The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, August 21-27

It feels like it was only yesterday that Mary J. Blige was singing about "no more drama." What happened? Since January, the headlines have been nothing but drama. Perhaps Blige will remind everyone that there is no need for "hateration, holleration in this dancerie" when she takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Tuesday to smack some sense into the world.

More interested is the programming at Floyd, Space's little sister. Lately it has been booking a slew of up-and-coming acts that you should be paying attention to. This week, R&B singer Joyce Wrice will be performing on Thursday.

Nearby on 11th Street, the Hangar hosts Kap G and J.R. Donato on Saturday. Mexican-American Kap G is closing out his summer tour, SupaJefe, at the downtown venue, He was recently picked for XXL's 2017 Freshman Class.