., Free. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Tim Jago Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Ed Sheeran
Photo by Greg Williams
Wednesday, August 30
Arthur Cruz: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Ed Sheeran: With James Blunt, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$95.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Rixe: With Antifaces, the Gazms, Booger, and Asymmetric Combat, 8 p.m., $8. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Rose Max and Ramatis: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
The Juan MacLean
Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Thursday, August 31
Firstworld: With Coffintexts and Triangles, 9 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
HeartWood Orchestra & Spoken Word Orchestra: 10 p.m., TBA. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Jeezy: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
LCD Soundsystem American Dream Listening Party: With the Juan MacLean, Aramis Lorie, and Sinopoli, 9 p.m., Free-$10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
The Listening Den: With Keith Johns and Macy Todd, 7-10 p.m., Free. Ace Props, 398 NW 78th St., Miami, 305-756-0888, propshopmiami.com.
Negroni's Trio: 7 p.m., Free. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Nirvanna — Tribute To Nirvana: 7 p.m., $9. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Period Bomb: With the Jellyfish Brothers, the Water Colors, Maylin Jr. Zappa, and Human Coin, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Residente: 8 p.m., $65-$85. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Sammy Figueroa: 9 p.m., $30-$150. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Sarah Jacob Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
The State Of: With Ray Milian and Retrasoft, 10 p.m., Free. B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2750, facebook.com/bsidemiami.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Goo Goo Dolls
Photo by Bob Mussel
Friday, September 1
38 Years of Churchill's: 5 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Agoria: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Alexis Valdés: 10 p.m., $40-$65. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Ball & Chain Music Festival: With Palo!, Spam Allstars, Aaron Lebos, Electric Piquete, Conjunto Progresso, Electric Kif, and others, 12 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Chocolate Puma: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Donavon Frankenreiter: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Four Years of Sünde, With Javier Carballo: With Alex Serna, Diego Devoto, and Steve Amoroso, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Goo Goo Dolls: With Phillip Phillips, 8 p.m., $25-$80. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Guillaume & the Coutu Dumonts: With Michael Briscoe & Villeda, Jeremy Ismael, Troncoso, and Atomyard, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Guy J: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mann's World Concert and Comedy Show: With Tamela Mann and David Mann, 7:30 p.m., $23-$48. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Mark Knight: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Nicky Romero: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Road to III Points: With Nick León, Ascendants, Jeremy Ismael, Ennio Skoto, Lautlos, Byrdipop, and more, 9 p.m., $7-$10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
SoundBite Presents Pleasures South Florida Tour: With Jaialai and the Water Colors., 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.
Zedd: 11 p.m., $30-$40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Kendrick Lamar
Courtesy of Interscope Records
Saturday, September 2
38 Years of Churchill's: 5 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Andrew James Gustav: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
ArtOfficial & Friends: With Sofy Encanto of Elastic Bond, 10 p.m., Free. Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami, 305-669-8577, bougiesbar.com.
Ball & Chain Music Festival: With Palo!, Spam Allstars, Aaron Lebos, Electric Piquete, Conjunto Progresso, Electric Kif, and others, 12 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Claptone: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Fred P: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Gene Paul Birthday Bash Show and Tribute: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kendrick Lamar: With YG and D.R.A.M., 7:30 p.m., $75.50-$434. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Mass: With Danny Bled, DJ Dino, and Paul Klov, 10 p.m., $7-$12. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Stacey Pullen: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Terravita: 9 p.m., $10-$25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Timmy Regisford: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
VZLA Suena 2017: 7 p.m., $24-$175. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
Green Day
Photo by Frank Maddocks
Sunday, September 3
38 Years of Churchill's: 5 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Ball & Chain Music Festival: With Palo!, Spam Allstars, Aaron Lebos, Electric Piquete, Conjunto Progresso, Electric Kif, and others, 12 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Deadbeats Miami: With Zeds Dead, Slander, and Space Jesus, $30-$35. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.
Green Day: Revolution Radio Tour: With Catfish and the Bottlemen, 7 p.m., $27 and up. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Jacques Renault & Cooper Saver: 6 p.m., $10-$25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Jencarlos Canela: With Alex Sensation, J Alvarez, and Alexis y Fido, 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Subb-an: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
