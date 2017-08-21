The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 21-27

It feels like it was only yesterday that Mary J. Blige was singing about "no more drama." What happened? Since January, the headlines have been nothing but drama. Perhaps Blige will remind everyone that there is no need for "hateration, holleration in this dancerie" when she takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Tuesday to smack some sense into the world.
More interested is the programming at Floyd, Space's little sister. Lately it has been booking a slew of up-and-coming acts that you should be paying attention to. This week, R&B singer Joyce Wrice will be performing on Thursday.
Nearby on 11th Street, the Hangar hosts Kap G and J.R. Donato on Saturday. Mexican-American Kap G is closing out his summer tour, SupaJefe, at the downtown venue, He was recently picked for XXL's 2017 Freshman Class.
Here's your music calendar. And stay ahead of all the upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, August 21
Ideas Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, August 22
All Folk'd Up: Black Music Matters: 9 p.m., free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mary J. Blige: With Lalah Hathaway, 8 p.m., $95.50-$176. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Slap 'n' Tickle: With Kika, Santiago Caballero, and Pirate Stereo, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Wednesday, August 23
The French Horn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Leesa Richards: 8 p.m., free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
|
Joyce Wrice
Photo by Jasmine Collier
Thursday, August 24
Curtis Chip: With Jahzel Dotel, Chase the Jaguar, and Sasha Lauzon, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
The Dusty Road Rangers: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.
Jazzmeia Horn: 9 p.m., $30-$150. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Joyce Wrice: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Native Youth EP Release Party: With Kaixen and Triangles, 9 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Premios Tu Mundo: 8 p.m., $30-$40. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Tina Malia: 7:30-9:30 p.m., $26-$41. Unity on the Bay, 411 NE 21st St., Miami, 305-573-9191, unityonthebay.org.
The Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
|
Nervo
Photo by Chloe Paul
Friday, August 25
Albita: 11 p.m., $40-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Audiojack: With Ms. Mada, 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
El Halcón y La Loba: 9 p.m., TBA. Canaima Doral, 5401 NW 79th Ave., Doral, 786-452-9350, canaimadoral.com.
Elastic Bond: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami, 305-447-8678, thewynwoodyard.com.
Electric Kif: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Exit Left: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.
Gianluca Vacchi: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
The Goddamn Gallows: With Askultura and Son of Crusher, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
J. Phlip: With G Funk, 9 p.m., $13.30. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Looking for Summer Tour: With Lifehouse, Switchfoot, and Brynn Elliott, 7 p.m., $14-$173. Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Nervo: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Oolacile & Dack Janiels: With Akira, 10 p.m., $15-$25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Powel: With Surreal Flight and Viktop, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Summer Fling With Del Pelson & the Citadel: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Titanic Restaurant & Brewery, 5813 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-668-1742, titanicbrewery.com.
Summer Waves: With Yung Simmie, Mareezy, and DJ Seizure, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $15-$45. H2 Studios, 5111 Northwest 159th St., Miami Lakes, 516-732-1110.
Taimur Agha: 11 p.m., TBA. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Uner: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
|
Kap G
Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Saturday, August 26
Aquarius Heaven: With Atomyard, Ben Finx, and Austin Pollis, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Croatia Squad & Chicco Secci: 11:30 p.m., $40. Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3131, wallmiami.com.
Damian Lazarus: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Glass House Point: With SunGhosts and Alex de Lio, 8 p.m., $8. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Jeff Prine: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Kap G & J.R. Donato: 7 p.m., $15. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Lez Zeppelin: 8 p.m., $35. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Los 3 de La Habana: 11 p.m., $40-$60. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Marco Antonio Solis & Camila: 8 p.m., $59-$299. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Mark Farina: 10 p.m., $20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Mira: With Surreal Flight and Viktop, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Rafa Barrios: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.
Resist 5.0: With Abel Aguilera and That Kid Chris, 11 p.m., $10-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.
Robin Thicke: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Six Son: 10 p.m., TBA. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.
Social Distortion: With Jade Jackson, 7 p.m., $35-$38, jointherevolution.net. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Valentino Khan: 11 p.m., $30. Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-912-1010, oranightclub.com.
Sunday, August 27
DJ Luian: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Dread Mar I: 8 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Simon Heyliger: With Bliss B2B Mejia and Ray Coburger, 10 p.m., Free-$15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.
Steve Higgins & Friends: Embracing Romance: 6 p.m., $30-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
